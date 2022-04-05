How to Watch Atlas FC vs. Necaxa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Necaxa visits Atlas FC at Estadio Jalisco on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET in Liga MX, with the action broadcast on TUDN. Atlas FC is fifth in the league table, with 19 points. Necaxa is 11th, with 14.
How to Watch Atlas FC vs. Necaxa
- Match Day: Thursday, April 7, 2022
- Match Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: TUDN
- Stadium: Estadio Jalisco
Atlas FC and Necaxa Stats
- Atlas FC has scored 13 goals in 12 matches (ninth in Liga MX), and Necaxa has given up 16 in 12 (11th in league).
- Necaxa is ninth in Liga MX offensively (1.1 goals per game), and Atlas FC is first defensively (0.8 conceded per match).
- Atlas FC has a goal differential of +4 for the season, fourth in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, Necaxa is 13th in the league, at -3.
Atlas FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/11/2022
FC Juarez
W 2-1
Away
3/20/2022
Guadalajara Chivas
D 1-1
Home
4/2/2022
Cruz Azul
L 1-0
Away
4/7/2022
Necaxa
-
Home
4/14/2022
Mazatlan FC
-
Home
4/20/2022
CF Monterrey
-
Away
4/24/2022
Deportivo Toluca FC
-
Away
Necaxa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/11/2022
Queretaro FC
W 1-0
Home
3/19/2022
Pumas UNAM
W 3-1
Away
4/2/2022
CF America
L 1-0
Home
4/7/2022
Atlas FC
-
Away
4/15/2022
Atletico San Luis
-
Home
4/19/2022
Tigres UANL
-
Home
4/22/2022
Puebla FC
-
Away
How To Watch
April
7
2022
Atlas vs. Necaxa
TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
