How to Watch Atletico San Luis vs. Puebla FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Puebla FC will meet Atletico San Luis on Sunday, March 13 in Liga MX. The game at Alfonso Lastras Ramirez begins at 7:00 PM ET on TUDN. With seven points, Atletico San Luis is 16th in the league table. Puebla FC has 21 points, and is in second place.
How to Watch Atletico San Luis vs. Puebla FC
- Match Day: Sunday, March 13, 2022
- Match Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: TUDN
- Stadium: Alfonso Lastras Ramirez
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Atletico San Luis and Puebla FC Stats
- Atletico San Luis has scored eight goals in 8 matches (15th in Liga MX), and Puebla FC has conceded seven in 9 (first in league).
- Puebla FC is second in Liga MX in goals scored (17 in 9 matches), and Atletico San Luis is eighth in goals conceded (11 in 8).
- In terms of goal differential, Atletico San Luis is 11th in the league, at -3.
- Puebla FC is first in the league in goal differential, at +10.
Atletico San Luis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/19/2022
Tigres UANL
L 2-1
Away
2/26/2022
CF Monterrey
W 2-0
Away
3/2/2022
Guadalajara Chivas
D 2-2
Home
3/13/2022
Puebla FC
-
Home
3/17/2022
Queretaro FC
-
Away
4/1/2022
Mazatlan FC
-
Home
4/9/2022
Club Leon
-
Home
Puebla FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
Guadalajara Chivas
W 3-2
Away
3/1/2022
FC Juarez
D 1-1
Home
3/5/2022
Cruz Azul
W 3-1
Away
3/13/2022
Atletico San Luis
-
Away
3/18/2022
Club Santos Laguna
-
Home
4/3/2022
Deportivo Toluca FC
-
Away
4/8/2022
Pumas UNAM
-
Home
How To Watch
March
13
2022
Atlético San Luis vs. Puebla
TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)