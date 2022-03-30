Atletico San Luis vs. Mazatlan FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

How to Watch Atletico San Luis vs. Mazatlan FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Mazatlan FC is set to meet Atletico San Luis on Friday, April 1 in Liga MX. The game at Alfonso Lastras Ramirez starts at 10:00 PM ET on TUDN. With 10 points, Atletico San Luis is 16th in the league. Mazatlan FC has eight points, and is in 17th place.
How to Watch Atletico San Luis vs. Mazatlan FC
- Match Day: Friday, April 1, 2022
- Match Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: TUDN
- Stadium: Alfonso Lastras Ramirez
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Atletico San Luis and Mazatlan FC Stats
- Atletico San Luis is scoring 1.1 goals per game (13th in Liga MX), and Mazatlan FC is conceding 1.8 per match (17th in league).
- Mazatlan FC is scoring 1.1 goals per game (12th in Liga MX), and Atletico San Luis is conceding 1.4 per game (seventh in league).
- Atletico San Luis' goal differential is -3, which is 12th in the league.
- Mazatlan FC's goal differential (-8) is 16th in the league.
Atletico San Luis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/2/2022
Guadalajara Chivas
D 2-2
Home
3/13/2022
Puebla FC
W 2-1
Home
3/17/2022
Queretaro FC
L 2-1
Away
4/1/2022
Mazatlan FC
-
Home
4/9/2022
Club Leon
-
Home
4/15/2022
Necaxa
-
Away
4/20/2022
Pumas UNAM
-
Home
Mazatlan FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/11/2022
CF Monterrey
L 2-1
Away
3/20/2022
Club Leon
L 2-1
Home
3/26/2022
Pumas UNAM
D 1-1
Away
4/1/2022
Atletico San Luis
-
Away
4/8/2022
Cruz Azul
-
Home
4/14/2022
Atlas FC
-
Away
4/19/2022
Club Santos Laguna
-
Home
