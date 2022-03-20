Skip to main content

How to Watch Austin FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 6, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Austin FC midfielder Ethan Finlay (13) celebrates with Austin FC forward Diego Fagundez (14) and Austin FC forward Sebastian Driussi (7) after scoring a goal against Inter Miami in the second half of a MLS game at Q2 Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Sounders FC will visit Austin FC at Q2 Stadium on Sunday at 4:30 PM ET in MLS, with the action broadcast on FOX Sports Networks. Austin FC has six points, ranking 11th overall in the league. Seattle has three points, and is 22nd overall.

How to Watch Austin FC vs. Seattle

Austin FC and Seattle Stats

  • Austin FC is first in MLS in goals scored (10 in 3 games), and Seattle is 11th in goals allowed (four in 3).
  • Seattle is 23rd in MLS offensively (1.0 goal per match), and Austin FC is third defensively (0.7 conceded per game).
  • Austin FC's goal differential (+8) is first in the league.
  • Seattle has a goal differential of -1 for the season, which is 17th in the league.

Austin FC Key Players

  • Austin FC is led by Sebastian Driussi, who has three goals (on seven shots) in three league games.
  • Ethan Finlay is Austin FC's second-leading scorer, with two goals (on three shots, 1.0 per game) in three league appearances.
  • Austin FC's leader in assists is Zan Kolmanic, who has two in three games (third in league).

Seattle Key Players

Austin FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

FC Cincinnati

W 5-0

Home

3/6/2022

Inter Miami CF

W 5-1

Home

3/12/2022

Portland

L 1-0

Away

3/20/2022

Seattle

-

Home

4/2/2022

San Jose

-

Away

4/10/2022

Minnesota United FC

-

Home

4/16/2022

DC United

-

Away

Seattle Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/27/2022

Nashville SC

L 1-0

Home

3/5/2022

Real Salt Lake

L 1-0

Away

3/12/2022

Los Angeles

W 3-2

Home

3/20/2022

Austin FC

-

Away

4/2/2022

Minnesota United FC

-

Away

4/9/2022

FC Cincinnati

-

Home

4/16/2022

Inter Miami CF

-

Home

How To Watch

March
20
2022

Seattle Sounders FC at Austin FC

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
4:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

