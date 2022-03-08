How to Watch Bayern Munich vs. FC Salzburg: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

FC Salzburg takes on Bayern Munich at Football Arena Munich on Tuesday, March 8. The Champions League competitors will battle at 3:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Bayern Munich vs. FC Salzburg

Match Day: Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Match Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV: Galavisión

Stadium: Football Arena Munich

Bayern Munich and FC Salzburg Stats

Bayern Munich has scored 23 goals in seven Champions League matches, and FC Salzburg has conceded nine in nine.

FC Salzburg puts up 1.4 goals per game in the Champions League and Bayern Munich gives up 0.6 per game.

Bayern Munich's goal differential is +19 in this event.

FC Salzburg's goal differential is +4 for this event.

Bayern Munich Key Players

Bayern Munich is led by Robert Lewandowski, who has nine goals (on 16 shots) in seven Champions League games.

The second-leading scorer for Bayern Munich is Leroy Sane, who has five goals in seven games.

Sane is Bayern Munich's leader in assists, with four (on four chances created) in seven Champions League appearances.

FC Salzburg Key Players

FC Salzburg is led by Karim Adeyemi, with four goals (on 13 shots) in nine Champions League games.

The squad's second-leading scorer is Noah Okafor, with three goals (on 0.6 shots per game) in eight Champions League appearances.

Oumar Solet is FC Salzburg's assist leader, with one in seven games (45th in Champions League).

Bayern Munich Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/23/2021 Dynamo Kiev W 2-1 Away 12/8/2021 Barcelona W 3-0 Home 2/16/2022 FC Salzburg D 1-1 Away 3/8/2022 FC Salzburg - Home

FC Salzburg Schedule