Belenenses Lisbon plays Boavista Porto at Estadio Nacional do Jamor on Saturday at 3:30 PM ET in POR 1, with the action airing on . With 26 points, Boavista Porto is currently 13th in the league. Belenenses Lisbon has 16 points, and is in 18th place.

How to Watch Belenenses Lisbon vs. Boavista Porto

Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022

Saturday, March 12, 2022 Match Time: 3:30 PM ET

Stadium: Estadio Nacional do Jamor

Belenenses Lisbon and Boavista Porto Stats

Boavista Porto has scored 31 goals in 25 matches (eighth in POR 1), and Belenenses Lisbon has conceded 46 in 25 (17th in league).

Belenenses Lisbon is 18th in POR 1 offensively (0.6 goals per match), and Boavista Porto is 11th defensively (1.6 conceded per game).

Boavista Porto's goal differential is -8, which ranks 10th in the league.

In terms of goal differential, Belenenses Lisbon is 18th in the league, at -31.

Boavista Porto Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/18/2022 Benfica D 2-2 Home 2/27/2022 Estoril Praia W 3-2 Away 3/5/2022 SC Braga D 1-1 Home 3/12/2022 Belenenses Lisbon - Away 3/20/2022 FC Porto - Home 4/3/2022 FC Famalicao - Away 4/10/2022 FC Arouca - Home

Belenenses Lisbon Schedule