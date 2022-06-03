Belarus vs. Slovakia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/3/2022

How to Watch Belarus vs. Slovakia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Friday action in the UEFA Nations League will feature Belarus versus Slovakia, with action getting underway from Karadjordje Stadium at 2:45 PM ET on fubo Sports Network.
- Match Day: Friday, June 3, 2022
- Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV: fubo Sports Network
- Stadium: Karadjordje Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!
Belarus and Slovakia Stats
- Belarus was 42nd in UEFA World Cup qualifying play in goals scored (seven goals overall, 0.9 per game), and Slovakia conceded 10 overall (1.0 per game).
- Offensively, Slovakia was 17th in UEFA World Cup qualifiers (17 goals, 1.7 per match). Defensively, Belarus was 49th in UEFA World Cup qualifiers (24 goals conceded, 3.0 per match).
- In terms of goal differential, Belarus was 49th in UEFA World Cup qualifying play at -17.
- In terms of goal differential, Slovakia was 18th in UEFA World Cup qualifying play at +7.
Belarus Players to Watch
- In World Cup qualifying, Vitali Lisakovich had three goals (in eight matches) and one assist for Belarus.
- Pavel Savitskiy tallied one goal for Belarus in World Cup qualifying.
- In two qualifiers, Igor Stasevich did not score a goal, but he did have one assist.
- In two World Cup qualifiers, Yuri Kendysh had one goal.
Slovakia Players to Watch
- Slovakia's last World Cup qualifying campaign included four goals and one assist from Ondrej Duda.
- Duda tallied two goals for FC Cologne (Bundesliga) in 32 games, though he didn't provide any assists.
- Milan Skriniar collected two goals and one assist in 10 games for Slovakia in the most recent World Cup qualifying campaign.
- In 38 Serie A matches, Skriniar posted three goals for Inter Milan without any assists.
- With two goals and one assist, David Strelec helped spark Slovakia in 10 World Cup qualifying matches.
- Spezia Calcio's Strelec hit the pitch for 25 Serie A games, recording one goal without an assist.
- Tomas Suslov tallied three assists for Slovakia in the most recent World Cup qualifying cycle without scoring a goal.
Belarus Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
Slovakia
June 3
-
Home
Azerbaijan
June 6
-
Home
Kazakhstan
June 10
-
Home
Azerbaijan
June 13
-
Away
Slovakia Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
Belarus
June 3
-
Away
Kazakhstan
June 6
-
Home
Azerbaijan
June 10
-
Away
Kazakhstan
June 13
-
Away
