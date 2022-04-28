Skip to main content

How to Watch Atlas FC vs. Tigres UANL: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tigres UANL will take on Atlas FC on Saturday, April 30 in Liga MX. The game at Estadio Jalisco starts at 8:00 PM ET on TUDN. With 26 points, Atlas FC is fourth in the league table. Tigres UANL has 32 points, and is in second place.

How to Watch Atlas FC vs. Tigres UANL

Atlas FC and Tigres UANL Stats

  • Atlas FC scores 1.3 goals per game (ninth in Liga MX), and Tigres UANL concedes 1.2 per match (eighth in league).
  • Tigres UANL is second in Liga MX in goals scored (29 in 16 matches), and Atlas FC is second in goals allowed (14 in 16).
  • Atlas FC's goal differential (+6) is fifth in the league.
  • Tigres UANL has a goal differential of +10 for the season, which is second in the league.

Atlas FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/14/2022

Mazatlan FC

L 2-1

Home

4/20/2022

CF Monterrey

D 0-0

Away

4/24/2022

Deportivo Toluca FC

W 4-2

Away

4/30/2022

Tigres UANL

-

Home

Tigres UANL Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/16/2022

Deportivo Toluca FC

W 3-0

Home

4/19/2022

Necaxa

L 2-0

Away

4/23/2022

CF America

L 2-0

Home

4/30/2022

Atlas FC

-

Away

How To Watch

April
30
2022

Atlas vs. Tigres UANL

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
