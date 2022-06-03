Belarus vs. Slovakia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/3/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Belarus vs. Slovakia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Friday action in the UEFA Nations League will feature Belarus versus Slovakia, with action getting underway from Karadjordje Stadium at 2:45 PM ET on fubo Sports Network.

How to Watch Belarus vs. Slovakia

  • Match Day: Friday, June 3, 2022
  • Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
  • TV: fubo Sports Network
  • Stadium: Karadjordje Stadium
Belarus and Slovakia Stats

  • Belarus was 42nd in UEFA World Cup qualifying play in goals scored (seven goals overall, 0.9 per game), and Slovakia conceded 10 overall (1.0 per game).
  • Offensively, Slovakia was 17th in UEFA World Cup qualifiers (17 goals, 1.7 per match). Defensively, Belarus was 49th in UEFA World Cup qualifiers (24 goals conceded, 3.0 per match).
  • In terms of goal differential, Belarus was 49th in UEFA World Cup qualifying play at -17.
  • In terms of goal differential, Slovakia was 18th in UEFA World Cup qualifying play at +7.

Belarus Players to Watch

  • In World Cup qualifying, Vitali Lisakovich had three goals (in eight matches) and one assist for Belarus.
  • Pavel Savitskiy tallied one goal for Belarus in World Cup qualifying.
  • In two qualifiers, Igor Stasevich did not score a goal, but he did have one assist.
  • In two World Cup qualifiers, Yuri Kendysh had one goal.

Slovakia Players to Watch

  • Slovakia's last World Cup qualifying campaign included four goals and one assist from Ondrej Duda.
  • Duda tallied two goals for FC Cologne (Bundesliga) in 32 games, though he didn't provide any assists.
  • Milan Skriniar collected two goals and one assist in 10 games for Slovakia in the most recent World Cup qualifying campaign.
  • In 38 Serie A matches, Skriniar posted three goals for Inter Milan without any assists.
  • With two goals and one assist, David Strelec helped spark Slovakia in 10 World Cup qualifying matches.
  • Spezia Calcio's Strelec hit the pitch for 25 Serie A games, recording one goal without an assist.
  • Tomas Suslov tallied three assists for Slovakia in the most recent World Cup qualifying cycle without scoring a goal.

Belarus Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Slovakia

June 3

-

Home

Azerbaijan

June 6

-

Home

Kazakhstan

June 10

-

Home

Azerbaijan

June 13

-

Away

Slovakia Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Belarus

June 3

-

Away

Kazakhstan

June 6

-

Home

Azerbaijan

June 10

-

Away

Kazakhstan

June 13

-

Away

How To Watch

June
3
2022

Belarus vs Slovakia

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network
Time
2:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
