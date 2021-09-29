September 29, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Atlético Ottawa at HFX Wanderers FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Fifth-place Wanderers host Ottawa as they closes in on a playoff position in Canadian Premier League Soccer.
Author:

Unbeaten in its last eight, HFX Wanderers and Canadian Premier League leading goal scorer João Morelli are just four points shy of York United FC for the final playoff spot as September ends. Morelli has five goals in his last four games, including both goals against Atlético Ottawa, which secured a 2-1 win in their last meeting earlier this month.

How to Watch Atlético Ottawa at HFX Wanderers FC:

Game Date: Sept. 29, 2021

Game Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Soccer Plus

You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Atlético Ottawa is the last team to have beaten HFX, doing so in a 2-1 victory in Ottawa on Aug. 14, one of only four wins for Atlético this season. The team enters this match on a two-game unbeaten streak and fresh off a 3-1 win at home against second-place Cavalry on Saturday.

Malcolm Isaiah Shaw, in his second CPL season, scored his team-high eighth goal in the 39th minute of the victory over the Cavs via a penalty which gave Ottawa the lead that it would not relinquish.

In their last matchup, Morelli netted the first goal of the game in the 17th minute on a penalty pick. Shaw brought Atlético all square with a low left-footed goal in the 52nd minute, and it appeared the sides would be heading towards a draw until Morelli scored a blistering strike as he made a run into the top of the box securing a 2-1 win in the 89th minute.

All three meetings between HFX and Atlético Ottawa this season have seen a result-changing goal in the final 15 minutes. Brian Wright’s 87th-minute goal on Aug. 14 sealed a 2-1 win for Atlético, Shaw’s penalty kick in the 75th minute on Aug. 29 earned Atlético a 2-2 draw, and Morelli’s late heroics in the last meeting occurred in similar circumstances.

