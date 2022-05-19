Atlas FC vs. Tigres UANL: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/18/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Atlas FC vs. Tigres UANL: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Atlas FC hosts Tigres UANL in Liga MX at Estadio Jalisco on Wednesday, May 18. The two teams will play at 10:00 PM ET, airing on TUDN. Atlas FC is third in the league, with 31 points. Tigres UANL is second, with 36.

How to Watch Atlas FC vs. Tigres UANL

Atlas FC and Tigres UANL Stats

  • Atlas FC puts up 1.3 goals per match (ninth in Liga MX), and Tigres UANL allows 1.1 per match (sixth in league).
  • Tigres UANL has scored 31 goals in 19 matches (second in Liga MX), and Atlas FC has conceded 17 in 19 (first in league).
  • In terms of goal differential, Atlas FC is fourth in the league, at +7.
  • In terms of goal differential, Tigres UANL is second in the league, at +10.

Atlas FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/30/2022

Tigres UANL

D 1-1

Home

5/12/2022

Guadalajara Chivas

W 2-1

Away

5/15/2022

Guadalajara Chivas

D 1-1

Home

5/18/2022

Tigres UANL

-

Home

5/21/2022

Tigres UANL

-

Away

Tigres UANL Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/30/2022

Atlas FC

D 1-1

Away

5/12/2022

Cruz Azul

W 1-0

Away

5/15/2022

Cruz Azul

L 1-0

Home

5/18/2022

Atlas FC

-

Away

5/21/2022

Atlas FC

-

Home

How To Watch

May
18
2022

Atlas vs. Tigres UANL

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
