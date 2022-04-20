Atletico San Luis vs. Pumas UNAM: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Atletico San Luis vs. Pumas UNAM: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Liga MX action on Wednesday will feature Atletico San Luis playing Pumas UNAM. The two clubs will start their contest at 8:00 PM ET from Alfonso Lastras Ramirez, broadcast on TUDN. Atletico San Luis currently has 17 points, and is 13th in the league table. Pumas UNAM has 19 points, and is in ninth place.

How to Watch Atletico San Luis vs. Pumas UNAM

  • Match Day: Wednesday, April 20, 2022
  • Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: TUDN
  • Stadium: Alfonso Lastras Ramirez
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Atletico San Luis and Pumas UNAM Stats

  • Atletico San Luis puts up 1.2 goals per match (11th in Liga MX), and Pumas UNAM concedes 1.1 per match (fifth in league).
  • Pumas UNAM is scoring 1.5 goals per game (fourth in Liga MX), and Atletico San Luis is conceding 1.4 per game (11th in league).
  • In terms of goal differential, Atletico San Luis is 11th in the league, at -2.
  • Pumas UNAM is fourth in the league in goal differential, at +5.

Atletico San Luis Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/6/2022

Club Tijuana de Caliente

D 1-1

Away

4/9/2022

Club Leon

W 2-0

Home

4/15/2022

Necaxa

L 4-2

Away

4/20/2022

Pumas UNAM

-

Home

4/24/2022

Cruz Azul

-

Away

5/1/2022

Club Santos Laguna

-

Home

Pumas UNAM Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/2/2022

FC Juarez

W 1-0

Away

4/8/2022

Puebla FC

D 2-2

Away

4/17/2022

CF Monterrey

W 2-0

Home

4/20/2022

Atletico San Luis

-

Away

4/23/2022

Guadalajara Chivas

-

Away

5/1/2022

CF Pachuca

-

Home

How To Watch

April
20
2022

Atlético San Luis vs. Pumas UNAM

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 16, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) dribbles the ball around Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) during the second quarter of game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers: NBA Playoffs Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 18, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) reacts in front of Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) after a score during the third quarter in game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors: NBA Playoffs Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Soccer

Atletico San Luis vs. Pumas UNAM: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
USATSI_14296770
Professional Fighters League

How to Watch PFL 1: Featherweights and Lightweights

By Iolanda Neto1 minute ago
imago1008393445h (2)
Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer

How to Watch Barcelona vs. Gualaceo

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
USATSI_18112579
NHL

How to Watch Stars at Oilers

By Nick Crain31 minutes ago
ForTheLoveOfKitchens-S1-ShowArt-3840x2160-1200x675
entertainment

How to Watch For the Love of Kitchens Series Premiere

By Christine Brown32 minutes ago
imago1011360272h
Copa do Brazil Soccer

How to Watch Portuguesa vs. Corinthians

By Rafael Urbina41 minutes ago
imago1011275868h
Professional League Cup

How to Watch Boca Juniors vs. Godoy Cruz

By Rafael Urbina46 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy