Atlas FC vs. Tigres UANL: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/18/2022

How to Watch Atlas FC vs. Tigres UANL: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Atlas FC hosts Tigres UANL in Liga MX at Estadio Jalisco on Wednesday, May 18. The two teams will play at 10:00 PM ET, airing on TUDN. Atlas FC is third in the league, with 31 points. Tigres UANL is second, with 36.
How to Watch Atlas FC vs. Tigres UANL
- Match Day: Wednesday, May 18, 2022
- Match Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: TUDN
- Stadium: Estadio Jalisco
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Atlas FC and Tigres UANL Stats
- Atlas FC puts up 1.3 goals per match (ninth in Liga MX), and Tigres UANL allows 1.1 per match (sixth in league).
- Tigres UANL has scored 31 goals in 19 matches (second in Liga MX), and Atlas FC has conceded 17 in 19 (first in league).
- In terms of goal differential, Atlas FC is fourth in the league, at +7.
- In terms of goal differential, Tigres UANL is second in the league, at +10.
Atlas FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/30/2022
Tigres UANL
D 1-1
Home
5/12/2022
Guadalajara Chivas
W 2-1
Away
5/15/2022
Guadalajara Chivas
D 1-1
Home
5/18/2022
Tigres UANL
-
Home
5/21/2022
Tigres UANL
-
Away
Tigres UANL Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/30/2022
Atlas FC
D 1-1
Away
5/12/2022
Cruz Azul
W 1-0
Away
5/15/2022
Cruz Azul
L 1-0
Home
5/18/2022
Atlas FC
-
Away
5/21/2022
Atlas FC
-
Home
