Austin FC vs. FC Dallas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/25/2022

How to Watch Austin FC vs. FC Dallas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 18, 2022; Frisco, Texas, USA; FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira (10) controls the ball against the Vancouver Whitecaps in the second half at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Austin FC and FC Dallas will meet at Q2 Stadium on Saturday for a matchup in MLS. The game will begin on June 25 at 9:00 PM ET, airing on CBS. Austin FC is currently fourth in the league in points, with 27. FC Dallas is eighth, with 25.

How to Watch Austin FC vs. FC Dallas

  • Match Day: Saturday, June 25, 2022
  • Match Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Q2 Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Austin FC and FC Dallas Stats

  • Austin FC is scoring 1.9 goals per game (second in MLS), and FC Dallas is giving up 1.0 per game (third in league).
  • FC Dallas has scored 24 goals in 15 games (eighth in MLS), and Austin FC has conceded 18 in 15 (10th in league).
  • Austin FC has a goal differential of +11 on the season, which is third in the league.
  • FC Dallas is fourth in the league in goal differential, at +9.

Austin FC Key Players

  • Austin FC is led by Sebastian Driussi, who has eight goals in 15 games (fifth in league).
  Austin FC's leader in assists is Diego Fagundez, who has six in 15 games (first in league).
  • Austin FC's leader in assists is Diego Fagundez, who has six in 15 games (first in league).

FC Dallas Key Players

Austin FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/22/2022

Orlando City SC

D 2-2

Home

5/29/2022

Los Angeles

L 4-1

Away

6/18/2022

Montreal

W 1-0

Away

6/25/2022

FC Dallas

-

Home

6/30/2022

Charlotte FC

-

Away

7/4/2022

Colorado

-

Away

7/9/2022

Atlanta United FC

-

Away

FC Dallas Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/22/2022

Minnesota United FC

L 2-1

Home

5/28/2022

Orlando City SC

W 3-1

Away

6/18/2022

Vancouver

L 2-0

Home

6/25/2022

Austin FC

-

Away

6/29/2022

LAFC

-

Away

7/4/2022

Inter Miami CF

-

Home

7/9/2022

Houston

-

Away

How To Watch

June
25
2022

FC Dallas at Austin FC

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
