How to Watch Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Saturday in the Bundesliga will include Bayern Munich against Borussia Dortmund, with action beginning from Football Arena Munich at 12:30 PM ET on ABC. Bayern Munich has 72 points, and is first in the league table. Borussia Dortmund has 63 points, and is in second place.
- Match Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022
- Match Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV: ABC
- Stadium: Football Arena Munich
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund Stats
- Bayern Munich scores 3.0 goals per game (first in the Bundesliga), and Borussia Dortmund concedes 1.4 per match (seventh in league).
- Borussia Dortmund is second in the Bundesliga offensively (2.5 goals per game), and Bayern Munich is first defensively (1.0 conceded per game).
- In terms of goal differential, Bayern Munich is first in the league, at +60.
- In terms of goal differential, Borussia Dortmund is third in the league, at +33.
Bayern Munich Key Players
- Bayern Munich is led by Robert Lewandowski, who has 32 goals in 30 games (first in league).
- Serge Gnabry has 12 goals (on 1.5 shots per game) in 30 league appearances, second-best on the team.
- Bayern Munich's leader in assists is Thomas Muller, who has 17 in 29 games (first in league).
Borussia Dortmund Key Players
Bayern Munich Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/2/2022
SC Freiburg
W 4-1
Away
4/9/2022
FC Augsburg
W 1-0
Home
4/17/2022
Arminia
W 3-0
Away
4/23/2022
Borussia Dortmund
-
Home
4/30/2022
FSV Mainz
-
Away
5/8/2022
VfB Stuttgart
-
Home
5/14/2022
VfL Wolfsburg
-
Away
Borussia Dortmund Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/2/2022
RB Leipzig
L 4-1
Home
4/8/2022
VfB Stuttgart
W 2-0
Away
4/16/2022
VfL Wolfsburg
W 6-1
Home
4/23/2022
Bayern Munich
-
Away
4/30/2022
VfL Bochum
-
Home
5/7/2022
Greuther Furth
-
Away
5/14/2022
Hertha BSC
-
Home
