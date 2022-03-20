How to Watch Austin FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Seattle Sounders FC will visit Austin FC at Q2 Stadium on Sunday at 4:30 PM ET in MLS, with the action broadcast on FOX Sports Networks. Austin FC has six points, ranking 11th overall in the league. Seattle has three points, and is 22nd overall.
How to Watch Austin FC vs. Seattle
- Match Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022
- Match Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Stadium: Q2 Stadium
Austin FC and Seattle Stats
- Austin FC is first in MLS in goals scored (10 in 3 games), and Seattle is 11th in goals allowed (four in 3).
- Seattle is 23rd in MLS offensively (1.0 goal per match), and Austin FC is third defensively (0.7 conceded per game).
- Austin FC's goal differential (+8) is first in the league.
- Seattle has a goal differential of -1 for the season, which is 17th in the league.
Austin FC Key Players
- Austin FC is led by Sebastian Driussi, who has three goals (on seven shots) in three league games.
- Ethan Finlay is Austin FC's second-leading scorer, with two goals (on three shots, 1.0 per game) in three league appearances.
- Austin FC's leader in assists is Zan Kolmanic, who has two in three games (third in league).
Seattle Key Players
Austin FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
FC Cincinnati
W 5-0
Home
3/6/2022
Inter Miami CF
W 5-1
Home
3/12/2022
Portland
L 1-0
Away
3/20/2022
Seattle
-
Home
4/2/2022
San Jose
-
Away
4/10/2022
Minnesota United FC
-
Home
4/16/2022
DC United
-
Away
Seattle Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/27/2022
Nashville SC
L 1-0
Home
3/5/2022
Real Salt Lake
L 1-0
Away
3/12/2022
Los Angeles
W 3-2
Home
3/20/2022
Austin FC
-
Away
4/2/2022
Minnesota United FC
-
Away
4/9/2022
FC Cincinnati
-
Home
4/16/2022
Inter Miami CF
-
Home
How To Watch
March
20
2022
Seattle Sounders FC at Austin FC
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
4:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)