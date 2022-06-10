Azerbaijan vs. Slovakia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/10/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Azerbaijan vs. Slovakia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Slovakia takes on Azerbaijan at Dalga Arena on Friday, June 10. The two teams will battle at 12:00 PM ET in UEFA Nations League play.

How to Watch Azerbaijan vs. Slovakia

  • Match Day: Friday, June 10, 2022
  • Match Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Stadium: Dalga Arena
Azerbaijan and Slovakia Stats

  • Azerbaijan has not scored yet in this tournament, while Slovakia has conceded one goal (0.5 per game). In World Cup qualifying, Azerbaijan scored five goals (0.6 per game) and Slovakia allowed 10 goals (1.0 per game).
  • Slovakia has scored one goal in two games in this tournament (36th in UEFA Nations League), and Azerbaijan has allowed two goals in two matches (17th in league). In World Cup qualifying, Slovakia scored 17 goals (1.7 per game) and Azerbaijan conceded 18 goals (2.3 per game).
  • Azerbaijan's goal difference (-2) is 38th in the UEFA Nations League. It was -13 in its World Cup qualification cycle.
  • Slovakia is 24th in the UEFA Nations League in goal differential at 0 (and was +7 in World Cup qualifying).

Azerbaijan Players to Watch

  • Azerbaijan's Emin Makhmudov had four goals and one assist in World Cup qualifying.
  • During World Cup qualifying, Azer Salahli had one goal.

Slovakia Players to Watch

  • Slovakia's Tomas Suslov has one goal (zero assists) in this competition, and he recorded three assists with no goals in the World Cup qualifying campaign.
  • Ondrej Duda recorded four goals and one assist for Slovakia in World Cup qualifiers.
  • Duda collected two goals for FC Cologne (Bundesliga) in 32 games, though he didn't provide any assists.
  • In the most recent World Cup qualifying cycle, David Strelec had two goals and one assist.
  • Strelec registered one goal with no assists over 25 matches for Spezia Calcio.
  • During the World Cup qualifiers, Milan Skriniar picked up two goals and one assist for Slovakia.
  • Inter Milan's Skriniar suited up for 38 Serie A games, recording three goals with no assists.
  • Suslov has one goal in this competition (plus three assists in the qualification cycle for the World Cup).

Azerbaijan Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Kazakhstan

June 3

L 2-0

Away

Belarus

June 6

D 0-0

Away

Slovakia

June 10

-

Home

Belarus

June 13

-

Home

Slovakia

September 22

-

Away

Kazakhstan

September 25

-

Home

Slovakia Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Belarus

June 3

W 1-0

Away

Kazakhstan

June 6

L 1-0

Home

Azerbaijan

June 10

-

Away

Kazakhstan

June 13

-

Away

Azerbaijan

September 22

-

Home

Belarus

September 25

-

Home

Soccer

Soccer
