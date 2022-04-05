Necaxa visits Atlas FC at Estadio Jalisco on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET in Liga MX, with the action broadcast on TUDN. Atlas FC is fifth in the league table, with 19 points. Necaxa is 11th, with 14.

How to Watch Atlas FC vs. Necaxa

Match Day: Thursday, April 7, 2022

Thursday, April 7, 2022 Match Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: TUDN

TUDN Stadium: Estadio Jalisco

Atlas FC and Necaxa Stats

Atlas FC has scored 13 goals in 12 matches (ninth in Liga MX), and Necaxa has given up 16 in 12 (11th in league).

Necaxa is ninth in Liga MX offensively (1.1 goals per game), and Atlas FC is first defensively (0.8 conceded per match).

Atlas FC has a goal differential of +4 for the season, fourth in the league.

In terms of goal differential, Necaxa is 13th in the league, at -3.

Atlas FC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/11/2022 FC Juarez W 2-1 Away 3/20/2022 Guadalajara Chivas D 1-1 Home 4/2/2022 Cruz Azul L 1-0 Away 4/7/2022 Necaxa - Home 4/14/2022 Mazatlan FC - Home 4/20/2022 CF Monterrey - Away 4/24/2022 Deportivo Toluca FC - Away

Necaxa Schedule