How to Watch Bayern Munich vs. FC Salzburg: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
FC Salzburg takes on Bayern Munich at Football Arena Munich on Tuesday, March 8. The Champions League competitors will battle at 3:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Bayern Munich vs. FC Salzburg
- Match Day: Tuesday, March 8, 2022
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: Galavisión
- Stadium: Football Arena Munich
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Bayern Munich and FC Salzburg Stats
- Bayern Munich has scored 23 goals in seven Champions League matches, and FC Salzburg has conceded nine in nine.
- FC Salzburg puts up 1.4 goals per game in the Champions League and Bayern Munich gives up 0.6 per game.
- Bayern Munich's goal differential is +19 in this event.
- FC Salzburg's goal differential is +4 for this event.
Bayern Munich Key Players
- Bayern Munich is led by Robert Lewandowski, who has nine goals (on 16 shots) in seven Champions League games.
- The second-leading scorer for Bayern Munich is Leroy Sane, who has five goals in seven games.
- Sane is Bayern Munich's leader in assists, with four (on four chances created) in seven Champions League appearances.
FC Salzburg Key Players
- FC Salzburg is led by Karim Adeyemi, with four goals (on 13 shots) in nine Champions League games.
- The squad's second-leading scorer is Noah Okafor, with three goals (on 0.6 shots per game) in eight Champions League appearances.
- Oumar Solet is FC Salzburg's assist leader, with one in seven games (45th in Champions League).
Bayern Munich Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/23/2021
Dynamo Kiev
W 2-1
Away
12/8/2021
Barcelona
W 3-0
Home
2/16/2022
FC Salzburg
D 1-1
Away
3/8/2022
FC Salzburg
-
Home
FC Salzburg Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/23/2021
Lille
L 1-0
Away
12/8/2021
Sevilla
W 1-0
Home
2/16/2022
Bayern Munich
D 1-1
Home
3/8/2022
Bayern Munich
-
Away
How To Watch
March
8
2022
Bayern Munich vs. Red Bull Salzburg
TV CHANNEL: Galavisión
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)