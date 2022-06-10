Belarus vs. Kazakhstan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/10/2022

How to Watch Belarus vs. Kazakhstan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Kazakhstan plays Belarus at Karadjordje Stadium on Friday at 2:45 PM ET in UEFA Nations League play, with the action broadcast on fubo Sports Network.

How to Watch Belarus vs. Kazakhstan

Match Day: Friday, June 10, 2022

Friday, June 10, 2022 Match Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Stadium: Karadjordje Stadium

Karadjordje Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Belarus and Kazakhstan Stats

Belarus has not scored a goal yet in this tournament, and Kazakhstan has not conceded a goal yet. In World Cup qualifying, Belarus scored seven goals (0.9 per game) and Kazakhstan conceded 20 goals (2.5 per game).

Kazakhstan has scored three goals in two matches in this tournament (16th in UEFA Nations League), and Belarus has conceded one goal in two games (ninth in league). In World Cup qualifying, Kazakhstan scored five goals (0.6 per game) and Belarus conceded 24 goals (3.0 per game).

With 0 goals scored and 1 allowed, Belarus is 32nd in the UEFA Nations League in goal differential (and it was -17 in UEFA World Cup qualifying).

Kazakhstan has outscored opponents 3-0 and its +3 goal differential is seventh in the UEFA Nations League. It was -15 in the UEFA World Cup qualification cycle.

Belarus Players to Watch

Belarus' Vitali Lisakovich had three goals and one assist in World Cup qualifying.

During World Cup qualifying, Pavel Sedko had one goal.

Igor Stasevich put up one assist for Belarus during the World Cup qualifying cycle.

During the qualification campaign for the World Cup, Artem Kontsevoy had one goal.

Kazakhstan Players to Watch

Kazakhstan's Abat Aimbetov has two goals in this competition. He has not recorded an assist.

Kazakhstan's Ruslan Valiullin recorded two goals (with zero assists) in the most recent World Cup qualifying cycle.

In World Cup qualifying, Baktiyor Zaynutdinov scored one goal.

Kazakhstan's Serikzhan Muzhikov notched one goal during the World Cup qualifiers.

In this tournament, Askhat Tagybergen has picked up one assist, with one assist in the qualification cycle for the World Cup.

Belarus Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Slovakia June 3 L 1-0 Home Azerbaijan June 6 D 0-0 Home Kazakhstan June 10 - Home Azerbaijan June 13 - Away Kazakhstan September 22 - Away Slovakia September 25 - Away

Kazakhstan Schedule