Barracas Central vs. Estudiantes de La Plata: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

Barracas Central hits the pitch against Estudiantes de La Plata at Estadio Barracas Central on Saturday, April 16. The two Argentine Primera División clubs will face off at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Barracas Central vs. Estudiantes de La Plata

Match Day: Saturday, April 16, 2022

Saturday, April 16, 2022 Match Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: TyC Sports

TyC Sports Stadium: Estadio Barracas Central

Barracas Central and Estudiantes de La Plata Stats

Estudiantes de La Plata is scoring 2.2 goals per match (first in the Argentine Primera División), and Barracas Central is conceding 1.6 per match (17th in league).

Barracas Central puts up 1.2 goals per match (15th in the Argentine Primera División), and Estudiantes de La Plata allows 1.3 per game (14th in league).

Estudiantes de La Plata has a goal differential of +8 for the season, fourth in the league.

Barracas Central has a goal differential of -3 for the season, which ranks 19th in the league.

Estudiantes de La Plata Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/20/2022 Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata D 1-1 Away 4/2/2022 CD Godoy Cruz D 3-3 Away 4/10/2022 CA Central Cordoba SE W 5-0 Home 4/16/2022 Barracas Central - Away 4/19/2022 CA Tigre - Home 4/22/2022 Colon de Santa Fe - Away 4/30/2022 CA Aldosivi - Home

Barracas Central Schedule