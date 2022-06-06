Austria vs. Denmark: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/6/2022

How to Watch Austria vs. Denmark: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Austria takes on Denmark in the UEFA Nations League at Ernst Happel Stadion on Monday, June 6. The two squads will play at 2:45 PM ET, broadcast on fubo Sports Network.
How to Watch Austria vs. Denmark
- Match Day: Monday, June 6, 2022
- Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV: fubo Sports Network
- Stadium: Ernst Happel Stadion
Austria and Denmark Stats
- With three goals in one games, Austria is seventh in the UEFA Nations League. On the flip side, Denmark has conceded one goal in one matches, 14th in the competition. In World Cup qualifying, Austria scored 20 goals (1.8 per game) and Denmark gave up three goals (0.3 per game).
- Denmark has scored two goals in this tournament (2.0 per game). Austria has not conceded a goal yet. In World Cup qualifying, Denmark scored 30 goals (3.0 per game) and Austria gave up 19 goals (1.7 per game).
- Austria has outscored opponents 3-0, and its +3 goal differential is fourth in the UEFA Nations League. It was +1 in its World Cup qualification campaign.
- In terms of goal differential, Denmark is 17th in the UEFA Nations League at +1 (and was +27 in World Cup qualifying).
Austria Players to Watch
- Marko Arnautovic has five goals and two assists for Austria in this tournament, and had five goals and two assists in World Cup qualifying.
- With Bologna in Serie A last season, Arnautovic had 14 goals and one assist (in 34 games). During this competition, Sasa Kalajdzic has three goals (plus three goals in World Cup qualifying).
- With his club (VfB Stuttgart, in the Bundesliga) this past season, Kalajdzic had six goals and one assist in 16 matches. Austria's Christoph Baumgartner has three goals in the current competition, and had three goals during the World Cup qualifying cycle.
- Baumgartner is coming off a season with seven goals and one assist in 29 games for TSG Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga. In this competition Marcel Sabitzer has scored two goals and added one assist, with two goals and one assist in the qualification cycle for the World Cup.
- In the Bundesliga this past season, Sabitzer scored one goal (in 27 games) for Bayern Munich.
Denmark Players to Watch
- Denmark's Andreas Olsen has collected five goals and three assists in this competition. He had five goals and three assists in World Cup qualifying. Mikkel Damsgaard has two goals and five assists in this competition, and he collected two goals and five assists in the World Cup qualifying cycle. Joakim Maehle has scored netted
five goals for Denmark in the current competition (plus five goals during the World Cup qualifying campaign).
- In 32 Serie A games, Atalanta's Maehle provided the offense with a lift with one goal and one assist. In this tournament, Thomas Delaney has recorded one goal and added three assists (plus one goal and three assists in the qualification campaign for the World Cup).
- Over the span of 26 LaLiga games, Delaney supported Sevilla FC's scoring attack by collecting two goals and adding one assist.
Austria Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
Croatia
June 3
W 3-0
Away
Denmark
June 6
-
Home
France
June 10
-
Home
Denmark
June 13
-
Away
France
September 22
-
Away
Denmark Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
France
June 3
W 2-1
Away
Austria
June 6
-
Away
Croatia
June 10
-
Home
Austria
June 13
-
Home
Croatia
September 22
-
Away
