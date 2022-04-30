Atletico Tucuman vs. CA Talleres de Cordoba: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/30/2022

How to Watch Atletico Tucuman vs. CA Talleres de Cordoba: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
CA Talleres de Cordoba will visit Atletico Tucuman at Estadio Monumental Jose Fierro on Saturday at 11:00 AM ET in the Argentine Primera División, with the action airing on TyC Sports.
- Match Day: Saturday, April 30, 2022
- Match Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV: TyC Sports
- Stadium: Estadio Monumental Jose Fierro
Atletico Tucuman and CA Talleres de Cordoba Stats
- Atletico Tucuman is 25th in the Argentine Primera División in goals scored (nine in 12 matches), and CA Talleres de Cordoba is 19th in goals conceded (18 in 12).
- CA Talleres de Cordoba is scoring 0.7 goals per match (27th in the Argentine Primera División), and Atletico Tucuman is conceding 1.8 per match (27th in league).
- Atletico Tucuman is 27th in the league in goal differential, at -13.
- CA Talleres de Cordoba has a goal differential of -10 for the season, 25th in the league.
Atletico Tucuman Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/17/2022
Defensa y Justicia
D 1-1
Away
4/21/2022
Argentinos Juniors
L 4-2
Home
4/24/2022
CA River Plate
D 1-1
Away
4/30/2022
CA Talleres de Cordoba
-
Home
5/8/2022
CA Banfield
-
Away
CA Talleres de Cordoba Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/17/2022
Argentinos Juniors
L 2-1
Away
4/20/2022
CA River Plate
W 1-0
Home
4/23/2022
CA Banfield
L 3-1
Away
4/30/2022
Atletico Tucuman
-
Away
5/8/2022
CA Sarmiento
-
Home
(Sign up now for a free trial.)