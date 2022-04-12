Bayern Munich vs. Villarreal CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/12/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Bayern Munich vs. Villarreal CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Villarreal CF will take to the pitch against Bayern Munich on Tuesday, April 12 in the Champions League. The game at Football Arena Munich begins at 3:00 PM ET on Galavisión.

How to Watch Bayern Munich vs. Villarreal

  • Match Day: Tuesday, April 12, 2022
  • Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV: Galavisión
  • Stadium: Football Arena Munich
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Bayern Munich and Villarreal Stats

  • Bayern Munich has scored 30 goals in nine Champions League matches, and Villarreal has conceded 10 in nine.
  • Villarreal is scoring 1.9 goals per game in Champions League play and Bayern Munich is conceding 0.7 per game.
  • Bayern Munich has a +24 goal differential in this season's tournament.
  • Villarreal's goal differential is +7 for this event.

Bayern Munich Key Players

  • Bayern Munich is led by Robert Lewandowski, who has 12 goals in nine games (first in Champions League).
  • The second-leading scorer for Bayern Munich is Leroy Sane, who has six goals in nine games.
  • Sane is Bayern Munich's leader in assists, with six in nine Champions League appearances.

Villarreal Key Players

  • Arnaut Danjuma has six goals in nine games -- the leading scorer on Villarreal, and sixth in the Champions League.
  • Villarreal's second-leading scorer is Gerard Moreno, with two in five games.
  • Villarreal's best playmaker is Moreno, with three assists (on four chances created) in five Champions League appearances.

Bayern Munich Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/16/2022

FC Salzburg

D 1-1

Away

3/8/2022

FC Salzburg

W 7-1

Home

4/6/2022

Villarreal

L 1-0

Away

4/12/2022

Villarreal

-

Home

Villarreal Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/22/2022

Juventus

D 1-1

Home

3/16/2022

Juventus

W 3-0

Away

4/6/2022

Bayern Munich

W 1-0

Home

4/12/2022

Bayern Munich

-

Away

How To Watch

April
12
2022

Bayern München vs. Villarreal

TV CHANNEL: Galavisión
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

Bayern Munich vs. Villarreal CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Soccer

Real Madrid vs. Chelsea FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
college soccer
FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Qualifying

France vs. Slovenia Stream

By Rafael Urbina2 minutes ago
Real Madrid
UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid vs. Chelsea Stream

By Christine Brown2 minutes ago
WORCESTER
Minor League Baseball

Lehigh Valley IronPigs vs. Worcester Red Sox Stream

By Phil Watson2 minutes ago
Erling Haaland dribbles past Thomas Müller.
UEFA Champions League

Bayern Munich vs. Villarreal Stream

By Rafael Urbina32 minutes ago
kyrie-irving
SI Guide

The NBA’s Play-in Tournament Begins

By Kevin Sweeney39 minutes ago
TIGERS
MLB

Boston Red Sox vs. Detroit Tigers Stream

By Phil Watson2 hours ago
Soccer Fans
Campeonato Nacional de Andebol

Benfica vs. Porto Stream

By Kristofer Habbas2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy