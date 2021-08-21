How to Watch Austin FC vs. Portland Timbers

The Portland Timbers look to hold onto their playoff positioning as they hit the road for a match against Austin FC on Saturday.

The Portland Timbers hit the road Saturday night, looking to give themselves some breathing room in an air-tight MLS Western Conference. They'll visit Austin FC, which is in last place in the conference in its inaugural season.

This is the second meeting between Portland and Austin in 2021. Austin hosted and won the initial match 4-1 back in early July.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 21, 2021

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX-KLSR

You can stream the Portland Timbers vs. Austin FC game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Portland enters the game 1-1-2 in its last four matches, with a 3-2 win over Real Salt Lake and a 6-2 loss at the hands of the first-place Seattle Sounders. The Timbers have a 7-3-9 record, which is good for the seventh spot in the West. It's a tight race though, with four points currently separating the fifth and ninth place teams.

Down in Austin, the team is still getting up to speed in its first year in MLS. Austin FC is 4-4-11, and 1-3 in its last four.

Felipe Mora leads the Portland side with seven goals in 15 games. Marvin Loría has a club-high five assists so far this season.

Cecilio Domínguez has four of Austin's 14 total goals on the season. Goalkeeper Brad Stuver has played in all 19 games, starting 18. He's posted a 1.21 goals against average and saved 78.1% of shots.

This game is set to kick off Saturday night at 9:00 p.m. ET. You can catch the action on FOX-KLSR.

Regional restrictions may apply.