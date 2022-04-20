Atletico San Luis vs. Pumas UNAM: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

How to Watch Atletico San Luis vs. Pumas UNAM: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Liga MX action on Wednesday will feature Atletico San Luis playing Pumas UNAM. The two clubs will start their contest at 8:00 PM ET from Alfonso Lastras Ramirez, broadcast on TUDN. Atletico San Luis currently has 17 points, and is 13th in the league table. Pumas UNAM has 19 points, and is in ninth place.
- Match Day: Wednesday, April 20, 2022
- Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: TUDN
- Stadium: Alfonso Lastras Ramirez
- Stadium: Alfonso Lastras Ramirez
Atletico San Luis and Pumas UNAM Stats
- Atletico San Luis puts up 1.2 goals per match (11th in Liga MX), and Pumas UNAM concedes 1.1 per match (fifth in league).
- Pumas UNAM is scoring 1.5 goals per game (fourth in Liga MX), and Atletico San Luis is conceding 1.4 per game (11th in league).
- In terms of goal differential, Atletico San Luis is 11th in the league, at -2.
- Pumas UNAM is fourth in the league in goal differential, at +5.
Atletico San Luis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/6/2022
Club Tijuana de Caliente
D 1-1
Away
4/9/2022
Club Leon
W 2-0
Home
4/15/2022
Necaxa
L 4-2
Away
4/20/2022
Pumas UNAM
-
Home
4/24/2022
Cruz Azul
-
Away
5/1/2022
Club Santos Laguna
-
Home
Pumas UNAM Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/2/2022
FC Juarez
W 1-0
Away
4/8/2022
Puebla FC
D 2-2
Away
4/17/2022
CF Monterrey
W 2-0
Home
4/20/2022
Atletico San Luis
-
Away
4/23/2022
Guadalajara Chivas
-
Away
5/1/2022
CF Pachuca
-
Home
