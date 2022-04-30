Atletico Tucuman vs. CA Talleres de Cordoba: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/30/2022

CA Talleres de Cordoba will visit Atletico Tucuman at Estadio Monumental Jose Fierro on Saturday at 11:00 AM ET in the Argentine Primera División, with the action airing on TyC Sports.

How to Watch Atletico Tucuman vs. CA Talleres de Cordoba

Match Day: Saturday, April 30, 2022

Saturday, April 30, 2022 Match Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV: TyC Sports

TyC Sports Stadium: Estadio Monumental Jose Fierro

Atletico Tucuman and CA Talleres de Cordoba Stats

Atletico Tucuman is 25th in the Argentine Primera División in goals scored (nine in 12 matches), and CA Talleres de Cordoba is 19th in goals conceded (18 in 12).

CA Talleres de Cordoba is scoring 0.7 goals per match (27th in the Argentine Primera División), and Atletico Tucuman is conceding 1.8 per match (27th in league).

Atletico Tucuman is 27th in the league in goal differential, at -13.

CA Talleres de Cordoba has a goal differential of -10 for the season, 25th in the league.

Atletico Tucuman Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/17/2022 Defensa y Justicia D 1-1 Away 4/21/2022 Argentinos Juniors L 4-2 Home 4/24/2022 CA River Plate D 1-1 Away 4/30/2022 CA Talleres de Cordoba - Home 5/8/2022 CA Banfield - Away

CA Talleres de Cordoba Schedule