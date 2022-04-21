Atletico Tucuman vs. Argentinos Juniors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/21/2022

How to Watch Atletico Tucuman vs. Argentinos Juniors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Argentine Primera División action on Thursday features Argentinos Juniors facing Atletico Tucuman. The two teams will kick things off at 5:30 PM ET from Estadio Monumental Jose Fierro, airing on TyC Sports.

Atletico Tucuman and Argentinos Juniors Stats

Argentinos Juniors is 12th in the Argentine Primera División offensively (1.4 goals per match), and Atletico Tucuman is 20th defensively (1.7 conceded per game).

Atletico Tucuman is scoring 0.6 goals per game (28th in the Argentine Primera División), and Argentinos Juniors is giving up 1.2 per game (ninth in league).

Argentinos Juniors has a goal differential of +2 on the season, which ranks ninth in the league.

Atletico Tucuman has a goal differential of -11 for the season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Argentinos Juniors Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/1/2022 CA Banfield W 2-0 Away 4/10/2022 CA River Plate L 4-2 Away 4/17/2022 CA Talleres de Cordoba W 2-1 Home 4/21/2022 Atletico Tucuman - Away 4/25/2022 CA Sarmiento - Home 4/30/2022 CA Platense - Away 5/8/2022 Union de Santa Fe - Home

Atletico Tucuman Schedule