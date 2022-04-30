Skip to main content

How to Watch Atletico Tucuman vs. CA Talleres de Cordoba: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

CA Talleres de Cordoba will visit Atletico Tucuman at Estadio Monumental Jose Fierro on Saturday at 11:00 AM ET in the Argentine Primera División, with the action airing on TyC Sports.

How to Watch Atletico Tucuman vs. CA Talleres de Cordoba

  • Match Day: Saturday, April 30, 2022
  • Match Time: 11:00 AM ET
  • TV: TyC Sports
  • Stadium: Estadio Monumental Jose Fierro
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Atletico Tucuman and CA Talleres de Cordoba Stats

  • Atletico Tucuman is 25th in the Argentine Primera División in goals scored (nine in 12 matches), and CA Talleres de Cordoba is 19th in goals conceded (18 in 12).
  • CA Talleres de Cordoba is scoring 0.7 goals per match (27th in the Argentine Primera División), and Atletico Tucuman is conceding 1.8 per match (27th in league).
  • Atletico Tucuman is 27th in the league in goal differential, at -13.
  • CA Talleres de Cordoba has a goal differential of -10 for the season, 25th in the league.

Atletico Tucuman Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/17/2022

Defensa y Justicia

D 1-1

Away

4/21/2022

Argentinos Juniors

L 4-2

Home

4/24/2022

CA River Plate

D 1-1

Away

4/30/2022

CA Talleres de Cordoba

-

Home

5/8/2022

CA Banfield

-

Away

CA Talleres de Cordoba Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/17/2022

Argentinos Juniors

L 2-1

Away

4/20/2022

CA River Plate

W 1-0

Home

4/23/2022

CA Banfield

L 3-1

Away

4/30/2022

Atletico Tucuman

-

Away

5/8/2022

CA Sarmiento

-

Home

How To Watch

April
30
2022

Atlético Tucumán vs. Talleres (C)

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
11:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

Atletico Tucuman vs. CA Talleres de Cordoba: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Soccer

RC Lens vs. FC Nantes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
taylor-serrano
SI Guide

Taylor-Serrano at MSG Should be a Classic

By Josh Rosenblat1 minute ago
imago1011548063h
Ligue 1

How to Watch RC Lens vs. Nantes

By Matthew Beighle11 minutes ago
Apr 10, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators goalie Mads Sogaard (33) makes a save in front of Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele (55) in the first period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
USATSI_18054479
NASCAR Cup Series

How to Watch DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne, Qualifying:

By Adam Childs31 minutes ago
Apr 27, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) backs down Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the second quarter during game five of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics: Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff34 minutes ago
Soccer

Aston Villa vs. Norwich City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
imago1011557753h
Premier League

How to Watch Watford vs. Burnley

By Matthew Beighle1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy