Belarus vs. Azerbaijan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/6/2022

How to Watch Belarus vs. Azerbaijan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Monday's action in the UEFA Nations League will see Azerbaijan face off against Belarus. The game at Karadjordje Stadium starts at 2:45 PM ET.

How to Watch Belarus vs. Azerbaijan

  • Match Day: Monday, June 6, 2022
  • Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
  • TV: fubo Sports Network
  • Stadium: Karadjordje Stadium
Belarus and Azerbaijan Stats

  • Belarus has not scored yet in this tournament, while Azerbaijan has conceded two goals (two per game). In World Cup qualifying, Belarus scored seven goals (0.9 per game) and Azerbaijan allowed 18 goals (2.3 per game).
  • Azerbaijan has not scored yet in this tournament. Belarus has allowed one goal (one per game). In World Cup qualifying, Azerbaijan scored five goals (0.6 per game) and Belarus conceded 24 goals (three per game).
  • Belarus is 32nd in the UEFA Nations League in goal differential at -1 (and was -17 in UEFA World Cup qualifying).
  • Azerbaijan's goal difference (-2) ranks 38th in the UEFA Nations League (and it was -13 in the UEFA World Cup qualification cycle).

Belarus Players to Watch

    Vitali Lisakovich has three goals and one assist for Belarus in this competition, and had three goals and one assist in World Cup qualifying. Pavel Savitskiy has one goal in this competition, and had one goal in World Cup qualifying. Yuri Kendysh has one goal for Belarus in the current tournament, and had one goal during the World Cup qualifying cycle. Pavel Sedko has one goal in this tournament, and had one goal in the qualification cycle for the World Cup.

Azerbaijan Players to Watch

    Azerbaijan's Emin Makhmudov has recorded four goals and one assist in this tournament. He had four goals and one assist in World Cup qualifying. Azer Salahli has tallied one goal in this competition, and he had one goal in World Cup qualifiers.

Belarus Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Slovakia

June 3

L 1-0

Home

Azerbaijan

June 6

-

Home

Kazakhstan

June 10

-

Home

Azerbaijan

June 13

-

Away

Kazakhstan

September 22

-

Away

Azerbaijan Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Kazakhstan

June 3

L 2-0

Away

Belarus

June 6

-

Away

Slovakia

June 10

-

Home

Belarus

June 13

-

Home

Slovakia

September 22

-

Away

