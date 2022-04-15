Atlas FC vs. Mazatlan FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/14/2022

Atlas FC and Mazatlan FC will meet at Estadio Jalisco on Thursday for a matchup in Liga MX. The contest will kick off on April 14 at 10:00 PM ET, airing on TUDN. Atlas FC is currently fifth in the league, with 22 points. Mazatlan FC is 17th, with nine.

How to Watch Atlas FC vs. Mazatlan FC

Estadio Jalisco

Atlas FC and Mazatlan FC Stats

Atlas FC scores 1.2 goals per match (10th in Liga MX), and Mazatlan FC gives up 1.7 per game (17th in league).

Mazatlan FC is scoring one goal per game (14th in Liga MX), and Atlas FC is giving up 0.8 per game (first in league).

In terms of goal differential, Atlas FC is fifth in the league, at +5.

Mazatlan FC's goal differential is -9, 16th in the league.

Atlas FC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/20/2022 Guadalajara Chivas D 1-1 Home 4/2/2022 Cruz Azul L 1-0 Away 4/7/2022 Necaxa W 2-1 Home 4/14/2022 Mazatlan FC - Home 4/20/2022 CF Monterrey - Away 4/24/2022 Deportivo Toluca FC - Away 4/30/2022 Tigres UANL - Home

Mazatlan FC Schedule