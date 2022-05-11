Atletico San Luis vs. CF Pachuca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/11/2022

How to Watch Atletico San Luis vs. CF Pachuca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Atletico San Luis plays CF Pachuca at Alfonso Lastras Ramirez on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET in Liga MX, with the action broadcast on TUDN. CF Pachuca is currently first in the league, with 38 points. Atletico San Luis is 10th, with 24.
Atletico San Luis and CF Pachuca Stats
- CF Pachuca is first in Liga MX in goals scored (30 in 17 games), and Atletico San Luis is 12th in goals allowed (24 in 18).
- Atletico San Luis is eighth in Liga MX in goals scored (23 in 18 games), and CF Pachuca is first in goals allowed (15 in 17).
- In terms of goal differential, CF Pachuca is first in the league, at +15.
- In terms of goal differential, Atletico San Luis is 12th in the league, at -1.
CF Pachuca Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/19/2022
Puebla FC
W 1-0
Home
4/23/2022
CF Monterrey
W 3-0
Home
5/1/2022
Pumas UNAM
L 2-0
Away
5/11/2022
Atletico San Luis
-
Away
5/14/2022
Atletico San Luis
-
Home
Atletico San Luis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/24/2022
Cruz Azul
W 1-0
Away
5/1/2022
Club Santos Laguna
L 3-1
Home
5/7/2022
CF Monterrey
D 2-2
Away
5/11/2022
CF Pachuca
-
Home
5/14/2022
CF Pachuca
-
Away
