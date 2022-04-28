How to Watch Atlas FC vs. Tigres UANL: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Tigres UANL will take on Atlas FC on Saturday, April 30 in Liga MX. The game at Estadio Jalisco starts at 8:00 PM ET on TUDN. With 26 points, Atlas FC is fourth in the league table. Tigres UANL has 32 points, and is in second place.
- Match Day: Saturday, April 30, 2022
- Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: TUDN
- Stadium: Estadio Jalisco
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Atlas FC and Tigres UANL Stats
- Atlas FC scores 1.3 goals per game (ninth in Liga MX), and Tigres UANL concedes 1.2 per match (eighth in league).
- Tigres UANL is second in Liga MX in goals scored (29 in 16 matches), and Atlas FC is second in goals allowed (14 in 16).
- Atlas FC's goal differential (+6) is fifth in the league.
- Tigres UANL has a goal differential of +10 for the season, which is second in the league.
Atlas FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/14/2022
Mazatlan FC
L 2-1
Home
4/20/2022
CF Monterrey
D 0-0
Away
4/24/2022
Deportivo Toluca FC
W 4-2
Away
4/30/2022
Tigres UANL
-
Home
Tigres UANL Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/16/2022
Deportivo Toluca FC
W 3-0
Home
4/19/2022
Necaxa
L 2-0
Away
4/23/2022
CF America
L 2-0
Home
4/30/2022
Atlas FC
-
Away
