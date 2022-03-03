How to Watch Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Bayer Leverkusen will take to the pitch against Bayern Munich on Saturday, March 5 in the Bundesliga. The game at Football Arena Munich begins at 9:30 AM ET on ESPN. With 58 points, Bayern Munich is currently first in the league. Bayer Leverkusen has 44 points, and is in third place.
How to Watch Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen
- Match Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022
- Match Time: 9:30 AM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Football Arena Munich
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen Stats
- Bayern Munich puts up 3.1 goals per game (first in the Bundesliga), and Bayer Leverkusen gives up 1.6 per game (13th in league).
- Bayer Leverkusen puts up 2.6 goals per match (third in the Bundesliga), and Bayern Munich concedes 1.1 per match (first in league).
- In terms of goal differential, Bayern Munich is first in the league, at +49.
- Bayer Leverkusen's goal differential is +24, which ranks third in the league.
Bayern Munich Key Players
- Robert Lewandowski is Bayern Munich's leading scorer, with 28 goals (on 91 shots) in 24 league games.
- The second-leading scorer for Bayern Munich is Serge Gnabry, who has 10 goals in 24 games.
- Bayern Munich's leader in assists is Thomas Muller, who has 17 in 23 games (first in league).
Bayer Leverkusen Key Players
- Patrik Schick has 20 goals in 20 games -- the top scorer on Bayer Leverkusen, and second in the league.
- Bayer Leverkusen's second-leading scorer is Moussa Diaby, with 12 in 22 games.
- Florian Wirtz is Bayer Leverkusen's assist leader, with 11 in 22 games (second in league).
Bayern Munich Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/12/2022
VfL Bochum
L 4-2
Away
2/20/2022
Greuther Furth
W 4-1
Home
2/26/2022
Eintracht Frankfurt
W 1-0
Away
3/5/2022
Bayer Leverkusen
-
Home
3/12/2022
TSG Hoffenheim
-
Away
3/19/2022
Union Berlin
-
Home
4/2/2022
SC Freiburg
-
Away
Bayer Leverkusen Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/12/2022
VfB Stuttgart
W 4-2
Home
2/18/2022
FSV Mainz
L 3-2
Away
2/26/2022
Arminia
W 3-0
Home
3/5/2022
Bayern Munich
-
Away
3/13/2022
FC Cologne
-
Home
3/20/2022
VfL Wolfsburg
-
Away
4/2/2022
Hertha BSC
-
Home
How To Watch
March
5
2022
Bayern Munich vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:30
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)