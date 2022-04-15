Atlas FC vs. Mazatlan FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/14/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Atlas FC vs. Mazatlan FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Atlas FC and Mazatlan FC will meet at Estadio Jalisco on Thursday for a matchup in Liga MX. The contest will kick off on April 14 at 10:00 PM ET, airing on TUDN. Atlas FC is currently fifth in the league, with 22 points. Mazatlan FC is 17th, with nine.

How to Watch Atlas FC vs. Mazatlan FC

  • Match Day: Thursday, April 14, 2022
  • Match Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: TUDN
  • Stadium: Estadio Jalisco
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:

Atlas FC and Mazatlan FC Stats

  • Atlas FC scores 1.2 goals per match (10th in Liga MX), and Mazatlan FC gives up 1.7 per game (17th in league).
  • Mazatlan FC is scoring one goal per game (14th in Liga MX), and Atlas FC is giving up 0.8 per game (first in league).
  • In terms of goal differential, Atlas FC is fifth in the league, at +5.
  • Mazatlan FC's goal differential is -9, 16th in the league.

Atlas FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/20/2022

Guadalajara Chivas

D 1-1

Home

4/2/2022

Cruz Azul

L 1-0

Away

4/7/2022

Necaxa

W 2-1

Home

4/14/2022

Mazatlan FC

-

Home

4/20/2022

CF Monterrey

-

Away

4/24/2022

Deportivo Toluca FC

-

Away

4/30/2022

Tigres UANL

-

Home

Mazatlan FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/26/2022

Pumas UNAM

D 1-1

Away

4/1/2022

Atletico San Luis

L 1-0

Away

4/8/2022

Cruz Azul

D 1-1

Home

4/14/2022

Atlas FC

-

Away

4/19/2022

Club Santos Laguna

-

Home

4/22/2022

FC Juarez

-

Away

4/29/2022

Puebla FC

-

Home

How To Watch

April
14
2022

Atlas vs. Mazatlán FC

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
