Atletico Tucuman vs. Argentinos Juniors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/21/2022

How to Watch Atletico Tucuman vs. Argentinos Juniors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Argentine Primera División action on Thursday features Argentinos Juniors facing Atletico Tucuman. The two teams will kick things off at 5:30 PM ET from Estadio Monumental Jose Fierro, airing on TyC Sports.
- Match Day: Thursday, April 21, 2022
- Match Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV: TyC Sports
- Stadium: Estadio Monumental Jose Fierro
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Atletico Tucuman and Argentinos Juniors Stats
- Argentinos Juniors is 12th in the Argentine Primera División offensively (1.4 goals per match), and Atletico Tucuman is 20th defensively (1.7 conceded per game).
- Atletico Tucuman is scoring 0.6 goals per game (28th in the Argentine Primera División), and Argentinos Juniors is giving up 1.2 per game (ninth in league).
- Argentinos Juniors has a goal differential of +2 on the season, which ranks ninth in the league.
- Atletico Tucuman has a goal differential of -11 for the season, which ranks 28th in the league.
Argentinos Juniors Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/1/2022
CA Banfield
W 2-0
Away
4/10/2022
CA River Plate
L 4-2
Away
4/17/2022
CA Talleres de Cordoba
W 2-1
Home
4/21/2022
Atletico Tucuman
-
Away
4/25/2022
CA Sarmiento
-
Home
4/30/2022
CA Platense
-
Away
5/8/2022
Union de Santa Fe
-
Home
Atletico Tucuman Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/3/2022
CA San Lorenzo de Almagro
D 1-1
Away
4/8/2022
Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata
L 2-1
Home
4/17/2022
Defensa y Justicia
D 1-1
Away
4/21/2022
Argentinos Juniors
-
Home
4/24/2022
CA River Plate
-
Away
4/30/2022
CA Talleres de Cordoba
-
Home
5/8/2022
CA Banfield
-
Away
