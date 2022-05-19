Atlas FC vs. Tigres UANL: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/18/2022

Atlas FC hosts Tigres UANL in Liga MX at Estadio Jalisco on Wednesday, May 18. The two teams will play at 10:00 PM ET, airing on TUDN. Atlas FC is third in the league, with 31 points. Tigres UANL is second, with 36.

How to Watch Atlas FC vs. Tigres UANL

Match Day: Wednesday, May 18, 2022

10:00 PM ET TV: TUDN

TUDN Stadium: Estadio Jalisco

Estadio Jalisco Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Atlas FC and Tigres UANL Stats

Atlas FC puts up 1.3 goals per match (ninth in Liga MX), and Tigres UANL allows 1.1 per match (sixth in league).

Tigres UANL has scored 31 goals in 19 matches (second in Liga MX), and Atlas FC has conceded 17 in 19 (first in league).

In terms of goal differential, Atlas FC is fourth in the league, at +7.

In terms of goal differential, Tigres UANL is second in the league, at +10.

Atlas FC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/30/2022 Tigres UANL D 1-1 Home 5/12/2022 Guadalajara Chivas W 2-1 Away 5/15/2022 Guadalajara Chivas D 1-1 Home 5/18/2022 Tigres UANL - Home 5/21/2022 Tigres UANL - Away

