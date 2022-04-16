Barracas Central vs. Estudiantes de La Plata: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

How to Watch Barracas Central vs. Estudiantes de La Plata: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Barracas Central hits the pitch against Estudiantes de La Plata at Estadio Barracas Central on Saturday, April 16. The two Argentine Primera División clubs will face off at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Barracas Central vs. Estudiantes de La Plata
- Match Day: Saturday, April 16, 2022
- Match Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: TyC Sports
- Stadium: Estadio Barracas Central
Barracas Central and Estudiantes de La Plata Stats
- Estudiantes de La Plata is scoring 2.2 goals per match (first in the Argentine Primera División), and Barracas Central is conceding 1.6 per match (17th in league).
- Barracas Central puts up 1.2 goals per match (15th in the Argentine Primera División), and Estudiantes de La Plata allows 1.3 per game (14th in league).
- Estudiantes de La Plata has a goal differential of +8 for the season, fourth in the league.
- Barracas Central has a goal differential of -3 for the season, which ranks 19th in the league.
Estudiantes de La Plata Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/20/2022
Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata
D 1-1
Away
4/2/2022
CD Godoy Cruz
D 3-3
Away
4/10/2022
CA Central Cordoba SE
W 5-0
Home
4/16/2022
Barracas Central
-
Away
4/19/2022
CA Tigre
-
Home
4/22/2022
Colon de Santa Fe
-
Away
4/30/2022
CA Aldosivi
-
Home
Barracas Central Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/18/2022
CA Sarmiento
W 2-1
Home
4/1/2022
CA Independiente Avellaneda
L 1-0
Home
4/11/2022
CA Huracan
W 2-1
Away
4/16/2022
Estudiantes de La Plata
-
Home
4/19/2022
Arsenal
-
Away
4/23/2022
Velez Sarsfield
-
Home
4/30/2022
Boca Juniors
-
Away
