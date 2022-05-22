Austin FC vs. Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/22/2022

How to Watch Austin FC vs. Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Sunday in MLS will feature Austin FC against Orlando City SC, with action starting from Q2 Stadium at 8:00 PM ET on FOX. Austin FC has 23 points, ranking third in the league. Orlando City SC has 20 points, and is ninth overall.
How to Watch Austin FC vs. Orlando City SC
- Match Day: Sunday, May 22, 2022
- Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Q2 Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Austin FC and Orlando City SC Stats
- Austin FC is second in MLS offensively (2.1 goals per match), and Orlando City SC is 12th defensively (1.3 allowed per game).
- Orlando City SC is 17th in MLS offensively (1.2 goals per game), and Austin FC is fifth defensively (one allowed per match).
- Austin FC is first in the league in goal differential, at +13.
- Orlando City SC is 15th in the league in goal differential, at -1.
Austin FC Key Players
- Sebastian Driussi is Austin FC's leading scorer this year, with seven goals in 12 games (third in league).
- Also atop the scoring charts for Austin FC is Driussi, who has seven goals in 12 games.
- Austin FC's leader in assists is Diego Fagundez, who has six (on 10 chances created) in 12 league appearances.
Orlando City SC Key Players
Austin FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/8/2022
Los Angeles
L 1-0
Home
5/14/2022
Real Salt Lake
L 2-1
Away
5/18/2022
LAFC
W 2-1
Away
5/22/2022
Orlando City SC
-
Home
5/29/2022
Los Angeles
-
Away
6/18/2022
Montreal
-
Away
6/25/2022
FC Dallas
-
Home
Orlando City SC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/30/2022
Charlotte FC
W 2-1
Home
5/7/2022
Montreal
L 4-1
Away
5/14/2022
Toronto FC
W 1-0
Away
5/22/2022
Austin FC
-
Away
5/28/2022
FC Dallas
-
Home
6/15/2022
New England
-
Away
6/18/2022
Houston
-
Home
How To Watch
May
22
2022
Orlando City SC at Austin FC
TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)