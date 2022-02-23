Atletico Madrid vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Atletico Madrid vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Wednesday's slate in the Champions League will see Manchester United play Atletico Madrid. The game at Wanda Metropolitano starts at 3:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Atletico Madrid vs. Manchester United

Atletico Madrid and Manchester United Stats

  • Atletico Madrid has scored 1.2 goals per match in Champions League play, and Manchester United has allowed 1.3 per game.
  • Manchester United is scoring 1.8 goals per game in Champions League play and Atletico Madrid is giving up 1.3 per game.
  • Atletico Madrid has a -1 goal differential in the tournament.
  • Manchester United has a goal differential of +3 on the tournament.

Atletico Madrid Key Players

  • Atletico Madrid is led by Antoine Griezmann, who has four goals (on five shots) in five Champions League games.
  • Luis Suarez has one goal in six appearances, second-best on Atletico Madrid.
  • Griezmann is Atletico Madrid's leader in assists, with one (on six chances created) in five Champions League appearances.

Manchester United Key Players

  • Cristiano Ronaldo has six goals in five games -- the top scorer on Manchester United, and fifth in the Champions League.
  • The squad's second-leading scorer is Harry Maguire, with one goal (on 0.5 shots per game) in four Champions League appearances.
  • Manchester United's best playmaker is Bruno Fernandes, with six assists (on 12 chances created) in five Champions League appearances.

Atletico Madrid Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

11/3/2021

Liverpool

L 2-0

Away

11/24/2021

AC Milan

L 1-0

Home

12/7/2021

FC Porto

W 3-1

Away

2/23/2022

Manchester United

-

Home

3/15/2022

Manchester United

-

Away

Manchester United Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

11/2/2021

Atalanta

D 2-2

Away

11/23/2021

Villarreal

W 2-0

Away

12/8/2021

Young Boys

D 1-1

Home

2/23/2022

Atletico Madrid

-

Away

3/15/2022

Atletico Madrid

-

Home

How To Watch

February
23
2022

Atletico Madrid vs. Manchester United

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

