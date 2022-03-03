Skip to main content

How to Watch AZ Alkmaar vs. Ajax: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

With the first finalist already confirmed, AZ Alkmaar and Ajax face off on Thursday to see who will join PSV in the Dutch Cup Final.

AZ Alkmaar will host Ajax at AFAS Stadium in Alkmaar for this Semifinal Dutch Cup battle between two of the teams with the most titles in the tournament's history. The home team, AZ, has won four Dutch Cups, with its latest title being in 2013. Meanwhile, Ajax is the team with the most Dutch Cups ever with 20 titles, most recently having won the last two finals that have been played: 2019 and 2021 (the 2020 final was canceled due to COVID-19).

How to Watch AZ Alkmaar vs. Ajax Thursday:

Match Date: March 3, 2022

Match Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: GolTV (English)

Live Stream AZ Alkmaar vs. Ajax on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

AZ Alkmaar made it to the Semifinals thanks to a 4-0 rout of fellow Eredivisie side RKC Waalwijk, with the goals being scored by Dani de Wijt, Vangelis Pavlidis, Jesper Karlsson and Zakaria Aboukhlal.

In league play, AZ Alkmaar defeated Feyenoord 2-1 on Sunday off of a first-half brace from Karlsson. On the other hand, Ajax was handed a narrow loss to Go Ahead Eagles on Sunday, one of the other current semifinalists in the Dutch Cup.

Ajax made it to this Semifinal thanks to a 5-0 defeat of Vitesse in the quarterfinals. The team was firing on all cylinders with braces from Brazilian wonder-kid Antony and this year's leading goalscorer in the Champions League Sébastien Haller to go along with a fifth from the third forward of this dynamic front three Dusan Tadic.

The winner between AZ Alkmaar and Ajax on Thursday will face PSV in the 2022 Dutch Cup Final.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
3
2022

AZ Alkmaar vs. Ajax

TV CHANNEL: GolTV (English)
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

college soccer
Soccer

How to Watch AZ Alkmaar vs. Ajax

By Rafael Urbina
4 minutes ago
Soccer Ball
Soccer

How to Watch South American U-17 Women's Football Championship: Perú vs. Colombia

By Rafael Urbina
4 minutes ago
Volleyball Fans
Girls High School Basketball

How to Watch IHSA Class 1A Tournament, Second Semifinal: Serena vs. Galena

By Quinn Roberts
4 minutes ago
Mar 2, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) is fouled by Milwaukee Bucks guard Wesley Matthews (23) during the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Brooklyn Nets vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
34 minutes ago
Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Westchester Knicks at Motor City Cruise

By Kristofer Habbas
1 hour ago
georgia tech purdue women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Purdue vs Michigan State

By Adam Childs
1 hour ago
Feb 27, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) skates with the puck during the second period against Seattle Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson (6) at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Mar 1, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) controls the puck ahead of Anaheim Ducks center Isac Lundestrom (21) during the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Feb 28, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) skates with the puck against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy