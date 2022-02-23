Atletico Madrid vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

How to Watch Atletico Madrid vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Wednesday's slate in the Champions League will see Manchester United play Atletico Madrid. The game at Wanda Metropolitano starts at 3:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Atletico Madrid vs. Manchester United

Match Day: Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Wednesday, February 23, 2022 Match Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Wanda Metropolitano

Atletico Madrid and Manchester United Stats

Atletico Madrid has scored 1.2 goals per match in Champions League play, and Manchester United has allowed 1.3 per game.

Manchester United is scoring 1.8 goals per game in Champions League play and Atletico Madrid is giving up 1.3 per game.

Atletico Madrid has a -1 goal differential in the tournament.

Manchester United has a goal differential of +3 on the tournament.

Atletico Madrid Key Players

Atletico Madrid is led by Antoine Griezmann, who has four goals (on five shots) in five Champions League games.

Luis Suarez has one goal in six appearances, second-best on Atletico Madrid.

Griezmann is Atletico Madrid's leader in assists, with one (on six chances created) in five Champions League appearances.

Manchester United Key Players

Cristiano Ronaldo has six goals in five games -- the top scorer on Manchester United, and fifth in the Champions League.

The squad's second-leading scorer is Harry Maguire, with one goal (on 0.5 shots per game) in four Champions League appearances.

Manchester United's best playmaker is Bruno Fernandes, with six assists (on 12 chances created) in five Champions League appearances.

Atletico Madrid Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/3/2021 Liverpool L 2-0 Away 11/24/2021 AC Milan L 1-0 Home 12/7/2021 FC Porto W 3-1 Away 2/23/2022 Manchester United - Home 3/15/2022 Manchester United - Away

Manchester United Schedule