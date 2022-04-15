Atlas FC vs. Mazatlan FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/14/2022

How to Watch Atlas FC vs. Mazatlan FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Atlas FC and Mazatlan FC will meet at Estadio Jalisco on Thursday for a matchup in Liga MX. The contest will kick off on April 14 at 10:00 PM ET, airing on TUDN. Atlas FC is currently fifth in the league, with 22 points. Mazatlan FC is 17th, with nine.
How to Watch Atlas FC vs. Mazatlan FC
- Match Day: Thursday, April 14, 2022
- Match Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: TUDN
- Stadium: Estadio Jalisco
- Stadium: Estadio Jalisco
Atlas FC and Mazatlan FC Stats
- Atlas FC scores 1.2 goals per match (10th in Liga MX), and Mazatlan FC gives up 1.7 per game (17th in league).
- Mazatlan FC is scoring one goal per game (14th in Liga MX), and Atlas FC is giving up 0.8 per game (first in league).
- In terms of goal differential, Atlas FC is fifth in the league, at +5.
- Mazatlan FC's goal differential is -9, 16th in the league.
Atlas FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/20/2022
Guadalajara Chivas
D 1-1
Home
4/2/2022
Cruz Azul
L 1-0
Away
4/7/2022
Necaxa
W 2-1
Home
4/14/2022
Mazatlan FC
-
Home
4/20/2022
CF Monterrey
-
Away
4/24/2022
Deportivo Toluca FC
-
Away
4/30/2022
Tigres UANL
-
Home
Mazatlan FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/26/2022
Pumas UNAM
D 1-1
Away
4/1/2022
Atletico San Luis
L 1-0
Away
4/8/2022
Cruz Azul
D 1-1
Home
4/14/2022
Atlas FC
-
Away
4/19/2022
Club Santos Laguna
-
Home
4/22/2022
FC Juarez
-
Away
4/29/2022
Puebla FC
-
Home
