FC Barcelona will visit Bayern Munich at Football Arena Munich on Wednesday at 3:00 PM ET in the Champions League, with the action airing on Univision.

How to Watch Bayern Munich vs. Barcelona

Match Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Wednesday, December 8, 2021 Match Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: Univision

Univision Stadium: Football Arena Munich

Football Arena Munich Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Bayern Munich and Barcelona Stats

Bayern Munich has scored 3.8 goals per match in Champions League play, and Barcelona has allowed 1.2 per match.

Barcelona has scored two goals in five Champions League matches and Bayern Munich has conceded three in five.

In terms of goal differential, Bayern Munich is at +16 in UCL play.

Barcelona's goal differential is -4 for this event.

Bayern Munich Key Players

Robert Lewandowski is Bayern Munich's leading scorer, with nine goals (on 16 shots) in five Champions League games.

Leroy Sane is Bayern Munich's second-leading scorer, with four goals in five Champions League games.

Sane is Bayern Munich's leader in assists, with four (on four chances created) in five Champions League appearances.

Barcelona Key Players

Barcelona is led by Gerard Pique, with one goal in four games (100th in Champions League).

Ansu Fati is tied for the team lead with one goal, as well.

Jordi Alba is Barcelona's assist leader, with one (on three chances created) in four Champions League appearances.

Bayern Munich Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/20/2021 Benfica W 4-0 Away 11/2/2021 Benfica W 5-2 Home 11/23/2021 Dynamo Kiev W 2-1 Away 12/8/2021 Barcelona - Home

Barcelona Schedule