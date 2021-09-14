How to Watch Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich

It is a rare treat to see two elite European clubs face off at the UEFA group stages. Bayern Munich were the winners of the UEFA Championship in the recent 2019-20 season, and Barcelona are no strangers to it themselves, having won twice in the last decade alone.

Each club will have a number of the world's best players in its ranks, and it is an understatement to say that their match-up is essential viewing for any fan. This goes even despite the shock departure of Lionel Messi from Barcelona, who transferred to Paris St-Germain for the start of the 2021-22 season.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 14, 2021

Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Messi's departure has left an undeniable hole in the fabric of the Barcelona lineup. The longtime captain was central to Barcelona's offensive strategy, but they will look to rebuild around fresh talent, as well as established faces. Look for an on-fire Memphis Depay up top to be creating scoring opportunities for their side while Sergio Busquets pieces play together in the midfield.

Bayern Munich will be firing on all cylinders, which may be cause for concern for their opposition. Robert Lewandowski, Serge Gnabry and Thomas Muller can each pose serious threats to the Barcelona defense, and it is difficult to expect otherwise in light of their track records in the Bundesliga.

Barcelona will also have the memory of their most recent encounter to contend with: just over a year ago, they were led to a humiliating 8-2 defeat by Bayern Munich, in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final.

Barcelona will surely be hoping to earn back a victory against the German club, and hosting the match will give them an opportunity to exorcise those demons.