With the first finalist already confirmed, AZ Alkmaar and Ajax face off on Thursday to see who will join PSV in the Dutch Cup Final.

AZ Alkmaar will host Ajax at AFAS Stadium in Alkmaar for this Semifinal Dutch Cup battle between two of the teams with the most titles in the tournament's history. The home team, AZ, has won four Dutch Cups, with its latest title being in 2013. Meanwhile, Ajax is the team with the most Dutch Cups ever with 20 titles, most recently having won the last two finals that have been played: 2019 and 2021 (the 2020 final was canceled due to COVID-19).

How to Watch AZ Alkmaar vs. Ajax Thursday:

Match Date: March 3, 2022

Match Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: GolTV (English)

AZ Alkmaar made it to the Semifinals thanks to a 4-0 rout of fellow Eredivisie side RKC Waalwijk, with the goals being scored by Dani de Wijt, Vangelis Pavlidis, Jesper Karlsson and Zakaria Aboukhlal.

In league play, AZ Alkmaar defeated Feyenoord 2-1 on Sunday off of a first-half brace from Karlsson. On the other hand, Ajax was handed a narrow loss to Go Ahead Eagles on Sunday, one of the other current semifinalists in the Dutch Cup.

Ajax made it to this Semifinal thanks to a 5-0 defeat of Vitesse in the quarterfinals. The team was firing on all cylinders with braces from Brazilian wonder-kid Antony and this year's leading goalscorer in the Champions League Sébastien Haller to go along with a fifth from the third forward of this dynamic front three Dusan Tadic.

The winner between AZ Alkmaar and Ajax on Thursday will face PSV in the 2022 Dutch Cup Final.

