How to Watch Bayern Munich vs. FC Barcelona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
FC Barcelona will visit Bayern Munich at Football Arena Munich on Wednesday at 3:00 PM ET in the Champions League, with the action airing on Univision.
How to Watch Bayern Munich vs. Barcelona
- Match Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: Univision
- Stadium: Football Arena Munich
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Bayern Munich and Barcelona Stats
- Bayern Munich has scored 3.8 goals per match in Champions League play, and Barcelona has allowed 1.2 per match.
- Barcelona has scored two goals in five Champions League matches and Bayern Munich has conceded three in five.
- In terms of goal differential, Bayern Munich is at +16 in UCL play.
- Barcelona's goal differential is -4 for this event.
Bayern Munich Key Players
- Robert Lewandowski is Bayern Munich's leading scorer, with nine goals (on 16 shots) in five Champions League games.
- Leroy Sane is Bayern Munich's second-leading scorer, with four goals in five Champions League games.
- Sane is Bayern Munich's leader in assists, with four (on four chances created) in five Champions League appearances.
Barcelona Key Players
- Barcelona is led by Gerard Pique, with one goal in four games (100th in Champions League).
- Ansu Fati is tied for the team lead with one goal, as well.
- Jordi Alba is Barcelona's assist leader, with one (on three chances created) in four Champions League appearances.
Bayern Munich Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Benfica
W 4-0
Away
11/2/2021
Benfica
W 5-2
Home
11/23/2021
Dynamo Kiev
W 2-1
Away
12/8/2021
Barcelona
-
Home
Barcelona Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Dynamo Kiev
W 1-0
Home
11/2/2021
Dynamo Kiev
W 1-0
Away
11/23/2021
Benfica
D 0-0
Home
12/8/2021
Bayern Munich
-
Away
