How to Watch Atlético Ottawa at FC Edmonton

Who will come away with a win when Atlético Ottawa and FC Edmonton meet for the third and final time this season?

Atlético Ottawa and FC Edmonton meet Tuesday night in Canadian Premier League action. The match will be the third meeting between the two sides this season.

Match Date: Oct. 12, 2021

Match Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 2

The two sides first met in late June in their respective season openers. Atlético Ottawa pulled off the win thanks to a Viti Martínez goal in the 82nd minute.

They met again on July 18. Atlético Ottawa jumped out to an early lead with Zach Verhoven scoring in the fourth minute. However, FC Edmonton was able to force the draw when Kyle Porter found the back of the net in the 86th minute.

Both matches were very physical contests, with the second featuring a combined 33 fouls.

This match is likely to feature two of the CPL's busiest goalies. Ottawa's Dylon Powley is second in the league with 70 saves on the season and Edmonton's Connor James is right behind him in third place with 61.

Kickoff from Edmonton's Clarke Field is set for 9 p.m. ET Tuesday. Catch the action on Fox Sports 2.

