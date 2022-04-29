Atletico San Luis vs. Club Santos Laguna: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Atletico San Luis vs. Club Santos Laguna: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sunday in Liga MX will feature Atletico San Luis versus Club Santos Laguna, with action starting from Alfonso Lastras Ramirez at 5:00 PM ET on TUDN. With 23 points, Atletico San Luis is 10th in the league. Club Santos Laguna has 17 points, and is in 15th place.

How to Watch Atletico San Luis vs. Club Santos Laguna

  • Match Day: Sunday, May 1, 2022
  • Match Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV: TUDN
  • Stadium: Alfonso Lastras Ramirez
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Atletico San Luis and Club Santos Laguna Stats

  • Atletico San Luis is ninth in Liga MX offensively (1.3 goals per game), and Club Santos Laguna is 15th defensively (1.5 allowed per match).
  • Club Santos Laguna has scored 22 goals in 16 games (sixth in Liga MX), and Atletico San Luis has conceded 19 in 16 (eighth in league).
  • Atletico San Luis' goal differential (+1) is ninth in the league.
  • Club Santos Laguna has a goal differential of -2 for the season, which is 12th in the league.

Atletico San Luis Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/15/2022

Necaxa

L 4-2

Away

4/20/2022

Pumas UNAM

W 2-0

Home

4/24/2022

Cruz Azul

W 1-0

Away

5/1/2022

Club Santos Laguna

-

Home

Club Santos Laguna Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/16/2022

Queretaro FC

D 1-1

Home

4/19/2022

Mazatlan FC

L 1-0

Away

4/24/2022

Club Leon

D 1-1

Home

5/1/2022

Atletico San Luis

-

Away

How To Watch

May
1
2022

Atlético San Luis vs. Santos Laguna

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
5:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
