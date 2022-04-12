Bayern Munich vs. Villarreal CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/12/2022

Villarreal CF will take to the pitch against Bayern Munich on Tuesday, April 12 in the Champions League. The game at Football Arena Munich begins at 3:00 PM ET on Galavisión.

Bayern Munich and Villarreal Stats

Bayern Munich has scored 30 goals in nine Champions League matches, and Villarreal has conceded 10 in nine.

Villarreal is scoring 1.9 goals per game in Champions League play and Bayern Munich is conceding 0.7 per game.

Bayern Munich has a +24 goal differential in this season's tournament.

Villarreal's goal differential is +7 for this event.

Bayern Munich Key Players

Bayern Munich is led by Robert Lewandowski, who has 12 goals in nine games (first in Champions League).

The second-leading scorer for Bayern Munich is Leroy Sane, who has six goals in nine games.

Sane is Bayern Munich's leader in assists, with six in nine Champions League appearances.

Villarreal Key Players

Arnaut Danjuma has six goals in nine games -- the leading scorer on Villarreal, and sixth in the Champions League.

Villarreal's second-leading scorer is Gerard Moreno, with two in five games.

Villarreal's best playmaker is Moreno, with three assists (on four chances created) in five Champions League appearances.

Bayern Munich Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/16/2022 FC Salzburg D 1-1 Away 3/8/2022 FC Salzburg W 7-1 Home 4/6/2022 Villarreal L 1-0 Away 4/12/2022 Villarreal - Home

Villarreal Schedule