Atlas FC vs. CF Pachuca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/26/2022

How to Watch Atlas FC vs. CF Pachuca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Atlas FC will meet CF Pachuca on Thursday, May 26 in Liga MX. The game at Estadio Jalisco begins at 10:00 PM ET on Univision. With 46 points, CF Pachuca is currently first in the league. Atlas FC has 34 points, and is in third place.
How to Watch Atlas FC vs. CF Pachuca
- Match Day: Thursday, May 26, 2022
- Match Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Univision
- Stadium: Estadio Jalisco
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Atlas FC and CF Pachuca Stats
- CF Pachuca is first in Liga MX in goals scored (39 in 21 games), and Atlas FC is fourth in goals conceded (21 in 21).
- Atlas FC is fifth in Liga MX offensively (1.4 goals per match), and CF Pachuca is third defensively (1.0 conceded per game).
- CF Pachuca's goal differential (+19) is first in the league.
- Atlas FC's goal differential is +8, which is third in the league.
CF Pachuca Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/14/2022
Atletico San Luis
W 3-2
Home
5/19/2022
CF America
D 1-1
Away
5/22/2022
CF America
W 3-0
Home
5/26/2022
Atlas FC
-
Away
5/29/2022
Atlas FC
-
Home
Atlas FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/15/2022
Guadalajara Chivas
D 1-1
Home
5/18/2022
Tigres UANL
W 3-0
Home
5/21/2022
Tigres UANL
L 4-2
Away
5/26/2022
CF Pachuca
-
Home
5/29/2022
CF Pachuca
-
Away
How To Watch
May
26
2022
Atlas vs. Pachuca
TV CHANNEL: Univision
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
