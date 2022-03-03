Bayer Leverkusen will take to the pitch against Bayern Munich on Saturday, March 5 in the Bundesliga. The game at Football Arena Munich begins at 9:30 AM ET on ESPN. With 58 points, Bayern Munich is currently first in the league. Bayer Leverkusen has 44 points, and is in third place.

How to Watch Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen

Match Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Saturday, March 5, 2022 Match Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Football Arena Munich

Football Arena Munich

Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen Stats

Bayern Munich puts up 3.1 goals per game (first in the Bundesliga), and Bayer Leverkusen gives up 1.6 per game (13th in league).

Bayer Leverkusen puts up 2.6 goals per match (third in the Bundesliga), and Bayern Munich concedes 1.1 per match (first in league).

In terms of goal differential, Bayern Munich is first in the league, at +49.

Bayer Leverkusen's goal differential is +24, which ranks third in the league.

Bayern Munich Key Players

Robert Lewandowski is Bayern Munich's leading scorer, with 28 goals (on 91 shots) in 24 league games.

The second-leading scorer for Bayern Munich is Serge Gnabry, who has 10 goals in 24 games.

Bayern Munich's leader in assists is Thomas Muller, who has 17 in 23 games (first in league).

Bayer Leverkusen Key Players

Patrik Schick has 20 goals in 20 games -- the top scorer on Bayer Leverkusen, and second in the league.

Bayer Leverkusen's second-leading scorer is Moussa Diaby, with 12 in 22 games.

Florian Wirtz is Bayer Leverkusen's assist leader, with 11 in 22 games (second in league).

Bayern Munich Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/12/2022 VfL Bochum L 4-2 Away 2/20/2022 Greuther Furth W 4-1 Home 2/26/2022 Eintracht Frankfurt W 1-0 Away 3/5/2022 Bayer Leverkusen - Home 3/12/2022 TSG Hoffenheim - Away 3/19/2022 Union Berlin - Home 4/2/2022 SC Freiburg - Away

Bayer Leverkusen Schedule