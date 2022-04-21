Atletico Tucuman vs. Argentinos Juniors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/21/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Atletico Tucuman vs. Argentinos Juniors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Argentine Primera División action on Thursday features Argentinos Juniors facing Atletico Tucuman. The two teams will kick things off at 5:30 PM ET from Estadio Monumental Jose Fierro, airing on TyC Sports.

How to Watch Atletico Tucuman vs. Argentinos Juniors

  • Match Day: Thursday, April 21, 2022
  • Match Time: 5:30 PM ET
  • TV: TyC Sports
  • Stadium: Estadio Monumental Jose Fierro
Atletico Tucuman and Argentinos Juniors Stats

  • Argentinos Juniors is 12th in the Argentine Primera División offensively (1.4 goals per match), and Atletico Tucuman is 20th defensively (1.7 conceded per game).
  • Atletico Tucuman is scoring 0.6 goals per game (28th in the Argentine Primera División), and Argentinos Juniors is giving up 1.2 per game (ninth in league).
  • Argentinos Juniors has a goal differential of +2 on the season, which ranks ninth in the league.
  • Atletico Tucuman has a goal differential of -11 for the season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Argentinos Juniors Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/1/2022

CA Banfield

W 2-0

Away

4/10/2022

CA River Plate

L 4-2

Away

4/17/2022

CA Talleres de Cordoba

W 2-1

Home

4/21/2022

Atletico Tucuman

-

Away

4/25/2022

CA Sarmiento

-

Home

4/30/2022

CA Platense

-

Away

5/8/2022

Union de Santa Fe

-

Home

Atletico Tucuman Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/3/2022

CA San Lorenzo de Almagro

D 1-1

Away

4/8/2022

Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata

L 2-1

Home

4/17/2022

Defensa y Justicia

D 1-1

Away

4/21/2022

Argentinos Juniors

-

Home

4/24/2022

CA River Plate

-

Away

4/30/2022

CA Talleres de Cordoba

-

Home

5/8/2022

CA Banfield

-

Away

