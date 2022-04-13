Atletico Madrid vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/13/2022

Atletico Madrid will take to the pitch against Manchester City on Wednesday, April 13 in the Champions League. The game at Wanda Metropolitano gets underway at 3:00 PM ET on Univision.

How to Watch Atletico Madrid vs. Manchester City

Match Day: Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Wednesday, April 13, 2022 Match Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: Univision

Univision Stadium: Wanda Metropolitano

Atletico Madrid and Manchester City Stats

Manchester City scores 2.7 goals per match in the UCL while Atletico Madrid allows 1.1 per game.

Atletico Madrid is scoring one goal per match in Champions League play and Manchester City is giving up 1.1 per game.

Manchester City's goal differential is +14 in this event.

Atletico Madrid's goal differential is at -1 in this tournament.

Manchester City Key Players

Manchester City is led by Riyad Mahrez, who has six goals (on 17 shots) in nine Champions League games.

Raheem Sterling has three goals (on 1.2 shots per game) in nine Champions League appearances, second-best on the team.

Manchester City's leader in assists is Joao Cancelo, who has three (on eight chances created) in seven Champions League appearances.

Atletico Madrid Key Players

Atletico Madrid is led by Antoine Griezmann, with four goals in eight games (15th in Champions League).

Joao Felix has scored one time in eight appearances.

Atletico Madrid's best facilitator is Griezmann, with two assists (on seven chances created) in eight Champions League appearances.

Manchester City Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/15/2022 Sporting W 5-0 Away 3/9/2022 Sporting D 0-0 Home 4/5/2022 Atletico Madrid W 1-0 Home 4/13/2022 Atletico Madrid - Away

Atletico Madrid Schedule