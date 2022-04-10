Austin FC vs. Minnesota United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/10/2022

How to Watch Austin FC vs. Minnesota United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Minnesota United FC matches up against Austin FC at Q2 Stadium on Sunday, April 10. The two MLS teams will battle at 7:30 PM ET. Austin FC is currently 14th overall in the league in points, with eight. Minnesota United FC is 16th, with eight.
How to Watch Austin FC vs. Minnesota United FC
- Match Day: Sunday, April 10, 2022
- Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Stadium: Q2 Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Austin FC and Minnesota United FC Stats
- Austin FC is second in MLS in goals scored (13 in 5 matches), and Minnesota United FC is third in goals allowed (four in 5).
- Minnesota United FC is 23rd in MLS in goals scored (five in 5 games), and Austin FC is fifth in goals conceded (five in 5).
- Austin FC is first in the league in goal differential, at +8.
- In terms of goal differential, Minnesota United FC is 11th in the league, at +1.
Austin FC Key Players
- Sebastian Driussi is Austin FC's leading scorer this season, with four goals in five games (fourth in league).
- Cecilio Dominguez has two goals (on 1.3 shots per game) in four league appearances, second-best on the team.
- Austin FC's leader in assists is Diego Fagundez, who has two (on four chances created) in five league appearances.
Minnesota United FC Key Players
Austin FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/12/2022
Portland
L 1-0
Away
3/20/2022
Seattle
D 1-1
Home
4/2/2022
San Jose
D 2-2
Away
4/10/2022
Minnesota United FC
-
Home
4/16/2022
DC United
-
Away
4/23/2022
Vancouver
-
Home
4/30/2022
Houston
-
Away
Minnesota United FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/13/2022
New York
W 1-0
Away
3/19/2022
San Jose
W 1-0
Home
4/2/2022
Seattle
L 2-1
Home
4/10/2022
Austin FC
-
Away
4/16/2022
Colorado
-
Home
4/23/2022
Chicago
-
Home
5/1/2022
LAFC
-
Away
