Bayern Munich vs. Villarreal CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/12/2022

How to Watch Bayern Munich vs. Villarreal CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Villarreal CF will take to the pitch against Bayern Munich on Tuesday, April 12 in the Champions League. The game at Football Arena Munich begins at 3:00 PM ET on Galavisión.
- Match Day: Tuesday, April 12, 2022
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: Galavisión
- Stadium: Football Arena Munich
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Bayern Munich and Villarreal Stats
- Bayern Munich has scored 30 goals in nine Champions League matches, and Villarreal has conceded 10 in nine.
- Villarreal is scoring 1.9 goals per game in Champions League play and Bayern Munich is conceding 0.7 per game.
- Bayern Munich has a +24 goal differential in this season's tournament.
- Villarreal's goal differential is +7 for this event.
Bayern Munich Key Players
- Bayern Munich is led by Robert Lewandowski, who has 12 goals in nine games (first in Champions League).
- The second-leading scorer for Bayern Munich is Leroy Sane, who has six goals in nine games.
- Sane is Bayern Munich's leader in assists, with six in nine Champions League appearances.
Villarreal Key Players
- Arnaut Danjuma has six goals in nine games -- the leading scorer on Villarreal, and sixth in the Champions League.
- Villarreal's second-leading scorer is Gerard Moreno, with two in five games.
- Villarreal's best playmaker is Moreno, with three assists (on four chances created) in five Champions League appearances.
Bayern Munich Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/16/2022
FC Salzburg
D 1-1
Away
3/8/2022
FC Salzburg
W 7-1
Home
4/6/2022
Villarreal
L 1-0
Away
4/12/2022
Villarreal
-
Home
Villarreal Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/22/2022
Juventus
D 1-1
Home
3/16/2022
Juventus
W 3-0
Away
4/6/2022
Bayern Munich
W 1-0
Home
4/12/2022
Bayern Munich
-
Away
