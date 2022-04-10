Austin FC vs. Minnesota United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/10/2022

Apr 2, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; Austin FC forward Sebastian Driussi (7) and San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Jan Gregus (17) go up for a header during the second half at PayPal Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota United FC matches up against Austin FC at Q2 Stadium on Sunday, April 10. The two MLS teams will battle at 7:30 PM ET. Austin FC is currently 14th overall in the league in points, with eight. Minnesota United FC is 16th, with eight.

How to Watch Austin FC vs. Minnesota United FC

Match Day: Sunday, April 10, 2022

Sunday, April 10, 2022 Match Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Q2 Stadium

Austin FC and Minnesota United FC Stats

Austin FC is second in MLS in goals scored (13 in 5 matches), and Minnesota United FC is third in goals allowed (four in 5).

Minnesota United FC is 23rd in MLS in goals scored (five in 5 games), and Austin FC is fifth in goals conceded (five in 5).

Austin FC is first in the league in goal differential, at +8.

In terms of goal differential, Minnesota United FC is 11th in the league, at +1.

Austin FC Key Players

Sebastian Driussi is Austin FC's leading scorer this season, with four goals in five games (fourth in league).

Cecilio Dominguez has two goals (on 1.3 shots per game) in four league appearances, second-best on the team.

Austin FC's leader in assists is Diego Fagundez, who has two (on four chances created) in five league appearances.

Austin FC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/12/2022 Portland L 1-0 Away 3/20/2022 Seattle D 1-1 Home 4/2/2022 San Jose D 2-2 Away 4/10/2022 Minnesota United FC - Home 4/16/2022 DC United - Away 4/23/2022 Vancouver - Home 4/30/2022 Houston - Away

