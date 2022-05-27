Atlas FC vs. CF Pachuca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/26/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Atlas FC vs. CF Pachuca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Atlas FC will meet CF Pachuca on Thursday, May 26 in Liga MX. The game at Estadio Jalisco begins at 10:00 PM ET on Univision. With 46 points, CF Pachuca is currently first in the league. Atlas FC has 34 points, and is in third place.

How to Watch Atlas FC vs. CF Pachuca

Atlas FC and CF Pachuca Stats

  • CF Pachuca is first in Liga MX in goals scored (39 in 21 games), and Atlas FC is fourth in goals conceded (21 in 21).
  • Atlas FC is fifth in Liga MX offensively (1.4 goals per match), and CF Pachuca is third defensively (1.0 conceded per game).
  • CF Pachuca's goal differential (+19) is first in the league.
  • Atlas FC's goal differential is +8, which is third in the league.

CF Pachuca Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/14/2022

Atletico San Luis

W 3-2

Home

5/19/2022

CF America

D 1-1

Away

5/22/2022

CF America

W 3-0

Home

5/26/2022

Atlas FC

-

Away

5/29/2022

Atlas FC

-

Home

Atlas FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/15/2022

Guadalajara Chivas

D 1-1

Home

5/18/2022

Tigres UANL

W 3-0

Home

5/21/2022

Tigres UANL

L 4-2

Away

5/26/2022

CF Pachuca

-

Home

5/29/2022

CF Pachuca

-

Away

How To Watch

May
26
2022

Atlas vs. Pachuca

TV CHANNEL: Univision
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
