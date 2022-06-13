Azerbaijan vs. Belarus: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/13/2022

How to Watch Azerbaijan vs. Belarus: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Monday's schedule in the UEFA Nations League will see Belarus take on Azerbaijan. The game at Dalga Arena starts at 12:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Azerbaijan vs. Belarus
- Match Day: Monday, June 13, 2022
- Match Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Stadium: Dalga Arena
Azerbaijan Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
Kazakhstan
June 3
L 2-0
Away
Belarus
June 6
D 0-0
Away
Slovakia
June 10
L 1-0
Home
Belarus
June 13
-
Home
Slovakia
September 22
-
Away
Kazakhstan
September 25
-
Home
Belarus Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
Slovakia
June 3
L 1-0
Home
Azerbaijan
June 6
D 0-0
Home
Kazakhstan
June 10
D 1-1
Home
Azerbaijan
June 13
-
Away
Kazakhstan
September 22
-
Away
Slovakia
September 25
-
Away
