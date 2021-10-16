    • October 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Atlético Ottawa at Forge FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Forge FC aims to move to the top of the table against last-place Atlético Ottawa in Canadian Premier League action.
    Author:

    Back-to-back Canadian Premier League champion Forge FC could move to the top of the league standings with a win Saturday against Atlético Ottawa. The club sits just three points shy of Cavalry FC for the top spot in the standings with a month left to play in the regular season.

    Ottawa enters the match a two-game unbeaten streak looking for its first win and first goal in five matches against the hosts.

    Leading one of the league's best defenses, Forge FC keeper Triston Henry has posted four shutouts in as many matches against Ottawa this season, as Forge has outscored Atlético 10–0.

    How to Watch Atlético Ottawa at Forge FC:

    Game Date: Oct. 16, 2021

    Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

    TV Channel: Fox Soccer Plus

    You can stream Atlético Ottawa at Forge FC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Goals have been difficult for Ottawa to come by this season. The team has scored a league-low 26 goals in 24 matches. The team has also surrendered a league-high 43 goals, 24 more than Forge, and have not posted a clean sheet in 20 consecutive games.

    In the last matchup between the clubs on Oct. 3, Forge FC jumped out to an early lead off a goal by David Choinière in the seventh minute. In the second half, defender Daniel Krutzen headed home a goal off a corner kick, and forward Woobens Pacius knocked in a goal from the top of the box en route to a 3–0 road win for Forge.

    Pacius has been a force since joining Forge FC, scoring five goals in 11 games.

    Forge holds the series lead against Ottawa 5–0 and has yet to yield a goal in those five matches.

