How to Watch Austin FC vs. Inter Miami CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Sunday's slate in MLS will see Inter Miami CF meet up with Austin FC. The game at Q2 Stadium gets underway at 4:00 PM ET. Austin FC is currently first in the league in points, with three. Inter Miami CF is 16th, with one.
How to Watch Austin FC vs. Inter Miami CF
- Match Day: Sunday, March 6, 2022
- Match Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Q2 Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Austin FC and Inter Miami CF Stats
- Austin FC averaged one goal per game last season (27th in MLS), and Inter Miami CF allowed 1.6 (16th in league).
- Inter Miami CF put up 1.1 goals per match last season (24th in MLS), and Austin FC gave up 1.6 (23rd in league).
- Austin FC's goal differential last season was -21, 25th in the league.
- Inter Miami CF's goal differential last season (-17) was 22nd in the league.
Austin FC Key Players
- Diego Fagundez's offensive output last year included seven goals in 33 league games.
- Over 34 league games, Cecilio Dominguez also scored seven goals.
- Fagundez dished out four assists last season.
Inter Miami CF Key Players
- Gonzalo Higuain scored 12 goals (on 56 shots) last season.
- Robbie Robinson scored four goals in 24 league games.
- Higuain had seven assists (on 31 chances created) last season.
Austin FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
FC Cincinnati
W 5-0
Home
3/6/2022
Inter Miami CF
-
Home
3/12/2022
Portland
-
Away
3/20/2022
Seattle
-
Home
4/2/2022
San Jose
-
Away
Inter Miami CF Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
Chicago
D 0-0
Home
3/6/2022
Austin FC
-
Away
3/12/2022
LAFC
-
Home
3/19/2022
FC Cincinnati
-
Away
4/2/2022
Houston
-
Home
How To Watch
March
6
2022
Inter Miami CF at Austin FC
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)