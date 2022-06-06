Belarus vs. Azerbaijan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/6/2022

Monday's action in the UEFA Nations League will see Azerbaijan face off against Belarus. The game at Karadjordje Stadium starts at 2:45 PM ET.

How to Watch Belarus vs. Azerbaijan

Match Day: Monday, June 6, 2022

Monday, June 6, 2022 Match Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Stadium: Karadjordje Stadium

Belarus and Azerbaijan Stats

Belarus has not scored yet in this tournament, while Azerbaijan has conceded two goals (two per game). In World Cup qualifying, Belarus scored seven goals (0.9 per game) and Azerbaijan allowed 18 goals (2.3 per game).

Azerbaijan has not scored yet in this tournament. Belarus has allowed one goal (one per game). In World Cup qualifying, Azerbaijan scored five goals (0.6 per game) and Belarus conceded 24 goals (three per game).

Belarus is 32nd in the UEFA Nations League in goal differential at -1 (and was -17 in UEFA World Cup qualifying).

Azerbaijan's goal difference (-2) ranks 38th in the UEFA Nations League (and it was -13 in the UEFA World Cup qualification cycle).

Belarus Players to Watch

Vitali Lisakovich has three goals and one assist for Belarus in this competition, and had three goals and one assist in World Cup qualifying. Pavel Savitskiy has one goal in this competition, and had one goal in World Cup qualifying. Yuri Kendysh has one goal for Belarus in the current tournament, and had one goal during the World Cup qualifying cycle. Pavel Sedko has one goal in this tournament, and had one goal in the qualification cycle for the World Cup.

Azerbaijan Players to Watch

Azerbaijan's Emin Makhmudov has recorded four goals and one assist in this tournament. He had four goals and one assist in World Cup qualifying. Azer Salahli has tallied one goal in this competition, and he had one goal in World Cup qualifiers.

Belarus Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Slovakia June 3 L 1-0 Home Azerbaijan June 6 - Home Kazakhstan June 10 - Home Azerbaijan June 13 - Away Kazakhstan September 22 - Away

