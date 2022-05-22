Austin FC vs. Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/22/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Austin FC vs. Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 18, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Austin FC forward Sebastian Driussi (7) and LAFC midfielder Ilie S nchez (6) battle for the ball in the second half at Banc of California Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday in MLS will feature Austin FC against Orlando City SC, with action starting from Q2 Stadium at 8:00 PM ET on FOX. Austin FC has 23 points, ranking third in the league. Orlando City SC has 20 points, and is ninth overall.

How to Watch Austin FC vs. Orlando City SC

  • Match Day: Sunday, May 22, 2022
  • Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Q2 Stadium
Austin FC and Orlando City SC Stats

  • Austin FC is second in MLS offensively (2.1 goals per match), and Orlando City SC is 12th defensively (1.3 allowed per game).
  • Orlando City SC is 17th in MLS offensively (1.2 goals per game), and Austin FC is fifth defensively (one allowed per match).
  • Austin FC is first in the league in goal differential, at +13.
  • Orlando City SC is 15th in the league in goal differential, at -1.

Austin FC Key Players

  • Sebastian Driussi is Austin FC's leading scorer this year, with seven goals in 12 games (third in league).
  • Austin FC's leader in assists is Diego Fagundez, who has six (on 10 chances created) in 12 league appearances.

Orlando City SC Key Players

Austin FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/8/2022

Los Angeles

L 1-0

Home

5/14/2022

Real Salt Lake

L 2-1

Away

5/18/2022

LAFC

W 2-1

Away

5/22/2022

Orlando City SC

-

Home

5/29/2022

Los Angeles

-

Away

6/18/2022

Montreal

-

Away

6/25/2022

FC Dallas

-

Home

Orlando City SC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/30/2022

Charlotte FC

W 2-1

Home

5/7/2022

Montreal

L 4-1

Away

5/14/2022

Toronto FC

W 1-0

Away

5/22/2022

Austin FC

-

Away

5/28/2022

FC Dallas

-

Home

6/15/2022

New England

-

Away

6/18/2022

Houston

-

Home

How To Watch

May
22
2022

Orlando City SC at Austin FC

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
8:00
PM/EST
