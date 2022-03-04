Skip to main content

How to Watch Austin FC vs. Inter Miami CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 26, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Austin FC forward Cecilio Dominguez (10) is greeted after being subbed off against FC Cincinnati during the second half at Q2 Stadium. Austin FC won 5-0. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday's slate in MLS will see Inter Miami CF meet up with Austin FC. The game at Q2 Stadium gets underway at 4:00 PM ET. Austin FC is currently first in the league in points, with three. Inter Miami CF is 16th, with one.

How to Watch Austin FC vs. Inter Miami CF

Austin FC and Inter Miami CF Stats

  • Austin FC averaged one goal per game last season (27th in MLS), and Inter Miami CF allowed 1.6 (16th in league).
  • Inter Miami CF put up 1.1 goals per match last season (24th in MLS), and Austin FC gave up 1.6 (23rd in league).
  • Austin FC's goal differential last season was -21, 25th in the league.
  • Inter Miami CF's goal differential last season (-17) was 22nd in the league.

Austin FC Key Players

  • Diego Fagundez's offensive output last year included seven goals in 33 league games.
  • Over 34 league games, Cecilio Dominguez also scored seven goals.
  • Fagundez dished out four assists last season.

Inter Miami CF Key Players

  • Gonzalo Higuain scored 12 goals (on 56 shots) last season.
  • Robbie Robinson scored four goals in 24 league games.
  • Higuain had seven assists (on 31 chances created) last season.

Austin FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

FC Cincinnati

W 5-0

Home

3/6/2022

Inter Miami CF

-

Home

3/12/2022

Portland

-

Away

3/20/2022

Seattle

-

Home

4/2/2022

San Jose

-

Away

Inter Miami CF Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

Chicago

D 0-0

Home

3/6/2022

Austin FC

-

Away

3/12/2022

LAFC

-

Home

3/19/2022

FC Cincinnati

-

Away

4/2/2022

Houston

-

Home

How To Watch

March
6
2022

Inter Miami CF at Austin FC

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
