Skip to main content

How to Watch Atletico San Luis vs. CF Pachuca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Atletico San Luis plays CF Pachuca at Alfonso Lastras Ramirez on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET in Liga MX, with the action broadcast on TUDN. CF Pachuca is currently first in the league, with 38 points. Atletico San Luis is 10th, with 24.

How to Watch Atletico San Luis vs. CF Pachuca

  • Match Day: Wednesday, May 11, 2022
  • Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: TUDN
  • Stadium: Alfonso Lastras Ramirez
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Atletico San Luis and CF Pachuca Stats

  • CF Pachuca is first in Liga MX in goals scored (30 in 17 games), and Atletico San Luis is 12th in goals allowed (24 in 18).
  • Atletico San Luis is eighth in Liga MX in goals scored (23 in 18 games), and CF Pachuca is first in goals allowed (15 in 17).
  • In terms of goal differential, CF Pachuca is first in the league, at +15.
  • In terms of goal differential, Atletico San Luis is 12th in the league, at -1.

CF Pachuca Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/19/2022

Puebla FC

W 1-0

Home

4/23/2022

CF Monterrey

W 3-0

Home

5/1/2022

Pumas UNAM

L 2-0

Away

5/11/2022

Atletico San Luis

-

Away

5/14/2022

Atletico San Luis

-

Home

Atletico San Luis Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/24/2022

Cruz Azul

W 1-0

Away

5/1/2022

Club Santos Laguna

L 3-1

Home

5/7/2022

CF Monterrey

D 2-2

Away

5/11/2022

CF Pachuca

-

Home

5/14/2022

CF Pachuca

-

Away

How To Watch

May
11
2022

Atlético San Luis vs. Pachuca

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

Atletico San Luis vs. CF Pachuca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
imago0019115769h
Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer

How to Watch Barcelona vs. Emelec

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
imago1011846582h
WNBA

How to Watch Liberty at Sky

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
16401238593873
entertainment

How to Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Premiere

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
May 8, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins designated hitter Jose Miranda (64) celebrates with right fielder Max Kepler (26) their runs against the Oakland Athletics on a single in the third inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins: Streaming & TV | 5/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 8, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins second baseman Jorge Polanco (11) hits a two run single against the Oakland Athletics in the third inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 5/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
USATSI_18236898
NHL

How to Watch Capitals at Panthers Game 5

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
May 7, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA;Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates with Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie (77) after their game against the Florida Panthers in game three of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 9, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov (30) makes a save on Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) in the third period in game four of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy