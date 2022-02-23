Atletico Madrid vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

How to Watch Atletico Madrid vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Wednesday's slate in the Champions League will see Manchester United play Atletico Madrid. The game at Wanda Metropolitano starts at 3:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Atletico Madrid vs. Manchester United
- Match Day: Wednesday, February 23, 2022
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Wanda Metropolitano
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Atletico Madrid and Manchester United Stats
- Atletico Madrid has scored 1.2 goals per match in Champions League play, and Manchester United has allowed 1.3 per game.
- Manchester United is scoring 1.8 goals per game in Champions League play and Atletico Madrid is giving up 1.3 per game.
- Atletico Madrid has a -1 goal differential in the tournament.
- Manchester United has a goal differential of +3 on the tournament.
Atletico Madrid Key Players
- Atletico Madrid is led by Antoine Griezmann, who has four goals (on five shots) in five Champions League games.
- Luis Suarez has one goal in six appearances, second-best on Atletico Madrid.
- Griezmann is Atletico Madrid's leader in assists, with one (on six chances created) in five Champions League appearances.
Manchester United Key Players
- Cristiano Ronaldo has six goals in five games -- the top scorer on Manchester United, and fifth in the Champions League.
- The squad's second-leading scorer is Harry Maguire, with one goal (on 0.5 shots per game) in four Champions League appearances.
- Manchester United's best playmaker is Bruno Fernandes, with six assists (on 12 chances created) in five Champions League appearances.
Atletico Madrid Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/3/2021
Liverpool
L 2-0
Away
11/24/2021
AC Milan
L 1-0
Home
12/7/2021
FC Porto
W 3-1
Away
2/23/2022
Manchester United
-
Home
3/15/2022
Manchester United
-
Away
Manchester United Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/2/2021
Atalanta
D 2-2
Away
11/23/2021
Villarreal
W 2-0
Away
12/8/2021
Young Boys
D 1-1
Home
2/23/2022
Atletico Madrid
-
Away
3/15/2022
Atletico Madrid
-
Home
How To Watch
February
23
2022
Atletico Madrid vs. Manchester United
TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)