Seattle Sounders FC will visit Austin FC at Q2 Stadium on Sunday at 4:30 PM ET in MLS, with the action broadcast on FOX Sports Networks. Austin FC has six points, ranking 11th overall in the league. Seattle has three points, and is 22nd overall.

How to Watch Austin FC vs. Seattle

Match Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022

Match Time: 4:30 PM ET

TV: FOX Sports Networks

Stadium: Q2 Stadium

Austin FC and Seattle Stats

Austin FC is first in MLS in goals scored (10 in 3 games), and Seattle is 11th in goals allowed (four in 3).

Seattle is 23rd in MLS offensively (1.0 goal per match), and Austin FC is third defensively (0.7 conceded per game).

Austin FC's goal differential (+8) is first in the league.

Seattle has a goal differential of -1 for the season, which is 17th in the league.

Austin FC Key Players

Austin FC is led by Sebastian Driussi, who has three goals (on seven shots) in three league games.

Ethan Finlay is Austin FC's second-leading scorer, with two goals (on three shots, 1.0 per game) in three league appearances.

Austin FC's leader in assists is Zan Kolmanic, who has two in three games (third in league).

Seattle Key Players

Austin FC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/26/2022 FC Cincinnati W 5-0 Home 3/6/2022 Inter Miami CF W 5-1 Home 3/12/2022 Portland L 1-0 Away 3/20/2022 Seattle - Home 4/2/2022 San Jose - Away 4/10/2022 Minnesota United FC - Home 4/16/2022 DC United - Away

Seattle Schedule