How to Watch Atlético Mineiro vs. River Plate

Atlético Mineiro coach Cuca hopes to take his club to its second Copa Libertadores crown eight years after clinching the title in his first stint as head coach. Atlético Mineiro leads River Plate 1-0 entering the second leg of the quarterfinals.

River Plate travel to the Estádio Governador Magalhães Pinto in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, in dire need of a win if they’re to preserve their place in this season’s Copa Libertadores.

Ignacio Fernandez’s goal was all that stood between the two sides at El Monumental last week, where Atlético secured their sixth win in their past seven outings. However, he received a red card later in the match, so he will not be available Wednesday.

River Plate responded to that 1-0 opening-leg defeat with a 2-0 league win over Vélez Sarsfield, but they’ve won only one of their last four Copa road games.

Atlético hasn’t conceded a goal at home in more than 450 minutes. The club also recently announced the signing of former Chelsea and Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa on a contract until December 2022, though Costa is unlikely to be match fit in time for the midweek Copa matchup.

River Plate have twice won the Copa since coach Marcelo Gallardo took over in 2014, but unless they can push past Atlético's solid defense, their quest for another title could end in the quarterfinals.

