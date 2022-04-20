Atletico San Luis vs. Pumas UNAM: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

Liga MX action on Wednesday will feature Atletico San Luis playing Pumas UNAM. The two clubs will start their contest at 8:00 PM ET from Alfonso Lastras Ramirez, broadcast on TUDN. Atletico San Luis currently has 17 points, and is 13th in the league table. Pumas UNAM has 19 points, and is in ninth place.

How to Watch Atletico San Luis vs. Pumas UNAM

Match Day: Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Wednesday, April 20, 2022 Match Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: TUDN

TUDN Stadium: Alfonso Lastras Ramirez

Alfonso Lastras Ramirez

Atletico San Luis and Pumas UNAM Stats

Atletico San Luis puts up 1.2 goals per match (11th in Liga MX), and Pumas UNAM concedes 1.1 per match (fifth in league).

Pumas UNAM is scoring 1.5 goals per game (fourth in Liga MX), and Atletico San Luis is conceding 1.4 per game (11th in league).

In terms of goal differential, Atletico San Luis is 11th in the league, at -2.

Pumas UNAM is fourth in the league in goal differential, at +5.

Atletico San Luis Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/6/2022 Club Tijuana de Caliente D 1-1 Away 4/9/2022 Club Leon W 2-0 Home 4/15/2022 Necaxa L 4-2 Away 4/20/2022 Pumas UNAM - Home 4/24/2022 Cruz Azul - Away 5/1/2022 Club Santos Laguna - Home

Pumas UNAM Schedule