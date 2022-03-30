Atletico San Luis vs. Mazatlan FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

Mazatlan FC is set to meet Atletico San Luis on Friday, April 1 in Liga MX. The game at Alfonso Lastras Ramirez starts at 10:00 PM ET on TUDN. With 10 points, Atletico San Luis is 16th in the league. Mazatlan FC has eight points, and is in 17th place.

How to Watch Atletico San Luis vs. Mazatlan FC

Match Day: Friday, April 1, 2022

Friday, April 1, 2022 Match Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: TUDN

TUDN Stadium: Alfonso Lastras Ramirez

Alfonso Lastras Ramirez

Atletico San Luis and Mazatlan FC Stats

Atletico San Luis is scoring 1.1 goals per game (13th in Liga MX), and Mazatlan FC is conceding 1.8 per match (17th in league).

Mazatlan FC is scoring 1.1 goals per game (12th in Liga MX), and Atletico San Luis is conceding 1.4 per game (seventh in league).

Atletico San Luis' goal differential is -3, which is 12th in the league.

Mazatlan FC's goal differential (-8) is 16th in the league.

Atletico San Luis Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/2/2022 Guadalajara Chivas D 2-2 Home 3/13/2022 Puebla FC W 2-1 Home 3/17/2022 Queretaro FC L 2-1 Away 4/1/2022 Mazatlan FC - Home 4/9/2022 Club Leon - Home 4/15/2022 Necaxa - Away 4/20/2022 Pumas UNAM - Home

Mazatlan FC Schedule