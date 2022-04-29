Atletico San Luis vs. Club Santos Laguna: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

Sunday in Liga MX will feature Atletico San Luis versus Club Santos Laguna, with action starting from Alfonso Lastras Ramirez at 5:00 PM ET on TUDN. With 23 points, Atletico San Luis is 10th in the league. Club Santos Laguna has 17 points, and is in 15th place.

How to Watch Atletico San Luis vs. Club Santos Laguna

Match Day: Sunday, May 1, 2022

Sunday, May 1, 2022 Match Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: TUDN

TUDN Stadium: Alfonso Lastras Ramirez

Atletico San Luis and Club Santos Laguna Stats

Atletico San Luis is ninth in Liga MX offensively (1.3 goals per game), and Club Santos Laguna is 15th defensively (1.5 allowed per match).

Club Santos Laguna has scored 22 goals in 16 games (sixth in Liga MX), and Atletico San Luis has conceded 19 in 16 (eighth in league).

Atletico San Luis' goal differential (+1) is ninth in the league.

Club Santos Laguna has a goal differential of -2 for the season, which is 12th in the league.

Atletico San Luis Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/15/2022 Necaxa L 4-2 Away 4/20/2022 Pumas UNAM W 2-0 Home 4/24/2022 Cruz Azul W 1-0 Away 5/1/2022 Club Santos Laguna - Home

Club Santos Laguna Schedule