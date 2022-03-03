Skip to main content

How to Watch Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Bayer Leverkusen will take to the pitch against Bayern Munich on Saturday, March 5 in the Bundesliga. The game at Football Arena Munich begins at 9:30 AM ET on ESPN. With 58 points, Bayern Munich is currently first in the league. Bayer Leverkusen has 44 points, and is in third place.

How to Watch Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen

Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen Stats

  • Bayern Munich puts up 3.1 goals per game (first in the Bundesliga), and Bayer Leverkusen gives up 1.6 per game (13th in league).
  • Bayer Leverkusen puts up 2.6 goals per match (third in the Bundesliga), and Bayern Munich concedes 1.1 per match (first in league).
  • In terms of goal differential, Bayern Munich is first in the league, at +49.
  • Bayer Leverkusen's goal differential is +24, which ranks third in the league.

Bayern Munich Key Players

  • Robert Lewandowski is Bayern Munich's leading scorer, with 28 goals (on 91 shots) in 24 league games.
  • The second-leading scorer for Bayern Munich is Serge Gnabry, who has 10 goals in 24 games.
  • Bayern Munich's leader in assists is Thomas Muller, who has 17 in 23 games (first in league).

Bayer Leverkusen Key Players

  • Patrik Schick has 20 goals in 20 games -- the top scorer on Bayer Leverkusen, and second in the league.
  • Bayer Leverkusen's second-leading scorer is Moussa Diaby, with 12 in 22 games.
  • Florian Wirtz is Bayer Leverkusen's assist leader, with 11 in 22 games (second in league).

Bayern Munich Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/12/2022

VfL Bochum

L 4-2

Away

2/20/2022

Greuther Furth

W 4-1

Home

2/26/2022

Eintracht Frankfurt

W 1-0

Away

3/5/2022

Bayer Leverkusen

-

Home

3/12/2022

TSG Hoffenheim

-

Away

3/19/2022

Union Berlin

-

Home

4/2/2022

SC Freiburg

-

Away

Bayer Leverkusen Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/12/2022

VfB Stuttgart

W 4-2

Home

2/18/2022

FSV Mainz

L 3-2

Away

2/26/2022

Arminia

W 3-0

Home

3/5/2022

Bayern Munich

-

Away

3/13/2022

FC Cologne

-

Home

3/20/2022

VfL Wolfsburg

-

Away

4/2/2022

Hertha BSC

-

Home

How To Watch

March
5
2022

Bayern Munich vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:30
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

ARIZONA WOMEN
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Pac-12 Tournament, First Quarterfinal: Colorado vs. Arizona

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
Feb 26, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) skates against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the third period in a Stadium Series ice hockey game at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Nashville Predators vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff
14 minutes ago
Mar 1, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Jakub Voracek (93) shoots as New Jersey Devils goalie Nicolas Daws (50) makes the save during the third period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff
14 minutes ago
Feb 22, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) looks over Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) during the second period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff
14 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Claude Giroux (28) celebrates after scoring the first goal during the first period against the Washington Capitals at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff
15 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou (25) celebrates his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

St. Louis Blues vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff
15 minutes ago
Mar 1, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras (right) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Boston Bruins during the third period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff
15 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko (35) makes a save in front of New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) during the third period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff
16 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (90) makes a save on Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) during the second period against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gaelen Morse-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff
16 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy