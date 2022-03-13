Puebla FC will meet Atletico San Luis on Sunday, March 13 in Liga MX. The game at Alfonso Lastras Ramirez begins at 7:00 PM ET on TUDN. With seven points, Atletico San Luis is 16th in the league table. Puebla FC has 21 points, and is in second place.

How to Watch Atletico San Luis vs. Puebla FC

Match Day: Sunday, March 13, 2022

Sunday, March 13, 2022 Match Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: TUDN

TUDN Stadium: Alfonso Lastras Ramirez

Atletico San Luis and Puebla FC Stats

Atletico San Luis has scored eight goals in 8 matches (15th in Liga MX), and Puebla FC has conceded seven in 9 (first in league).

Puebla FC is second in Liga MX in goals scored (17 in 9 matches), and Atletico San Luis is eighth in goals conceded (11 in 8).

In terms of goal differential, Atletico San Luis is 11th in the league, at -3.

Puebla FC is first in the league in goal differential, at +10.

Atletico San Luis Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/19/2022 Tigres UANL L 2-1 Away 2/26/2022 CF Monterrey W 2-0 Away 3/2/2022 Guadalajara Chivas D 2-2 Home 3/13/2022 Puebla FC - Home 3/17/2022 Queretaro FC - Away 4/1/2022 Mazatlan FC - Home 4/9/2022 Club Leon - Home

Puebla FC Schedule