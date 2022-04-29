Atletico San Luis vs. Club Santos Laguna: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

How to Watch Atletico San Luis vs. Club Santos Laguna: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Sunday in Liga MX will feature Atletico San Luis versus Club Santos Laguna, with action starting from Alfonso Lastras Ramirez at 5:00 PM ET on TUDN. With 23 points, Atletico San Luis is 10th in the league. Club Santos Laguna has 17 points, and is in 15th place.
How to Watch Atletico San Luis vs. Club Santos Laguna
- Match Day: Sunday, May 1, 2022
- Match Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: TUDN
- Stadium: Alfonso Lastras Ramirez
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Atletico San Luis and Club Santos Laguna Stats
- Atletico San Luis is ninth in Liga MX offensively (1.3 goals per game), and Club Santos Laguna is 15th defensively (1.5 allowed per match).
- Club Santos Laguna has scored 22 goals in 16 games (sixth in Liga MX), and Atletico San Luis has conceded 19 in 16 (eighth in league).
- Atletico San Luis' goal differential (+1) is ninth in the league.
- Club Santos Laguna has a goal differential of -2 for the season, which is 12th in the league.
Atletico San Luis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/15/2022
Necaxa
L 4-2
Away
4/20/2022
Pumas UNAM
W 2-0
Home
4/24/2022
Cruz Azul
W 1-0
Away
5/1/2022
Club Santos Laguna
-
Home
Club Santos Laguna Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/16/2022
Queretaro FC
D 1-1
Home
4/19/2022
Mazatlan FC
L 1-0
Away
4/24/2022
Club Leon
D 1-1
Home
5/1/2022
Atletico San Luis
-
Away
How To Watch
May
1
2022
Atlético San Luis vs. Santos Laguna
TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
5:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)