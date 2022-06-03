Belarus vs. Slovakia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/3/2022

How to Watch Belarus vs. Slovakia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Friday action in the UEFA Nations League will feature Belarus versus Slovakia, with action getting underway from Karadjordje Stadium at 2:45 PM ET on fubo Sports Network.

How to Watch Belarus vs. Slovakia

Match Day: Friday, June 3, 2022

Friday, June 3, 2022 Match Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Stadium: Karadjordje Stadium

Karadjordje Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Belarus and Slovakia Stats

Belarus was 42nd in UEFA World Cup qualifying play in goals scored (seven goals overall, 0.9 per game), and Slovakia conceded 10 overall (1.0 per game).

Offensively, Slovakia was 17th in UEFA World Cup qualifiers (17 goals, 1.7 per match). Defensively, Belarus was 49th in UEFA World Cup qualifiers (24 goals conceded, 3.0 per match).

In terms of goal differential, Belarus was 49th in UEFA World Cup qualifying play at -17.

In terms of goal differential, Slovakia was 18th in UEFA World Cup qualifying play at +7.

Belarus Players to Watch

In World Cup qualifying, Vitali Lisakovich had three goals (in eight matches) and one assist for Belarus.

Pavel Savitskiy tallied one goal for Belarus in World Cup qualifying.

In two qualifiers, Igor Stasevich did not score a goal, but he did have one assist.

In two World Cup qualifiers, Yuri Kendysh had one goal.

Slovakia Players to Watch

Slovakia's last World Cup qualifying campaign included four goals and one assist from Ondrej Duda.

Duda tallied two goals for FC Cologne (Bundesliga) in 32 games, though he didn't provide any assists.

Milan Skriniar collected two goals and one assist in 10 games for Slovakia in the most recent World Cup qualifying campaign.

In 38 Serie A matches, Skriniar posted three goals for Inter Milan without any assists.

With two goals and one assist, David Strelec helped spark Slovakia in 10 World Cup qualifying matches.

Spezia Calcio's Strelec hit the pitch for 25 Serie A games, recording one goal without an assist.

Tomas Suslov tallied three assists for Slovakia in the most recent World Cup qualifying cycle without scoring a goal.

Belarus Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Slovakia June 3 - Home Azerbaijan June 6 - Home Kazakhstan June 10 - Home Azerbaijan June 13 - Away

Slovakia Schedule