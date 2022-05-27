Atlas FC vs. CF Pachuca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/26/2022

Atlas FC will meet CF Pachuca on Thursday, May 26 in Liga MX. The game at Estadio Jalisco begins at 10:00 PM ET on Univision. With 46 points, CF Pachuca is currently first in the league. Atlas FC has 34 points, and is in third place.

How to Watch Atlas FC vs. CF Pachuca

Match Day: Thursday, May 26, 2022

Match Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Univision

Stadium: Estadio Jalisco

Atlas FC and CF Pachuca Stats

CF Pachuca is first in Liga MX in goals scored (39 in 21 games), and Atlas FC is fourth in goals conceded (21 in 21).

Atlas FC is fifth in Liga MX offensively (1.4 goals per match), and CF Pachuca is third defensively (1.0 conceded per game).

CF Pachuca's goal differential (+19) is first in the league.

Atlas FC's goal differential is +8, which is third in the league.

CF Pachuca Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/14/2022 Atletico San Luis W 3-2 Home 5/19/2022 CF America D 1-1 Away 5/22/2022 CF America W 3-0 Home 5/26/2022 Atlas FC - Away 5/29/2022 Atlas FC - Home

Atlas FC Schedule