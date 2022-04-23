Saturday in the Bundesliga will include Bayern Munich against Borussia Dortmund, with action beginning from Football Arena Munich at 12:30 PM ET on ABC. Bayern Munich has 72 points, and is first in the league table. Borussia Dortmund has 63 points, and is in second place.

How to Watch Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund

Match Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022

Saturday, April 23, 2022 Match Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Stadium: Football Arena Munich

Football Arena Munich Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund Stats

Bayern Munich scores 3.0 goals per game (first in the Bundesliga), and Borussia Dortmund concedes 1.4 per match (seventh in league).

Borussia Dortmund is second in the Bundesliga offensively (2.5 goals per game), and Bayern Munich is first defensively (1.0 conceded per game).

In terms of goal differential, Bayern Munich is first in the league, at +60.

In terms of goal differential, Borussia Dortmund is third in the league, at +33.

Bayern Munich Key Players

Bayern Munich is led by Robert Lewandowski, who has 32 goals in 30 games (first in league).

Serge Gnabry has 12 goals (on 1.5 shots per game) in 30 league appearances, second-best on the team.

Bayern Munich's leader in assists is Thomas Muller, who has 17 in 29 games (first in league).

Borussia Dortmund Key Players

Bayern Munich Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/2/2022 SC Freiburg W 4-1 Away 4/9/2022 FC Augsburg W 1-0 Home 4/17/2022 Arminia W 3-0 Away 4/23/2022 Borussia Dortmund - Home 4/30/2022 FSV Mainz - Away 5/8/2022 VfB Stuttgart - Home 5/14/2022 VfL Wolfsburg - Away

Borussia Dortmund Schedule