Skip to main content

How to Watch Belenenses Lisbon vs. Boavista Porto: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Belenenses Lisbon plays Boavista Porto at Estadio Nacional do Jamor on Saturday at 3:30 PM ET in POR 1, with the action airing on . With 26 points, Boavista Porto is currently 13th in the league. Belenenses Lisbon has 16 points, and is in 18th place.

How to Watch Belenenses Lisbon vs. Boavista Porto

  • Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
  • Match Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV:
  • Stadium: Estadio Nacional do Jamor
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Belenenses Lisbon and Boavista Porto Stats

  • Boavista Porto has scored 31 goals in 25 matches (eighth in POR 1), and Belenenses Lisbon has conceded 46 in 25 (17th in league).
  • Belenenses Lisbon is 18th in POR 1 offensively (0.6 goals per match), and Boavista Porto is 11th defensively (1.6 conceded per game).
  • Boavista Porto's goal differential is -8, which ranks 10th in the league.
  • In terms of goal differential, Belenenses Lisbon is 18th in the league, at -31.

Boavista Porto Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/18/2022

Benfica

D 2-2

Home

2/27/2022

Estoril Praia

W 3-2

Away

3/5/2022

SC Braga

D 1-1

Home

3/12/2022

Belenenses Lisbon

-

Away

3/20/2022

FC Porto

-

Home

4/3/2022

FC Famalicao

-

Away

4/10/2022

FC Arouca

-

Home

Belenenses Lisbon Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/19/2022

Gil Vicente Barcelos

L 2-0

Away

2/25/2022

FC Pacos Ferreira

L 2-0

Home

3/7/2022

CD Tondela

D 1-1

Away

3/12/2022

Boavista Porto

-

Home

3/19/2022

Santa Clara Azores

-

Away

4/3/2022

Portimonense SC

-

Home

4/10/2022

Benfica

-

Away

How To Watch

March
12
2022

TV CHANNEL:
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1010551898h
Ligue 1

How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bordeaux in Canada

By Matthew Beighle11 minutes ago
Soccer

Kayserispor vs. Konyaspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
USATSI_17463736
College Basketball

How to Watch Cal State Fullerton vs. Long Beach State Big West Championship

By Adam Childs6 hours ago
USATSI_17870006
NHL

How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning at Edmonton Oilers in Canada

By Adam Childs8 hours ago
Mar 2, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) shoots over Phoenix Suns guard Aaron Holiday (4) in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Washington Wizards vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
Jan 29, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) hugs Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) after the game at the FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
USATSI_17877438
NBA

How to Watch Wizards at Trail Blazers

By Kristofer Habbas8 hours ago
Mar 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles FC forward Cristian Arango (9), Los Angeles FC midfielder Ryan Hollingshead (24) and Portland Timbers forward Dairon Asprilla (27) battle for the ball in the second half at Banc of California Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Portland Timbers vs. Austin FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
Soccer

Guadalajara Chivas vs. CF America: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy