Austin FC vs. Minnesota United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/10/2022

How to Watch Austin FC vs. Minnesota United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 2, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; Austin FC forward Sebastian Driussi (7) and San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Jan Gregus (17) go up for a header during the second half at PayPal Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota United FC matches up against Austin FC at Q2 Stadium on Sunday, April 10. The two MLS teams will battle at 7:30 PM ET. Austin FC is currently 14th overall in the league in points, with eight. Minnesota United FC is 16th, with eight.

Austin FC and Minnesota United FC Stats

  • Austin FC is second in MLS in goals scored (13 in 5 matches), and Minnesota United FC is third in goals allowed (four in 5).
  • Minnesota United FC is 23rd in MLS in goals scored (five in 5 games), and Austin FC is fifth in goals conceded (five in 5).
  • Austin FC is first in the league in goal differential, at +8.
  • In terms of goal differential, Minnesota United FC is 11th in the league, at +1.

Austin FC Key Players

  • Sebastian Driussi is Austin FC's leading scorer this season, with four goals in five games (fourth in league).
  • Cecilio Dominguez has two goals (on 1.3 shots per game) in four league appearances, second-best on the team.
  • Austin FC's leader in assists is Diego Fagundez, who has two (on four chances created) in five league appearances.

Minnesota United FC Key Players

Austin FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/12/2022

Portland

L 1-0

Away

3/20/2022

Seattle

D 1-1

Home

4/2/2022

San Jose

D 2-2

Away

4/10/2022

Minnesota United FC

-

Home

4/16/2022

DC United

-

Away

4/23/2022

Vancouver

-

Home

4/30/2022

Houston

-

Away

Minnesota United FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/13/2022

New York

W 1-0

Away

3/19/2022

San Jose

W 1-0

Home

4/2/2022

Seattle

L 2-1

Home

4/10/2022

Austin FC

-

Away

4/16/2022

Colorado

-

Home

4/23/2022

Chicago

-

Home

5/1/2022

LAFC

-

Away

How To Watch

April
10
2022

Minnesota United FC at Austin FC

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

