Tigres UANL will take on Atlas FC on Saturday, April 30 in Liga MX. The game at Estadio Jalisco starts at 8:00 PM ET on TUDN. With 26 points, Atlas FC is fourth in the league table. Tigres UANL has 32 points, and is in second place.

How to Watch Atlas FC vs. Tigres UANL

Match Day: Saturday, April 30, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: TUDN

Stadium: Estadio Jalisco

Atlas FC and Tigres UANL Stats

Atlas FC scores 1.3 goals per game (ninth in Liga MX), and Tigres UANL concedes 1.2 per match (eighth in league).

Tigres UANL is second in Liga MX in goals scored (29 in 16 matches), and Atlas FC is second in goals allowed (14 in 16).

Atlas FC's goal differential (+6) is fifth in the league.

Tigres UANL has a goal differential of +10 for the season, which is second in the league.

Atlas FC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/14/2022 Mazatlan FC L 2-1 Home 4/20/2022 CF Monterrey D 0-0 Away 4/24/2022 Deportivo Toluca FC W 4-2 Away 4/30/2022 Tigres UANL - Home

Tigres UANL Schedule