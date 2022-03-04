Feb 26, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Austin FC forward Cecilio Dominguez (10) is greeted after being subbed off against FC Cincinnati during the second half at Q2 Stadium. Austin FC won 5-0. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday's slate in MLS will see Inter Miami CF meet up with Austin FC. The game at Q2 Stadium gets underway at 4:00 PM ET. Austin FC is currently first in the league in points, with three. Inter Miami CF is 16th, with one.

How to Watch Austin FC vs. Inter Miami CF

Match Day: Sunday, March 6, 2022

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Q2 Stadium

Austin FC and Inter Miami CF Stats

Austin FC averaged one goal per game last season (27th in MLS), and Inter Miami CF allowed 1.6 (16th in league).

Inter Miami CF put up 1.1 goals per match last season (24th in MLS), and Austin FC gave up 1.6 (23rd in league).

Austin FC's goal differential last season was -21, 25th in the league.

Inter Miami CF's goal differential last season (-17) was 22nd in the league.

Austin FC Key Players

Diego Fagundez's offensive output last year included seven goals in 33 league games.

Over 34 league games, Cecilio Dominguez also scored seven goals.

Fagundez dished out four assists last season.

Inter Miami CF Key Players

Gonzalo Higuain scored 12 goals (on 56 shots) last season.

Robbie Robinson scored four goals in 24 league games.

Higuain had seven assists (on 31 chances created) last season.

Austin FC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/26/2022 FC Cincinnati W 5-0 Home 3/6/2022 Inter Miami CF - Home 3/12/2022 Portland - Away 3/20/2022 Seattle - Home 4/2/2022 San Jose - Away

Inter Miami CF Schedule