Azerbaijan vs. Slovakia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/10/2022

How to Watch Azerbaijan vs. Slovakia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Slovakia takes on Azerbaijan at Dalga Arena on Friday, June 10. The two teams will battle at 12:00 PM ET in UEFA Nations League play.

How to Watch Azerbaijan vs. Slovakia

Match Day: Friday, June 10, 2022

Friday, June 10, 2022 Match Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Dalga Arena

Dalga Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Azerbaijan and Slovakia Stats

Azerbaijan has not scored yet in this tournament, while Slovakia has conceded one goal (0.5 per game). In World Cup qualifying, Azerbaijan scored five goals (0.6 per game) and Slovakia allowed 10 goals (1.0 per game).

Slovakia has scored one goal in two games in this tournament (36th in UEFA Nations League), and Azerbaijan has allowed two goals in two matches (17th in league). In World Cup qualifying, Slovakia scored 17 goals (1.7 per game) and Azerbaijan conceded 18 goals (2.3 per game).

Azerbaijan's goal difference (-2) is 38th in the UEFA Nations League. It was -13 in its World Cup qualification cycle.

Slovakia is 24th in the UEFA Nations League in goal differential at 0 (and was +7 in World Cup qualifying).

Azerbaijan Players to Watch

Azerbaijan's Emin Makhmudov had four goals and one assist in World Cup qualifying.

During World Cup qualifying, Azer Salahli had one goal.

Slovakia Players to Watch

Slovakia's Tomas Suslov has one goal (zero assists) in this competition, and he recorded three assists with no goals in the World Cup qualifying campaign.

Ondrej Duda recorded four goals and one assist for Slovakia in World Cup qualifiers.

Duda collected two goals for FC Cologne (Bundesliga) in 32 games, though he didn't provide any assists.

In the most recent World Cup qualifying cycle, David Strelec had two goals and one assist.

Strelec registered one goal with no assists over 25 matches for Spezia Calcio.

During the World Cup qualifiers, Milan Skriniar picked up two goals and one assist for Slovakia.

Inter Milan's Skriniar suited up for 38 Serie A games, recording three goals with no assists.

Suslov has one goal in this competition (plus three assists in the qualification cycle for the World Cup).

Azerbaijan Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Kazakhstan June 3 L 2-0 Away Belarus June 6 D 0-0 Away Slovakia June 10 - Home Belarus June 13 - Home Slovakia September 22 - Away Kazakhstan September 25 - Home

Slovakia Schedule