How to Watch Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Saturday in the Bundesliga will include Bayern Munich against Borussia Dortmund, with action beginning from Football Arena Munich at 12:30 PM ET on ABC. Bayern Munich has 72 points, and is first in the league table. Borussia Dortmund has 63 points, and is in second place.

How to Watch Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund Stats

  • Bayern Munich scores 3.0 goals per game (first in the Bundesliga), and Borussia Dortmund concedes 1.4 per match (seventh in league).
  • Borussia Dortmund is second in the Bundesliga offensively (2.5 goals per game), and Bayern Munich is first defensively (1.0 conceded per game).
  • In terms of goal differential, Bayern Munich is first in the league, at +60.
  • In terms of goal differential, Borussia Dortmund is third in the league, at +33.

Bayern Munich Key Players

  • Bayern Munich is led by Robert Lewandowski, who has 32 goals in 30 games (first in league).
  • Serge Gnabry has 12 goals (on 1.5 shots per game) in 30 league appearances, second-best on the team.
  • Bayern Munich's leader in assists is Thomas Muller, who has 17 in 29 games (first in league).

Borussia Dortmund Key Players

Bayern Munich Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/2/2022

SC Freiburg

W 4-1

Away

4/9/2022

FC Augsburg

W 1-0

Home

4/17/2022

Arminia

W 3-0

Away

4/23/2022

Borussia Dortmund

-

Home

4/30/2022

FSV Mainz

-

Away

5/8/2022

VfB Stuttgart

-

Home

5/14/2022

VfL Wolfsburg

-

Away

Borussia Dortmund Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/2/2022

RB Leipzig

L 4-1

Home

4/8/2022

VfB Stuttgart

W 2-0

Away

4/16/2022

VfL Wolfsburg

W 6-1

Home

4/23/2022

Bayern Munich

-

Away

4/30/2022

VfL Bochum

-

Home

5/7/2022

Greuther Furth

-

Away

5/14/2022

Hertha BSC

-

Home

How To Watch

April
23
2022

Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
12:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
