Austin FC vs. FC Dallas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/25/2022

How to Watch Austin FC vs. FC Dallas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Austin FC and FC Dallas will meet at Q2 Stadium on Saturday for a matchup in MLS. The game will begin on June 25 at 9:00 PM ET, airing on CBS. Austin FC is currently fourth in the league in points, with 27. FC Dallas is eighth, with 25.
How to Watch Austin FC vs. FC Dallas
- Match Day: Saturday, June 25, 2022
- Match Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Q2 Stadium
Austin FC and FC Dallas Stats
- Austin FC is scoring 1.9 goals per game (second in MLS), and FC Dallas is giving up 1.0 per game (third in league).
- FC Dallas has scored 24 goals in 15 games (eighth in MLS), and Austin FC has conceded 18 in 15 (10th in league).
- Austin FC has a goal differential of +11 on the season, which is third in the league.
- FC Dallas is fourth in the league in goal differential, at +9.
Austin FC Key Players
- Austin FC is led by Sebastian Driussi, who has eight goals in 15 games (fifth in league).
- Driussi has eight goals in 15 appearances to tie for the team-high in goals.
- Austin FC's leader in assists is Diego Fagundez, who has six in 15 games (first in league).
FC Dallas Key Players
Austin FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/22/2022
Orlando City SC
D 2-2
Home
5/29/2022
Los Angeles
L 4-1
Away
6/18/2022
Montreal
W 1-0
Away
6/25/2022
FC Dallas
-
Home
6/30/2022
Charlotte FC
-
Away
7/4/2022
Colorado
-
Away
7/9/2022
Atlanta United FC
-
Away
FC Dallas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/22/2022
Minnesota United FC
L 2-1
Home
5/28/2022
Orlando City SC
W 3-1
Away
6/18/2022
Vancouver
L 2-0
Home
6/25/2022
Austin FC
-
Away
6/29/2022
LAFC
-
Away
7/4/2022
Inter Miami CF
-
Home
7/9/2022
Houston
-
Away
