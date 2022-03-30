Atletico San Luis vs. Mazatlan FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Atletico San Luis vs. Mazatlan FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mazatlan FC is set to meet Atletico San Luis on Friday, April 1 in Liga MX. The game at Alfonso Lastras Ramirez starts at 10:00 PM ET on TUDN. With 10 points, Atletico San Luis is 16th in the league. Mazatlan FC has eight points, and is in 17th place.

How to Watch Atletico San Luis vs. Mazatlan FC

  • Match Day: Friday, April 1, 2022
  • Match Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: TUDN
  • Stadium: Alfonso Lastras Ramirez
Atletico San Luis and Mazatlan FC Stats

  • Atletico San Luis is scoring 1.1 goals per game (13th in Liga MX), and Mazatlan FC is conceding 1.8 per match (17th in league).
  • Mazatlan FC is scoring 1.1 goals per game (12th in Liga MX), and Atletico San Luis is conceding 1.4 per game (seventh in league).
  • Atletico San Luis' goal differential is -3, which is 12th in the league.
  • Mazatlan FC's goal differential (-8) is 16th in the league.

Atletico San Luis Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/2/2022

Guadalajara Chivas

D 2-2

Home

3/13/2022

Puebla FC

W 2-1

Home

3/17/2022

Queretaro FC

L 2-1

Away

4/1/2022

Mazatlan FC

-

Home

4/9/2022

Club Leon

-

Home

4/15/2022

Necaxa

-

Away

4/20/2022

Pumas UNAM

-

Home

Mazatlan FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/11/2022

CF Monterrey

L 2-1

Away

3/20/2022

Club Leon

L 2-1

Home

3/26/2022

Pumas UNAM

D 1-1

Away

4/1/2022

Atletico San Luis

-

Away

4/8/2022

Cruz Azul

-

Home

4/14/2022

Atlas FC

-

Away

4/19/2022

Club Santos Laguna

-

Home

How To Watch

April
1
2022

Atlético San Luis vs. Mazatlán FC

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
