Barracas Central vs. Estudiantes de La Plata: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

How to Watch Barracas Central vs. Estudiantes de La Plata: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Barracas Central hits the pitch against Estudiantes de La Plata at Estadio Barracas Central on Saturday, April 16. The two Argentine Primera División clubs will face off at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Barracas Central vs. Estudiantes de La Plata

  • Match Day: Saturday, April 16, 2022
  • Match Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV: TyC Sports
  • Stadium: Estadio Barracas Central
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Barracas Central and Estudiantes de La Plata Stats

  • Estudiantes de La Plata is scoring 2.2 goals per match (first in the Argentine Primera División), and Barracas Central is conceding 1.6 per match (17th in league).
  • Barracas Central puts up 1.2 goals per match (15th in the Argentine Primera División), and Estudiantes de La Plata allows 1.3 per game (14th in league).
  • Estudiantes de La Plata has a goal differential of +8 for the season, fourth in the league.
  • Barracas Central has a goal differential of -3 for the season, which ranks 19th in the league.

Estudiantes de La Plata Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/20/2022

Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata

D 1-1

Away

4/2/2022

CD Godoy Cruz

D 3-3

Away

4/10/2022

CA Central Cordoba SE

W 5-0

Home

4/16/2022

Barracas Central

-

Away

4/19/2022

CA Tigre

-

Home

4/22/2022

Colon de Santa Fe

-

Away

4/30/2022

CA Aldosivi

-

Home

Barracas Central Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/18/2022

CA Sarmiento

W 2-1

Home

4/1/2022

CA Independiente Avellaneda

L 1-0

Home

4/11/2022

CA Huracan

W 2-1

Away

4/16/2022

Estudiantes de La Plata

-

Home

4/19/2022

Arsenal

-

Away

4/23/2022

Velez Sarsfield

-

Home

4/30/2022

Boca Juniors

-

Away

How To Watch

April
16
2022

Barracas Central vs. Estudiantes (LP)

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
USATSI_18097978
