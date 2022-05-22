Austin FC vs. Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/22/2022

May 18, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Austin FC forward Sebastian Driussi (7) and LAFC midfielder Ilie S nchez (6) battle for the ball in the second half at Banc of California Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday in MLS will feature Austin FC against Orlando City SC, with action starting from Q2 Stadium at 8:00 PM ET on FOX. Austin FC has 23 points, ranking third in the league. Orlando City SC has 20 points, and is ninth overall.

How to Watch Austin FC vs. Orlando City SC

Match Day: Sunday, May 22, 2022

Sunday, May 22, 2022 Match Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)

FOX (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: Q2 Stadium

Austin FC and Orlando City SC Stats

Austin FC is second in MLS offensively (2.1 goals per match), and Orlando City SC is 12th defensively (1.3 allowed per game).

Orlando City SC is 17th in MLS offensively (1.2 goals per game), and Austin FC is fifth defensively (one allowed per match).

Austin FC is first in the league in goal differential, at +13.

Orlando City SC is 15th in the league in goal differential, at -1.

Austin FC Key Players

Sebastian Driussi is Austin FC's leading scorer this year, with seven goals in 12 games (third in league).

Austin FC's leader in assists is Diego Fagundez, who has six (on 10 chances created) in 12 league appearances.

Orlando City SC Key Players

Austin FC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/8/2022 Los Angeles L 1-0 Home 5/14/2022 Real Salt Lake L 2-1 Away 5/18/2022 LAFC W 2-1 Away 5/22/2022 Orlando City SC - Home 5/29/2022 Los Angeles - Away 6/18/2022 Montreal - Away 6/25/2022 FC Dallas - Home

Orlando City SC Schedule