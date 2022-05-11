Atletico San Luis vs. CF Pachuca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/11/2022

Atletico San Luis plays CF Pachuca at Alfonso Lastras Ramirez on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET in Liga MX, with the action broadcast on TUDN. CF Pachuca is currently first in the league, with 38 points. Atletico San Luis is 10th, with 24.

How to Watch Atletico San Luis vs. CF Pachuca

Match Day: Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Wednesday, May 11, 2022 Match Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: TUDN

TUDN Stadium: Alfonso Lastras Ramirez

Atletico San Luis and CF Pachuca Stats

CF Pachuca is first in Liga MX in goals scored (30 in 17 games), and Atletico San Luis is 12th in goals allowed (24 in 18).

Atletico San Luis is eighth in Liga MX in goals scored (23 in 18 games), and CF Pachuca is first in goals allowed (15 in 17).

In terms of goal differential, CF Pachuca is first in the league, at +15.

In terms of goal differential, Atletico San Luis is 12th in the league, at -1.

CF Pachuca Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/19/2022 Puebla FC W 1-0 Home 4/23/2022 CF Monterrey W 3-0 Home 5/1/2022 Pumas UNAM L 2-0 Away 5/11/2022 Atletico San Luis - Away 5/14/2022 Atletico San Luis - Home

Atletico San Luis Schedule