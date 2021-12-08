Skip to main content
    December 9, 2021
    How to Watch Bayern Munich vs. FC Barcelona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    FC Barcelona will visit Bayern Munich at Football Arena Munich on Wednesday at 3:00 PM ET in the Champions League, with the action airing on Univision.

    • Match Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021
    • Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
    • TV: Univision
    • Stadium: Football Arena Munich
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Bayern Munich and Barcelona Stats

    • Bayern Munich has scored 3.8 goals per match in Champions League play, and Barcelona has allowed 1.2 per match.
    • Barcelona has scored two goals in five Champions League matches and Bayern Munich has conceded three in five.
    • In terms of goal differential, Bayern Munich is at +16 in UCL play.
    • Barcelona's goal differential is -4 for this event.

    Bayern Munich Key Players

    • Robert Lewandowski is Bayern Munich's leading scorer, with nine goals (on 16 shots) in five Champions League games.
    • Leroy Sane is Bayern Munich's second-leading scorer, with four goals in five Champions League games.
    • Sane is Bayern Munich's leader in assists, with four (on four chances created) in five Champions League appearances.

    Barcelona Key Players

    • Barcelona is led by Gerard Pique, with one goal in four games (100th in Champions League).
    • Ansu Fati is tied for the team lead with one goal, as well.
    • Jordi Alba is Barcelona's assist leader, with one (on three chances created) in four Champions League appearances.

    Bayern Munich Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Benfica

    W 4-0

    Away

    11/2/2021

    Benfica

    W 5-2

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Dynamo Kiev

    W 2-1

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Barcelona

    -

    Home

    Barcelona Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Dynamo Kiev

    W 1-0

    Home

    11/2/2021

    Dynamo Kiev

    W 1-0

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Benfica

    D 0-0

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Bayern Munich

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    8
    2021

    Bayern München vs. Barcelona

    TV CHANNEL: Univision
    Time
    3:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

