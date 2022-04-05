Skip to main content

How to Watch Atlas FC vs. Necaxa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Necaxa visits Atlas FC at Estadio Jalisco on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET in Liga MX, with the action broadcast on TUDN. Atlas FC is fifth in the league table, with 19 points. Necaxa is 11th, with 14.

How to Watch Atlas FC vs. Necaxa

Atlas FC and Necaxa Stats

  • Atlas FC has scored 13 goals in 12 matches (ninth in Liga MX), and Necaxa has given up 16 in 12 (11th in league).
  • Necaxa is ninth in Liga MX offensively (1.1 goals per game), and Atlas FC is first defensively (0.8 conceded per match).
  • Atlas FC has a goal differential of +4 for the season, fourth in the league.
  • In terms of goal differential, Necaxa is 13th in the league, at -3.

Atlas FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/11/2022

FC Juarez

W 2-1

Away

3/20/2022

Guadalajara Chivas

D 1-1

Home

4/2/2022

Cruz Azul

L 1-0

Away

4/7/2022

Necaxa

-

Home

4/14/2022

Mazatlan FC

-

Home

4/20/2022

CF Monterrey

-

Away

4/24/2022

Deportivo Toluca FC

-

Away

Necaxa Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/11/2022

Queretaro FC

W 1-0

Home

3/19/2022

Pumas UNAM

W 3-1

Away

4/2/2022

CF America

L 1-0

Home

4/7/2022

Atlas FC

-

Away

4/15/2022

Atletico San Luis

-

Home

4/19/2022

Tigres UANL

-

Home

4/22/2022

Puebla FC

-

Away

How To Watch

April
7
2022

Atlas vs. Necaxa

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians at Colorado Rockies

By Phil Watson2 minutes ago
Apr 1, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Las Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20), forward Evgenii Dadonov (63) and center Jack Eichel (9) celebrate a goal during the first period against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Apr 1, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Isaiah Roby (22) defends a pass by Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Apr 3, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken center Yanni Gourde (37) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Dallas Stars during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

St. Louis Blues vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Apr 1, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (97) celebrates an overtime winning goal with center Leon Draisaitl (29) against the St. Louis Blues at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Apr 1, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) skates against the New York Rangers during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Dallas Stars vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Apr 3, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers celebrate the goal by New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) against the Philadelphia Flyers during the third period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Apr 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Fans cheer as Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) heads down court after a 3-point basket over New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Mar 24, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Travis Konecny (11) celebrates with defenseman Travis Sanheim (6) after scoring against the St. Louis Blues during the second period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy