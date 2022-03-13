Skip to main content

How to Watch Atletico San Luis vs. Puebla FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Puebla FC will meet Atletico San Luis on Sunday, March 13 in Liga MX. The game at Alfonso Lastras Ramirez begins at 7:00 PM ET on TUDN. With seven points, Atletico San Luis is 16th in the league table. Puebla FC has 21 points, and is in second place.

How to Watch Atletico San Luis vs. Puebla FC

  • Match Day: Sunday, March 13, 2022
  • Match Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: TUDN
  • Stadium: Alfonso Lastras Ramirez
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Atletico San Luis and Puebla FC Stats

  • Atletico San Luis has scored eight goals in 8 matches (15th in Liga MX), and Puebla FC has conceded seven in 9 (first in league).
  • Puebla FC is second in Liga MX in goals scored (17 in 9 matches), and Atletico San Luis is eighth in goals conceded (11 in 8).
  • In terms of goal differential, Atletico San Luis is 11th in the league, at -3.
  • Puebla FC is first in the league in goal differential, at +10.

Atletico San Luis Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/19/2022

Tigres UANL

L 2-1

Away

2/26/2022

CF Monterrey

W 2-0

Away

3/2/2022

Guadalajara Chivas

D 2-2

Home

3/13/2022

Puebla FC

-

Home

3/17/2022

Queretaro FC

-

Away

4/1/2022

Mazatlan FC

-

Home

4/9/2022

Club Leon

-

Home

Puebla FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

Guadalajara Chivas

W 3-2

Away

3/1/2022

FC Juarez

D 1-1

Home

3/5/2022

Cruz Azul

W 3-1

Away

3/13/2022

Atletico San Luis

-

Away

3/18/2022

Club Santos Laguna

-

Home

4/3/2022

Deportivo Toluca FC

-

Away

4/8/2022

Pumas UNAM

-

Home

How To Watch

March
13
2022

Atlético San Luis vs. Puebla

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
