Austin FC vs. FC Dallas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/25/2022

Austin FC and FC Dallas will meet at Q2 Stadium on Saturday for a matchup in MLS. The game will begin on June 25 at 9:00 PM ET, airing on CBS. Austin FC is currently fourth in the league in points, with 27. FC Dallas is eighth, with 25.

How to Watch Austin FC vs. FC Dallas

Match Day: Saturday, June 25, 2022

Match Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)

Stadium: Q2 Stadium

Austin FC and FC Dallas Stats

Austin FC is scoring 1.9 goals per game (second in MLS), and FC Dallas is giving up 1.0 per game (third in league).

FC Dallas has scored 24 goals in 15 games (eighth in MLS), and Austin FC has conceded 18 in 15 (10th in league).

Austin FC has a goal differential of +11 on the season, which is third in the league.

FC Dallas is fourth in the league in goal differential, at +9.

Austin FC Key Players

Austin FC is led by Sebastian Driussi, who has eight goals in 15 games (fifth in league).

Austin FC's leader in assists is Diego Fagundez, who has six in 15 games (first in league).

Austin FC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/22/2022 Orlando City SC D 2-2 Home 5/29/2022 Los Angeles L 4-1 Away 6/18/2022 Montreal W 1-0 Away 6/25/2022 FC Dallas - Home 6/30/2022 Charlotte FC - Away 7/4/2022 Colorado - Away 7/9/2022 Atlanta United FC - Away

FC Dallas Schedule