Austria vs. France: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/10/2022

Austria and France will hit the pitch in UEFA Nations League play on Friday, June 10. The game at Ernst Happel Stadion starts at 2:45 PM ET on FOX Sports Networks.

How to Watch Austria vs. France

Match Day: Friday, June 10, 2022

Friday, June 10, 2022 Match Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Ernst Happel Stadion

Ernst Happel Stadion Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Austria and France Stats

With four goals in two matches, Austria is ninth in the UEFA Nations League. On the flip side, France has allowed three goals in two matches, 32nd in the competition. In World Cup qualifying, Austria scored 20 goals (1.8 per game) and France conceded three goals (0.4 per game).

In the UEFA Nations League, France has put up two goals in two games (26th in league), and Austria has allowed two in two matches (17th). In World Cup qualifying, France scored 18 goals (2.3 per game) and Austria conceded 19 goals (1.7 per game).

In terms of goal differential, Austria is 11th in the UEFA Nations League at +2 (and was +1 in World Cup qualifying).

France is 32nd in the UEFA Nations League in goal differential at -1 (and was +15 in World Cup qualifying).

Austria Players to Watch

Austria's Maximilian Wober has two assists in this competition (zero goals).

Austria's Marko Arnautovic has one goal and one assist in this competition, and had five goals and two assists in World Cup qualifying.

With his club (Bologna, in Serie A) last season, Arnautovic had 14 goals and one assist in 34 matches.

In World Cup qualifying, Sasa Kalajdzic had three goals.

Kalajdzic is coming off a season with six goals and one assist in 16 games for VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga.

Christoph Baumgartner had three goals for Austria during the World Cup qualifying campaign.

With TSG Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga last season, Baumgartner had seven goals and one assist (in 29 games).

Marcel Sabitzer has one goal in this competition, and had two goals and one assist in the qualification campaign for the World Cup.

In 27 matches for Bayern Munich (Bundesliga) last season, Sabitzer scored one goal.

France Players to Watch

France's Karim Benzema has one goal in this tournament. He has not recorded an assist.

With 27 goals and 11 assists, Benzema helped spur the offense for Real Madrid in 33 LaLiga games.

Antoine Griezmann collected six goals and one assist for France in World Cup qualifiers.

Griezmann helped Atletico Madrid's offense by scoring three goals and two assists in 29 LaLiga games.

During World Cup qualifiers, Kylian Mbappe recorded five goals with two assists.

Paris Saint-Germain's Mbappe participated in 35 Ligue 1 matches, registering 29 goals (first) with 18 assists.

France's Theo Hernandez tallied two assists during the World Cup qualifying.

Over the course of 32 Serie A games, Hernandez helped AC Milan's offense with five goals and six assists (19th).

Adrien Rabiot has netted one goal in this competition, and he recorded one goal and one assist in the qualification campaign for the World Cup.

Rabiot didn't score a goal in 34 games for Juventus (Serie A), but he did have two assists.

Austria Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Croatia June 3 W 3-0 Away Denmark June 6 L 2-1 Home France June 10 - Home Denmark June 13 - Away France September 22 - Away Croatia September 25 - Home

France Schedule