Azerbaijan vs. Belarus: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/13/2022

How to Watch Azerbaijan vs. Belarus: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Monday's schedule in the UEFA Nations League will see Belarus take on Azerbaijan. The game at Dalga Arena starts at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Azerbaijan vs. Belarus

  • Match Day: Monday, June 13, 2022
  • Match Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Stadium: Dalga Arena
Azerbaijan and Belarus Stats

Azerbaijan Players to Watch

Belarus Players to Watch

Azerbaijan Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Kazakhstan

June 3

L 2-0

Away

Belarus

June 6

D 0-0

Away

Slovakia

June 10

L 1-0

Home

Belarus

June 13

-

Home

Slovakia

September 22

-

Away

Kazakhstan

September 25

-

Home

Belarus Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Slovakia

June 3

L 1-0

Home

Azerbaijan

June 6

D 0-0

Home

Kazakhstan

June 10

D 1-1

Home

Azerbaijan

June 13

-

Away

Kazakhstan

September 22

-

Away

Slovakia

September 25

-

Away

