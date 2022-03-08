Skip to main content

How to Watch Bayern Munich vs. FC Salzburg: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

FC Salzburg takes on Bayern Munich at Football Arena Munich on Tuesday, March 8. The Champions League competitors will battle at 3:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Bayern Munich vs. FC Salzburg

  • Match Day: Tuesday, March 8, 2022
  • Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV: Galavisión
  • Stadium: Football Arena Munich
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Bayern Munich and FC Salzburg Stats

  • Bayern Munich has scored 23 goals in seven Champions League matches, and FC Salzburg has conceded nine in nine.
  • FC Salzburg puts up 1.4 goals per game in the Champions League and Bayern Munich gives up 0.6 per game.
  • Bayern Munich's goal differential is +19 in this event.
  • FC Salzburg's goal differential is +4 for this event.

Bayern Munich Key Players

  • Bayern Munich is led by Robert Lewandowski, who has nine goals (on 16 shots) in seven Champions League games.
  • The second-leading scorer for Bayern Munich is Leroy Sane, who has five goals in seven games.
  • Sane is Bayern Munich's leader in assists, with four (on four chances created) in seven Champions League appearances.

FC Salzburg Key Players

  • FC Salzburg is led by Karim Adeyemi, with four goals (on 13 shots) in nine Champions League games.
  • The squad's second-leading scorer is Noah Okafor, with three goals (on 0.6 shots per game) in eight Champions League appearances.
  • Oumar Solet is FC Salzburg's assist leader, with one in seven games (45th in Champions League).

Bayern Munich Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

11/23/2021

Dynamo Kiev

W 2-1

Away

12/8/2021

Barcelona

W 3-0

Home

2/16/2022

FC Salzburg

D 1-1

Away

3/8/2022

FC Salzburg

-

Home

FC Salzburg Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

11/23/2021

Lille

L 1-0

Away

12/8/2021

Sevilla

W 1-0

Home

2/16/2022

Bayern Munich

D 1-1

Home

3/8/2022

Bayern Munich

-

Away

How To Watch

March
8
2022

Bayern Munich vs. Red Bull Salzburg

TV CHANNEL: Galavisión
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

college soccer
International Women's Soccer

How to Watch CONCACAF U-20 Championship: United States vs Haiti

By Justin Carter1 minute ago
liverpool
UEFA Champions League

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Inter

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
ja-morant
SI Guide

Ascending Ja Morant and the Grizzlies Take on Surging Pelicans

By Kevin Sweeney1 minute ago
Mar 7, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) celebrates his goal with teammates against the Edmonton Oilers during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Stevie Mitchell (4) shoots between Butler Bulldogs guard Chuck Harris (3) and forward Bryce Nze (10) during the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Butler vs. Xavier: Big East Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) celebrates after scoring a goal with right wing Patrick Kane (88) during the third period against the Tampa Bay Lightning at United the Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Anaheim Ducks vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) celebrates a win against the New Jersey Devils with goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Brandon Angel (23) celebrates a shot alongside Arizona State Sun Devils forward Kimani Lawrence (4) in the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Stanford vs. Arizona State: Pac-12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Mar 2, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner (16) skates during warmups against the Buffalo Sabres at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff9 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy