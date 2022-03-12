How to Watch Belenenses Lisbon vs. Boavista Porto: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Belenenses Lisbon plays Boavista Porto at Estadio Nacional do Jamor on Saturday at 3:30 PM ET in POR 1, with the action airing on . With 26 points, Boavista Porto is currently 13th in the league. Belenenses Lisbon has 16 points, and is in 18th place.
How to Watch Belenenses Lisbon vs. Boavista Porto
- Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
- Match Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV:
- Stadium: Estadio Nacional do Jamor
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Belenenses Lisbon and Boavista Porto Stats
- Boavista Porto has scored 31 goals in 25 matches (eighth in POR 1), and Belenenses Lisbon has conceded 46 in 25 (17th in league).
- Belenenses Lisbon is 18th in POR 1 offensively (0.6 goals per match), and Boavista Porto is 11th defensively (1.6 conceded per game).
- Boavista Porto's goal differential is -8, which ranks 10th in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, Belenenses Lisbon is 18th in the league, at -31.
Boavista Porto Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/18/2022
Benfica
D 2-2
Home
2/27/2022
Estoril Praia
W 3-2
Away
3/5/2022
SC Braga
D 1-1
Home
3/12/2022
Belenenses Lisbon
-
Away
3/20/2022
FC Porto
-
Home
4/3/2022
FC Famalicao
-
Away
4/10/2022
FC Arouca
-
Home
Belenenses Lisbon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/19/2022
Gil Vicente Barcelos
L 2-0
Away
2/25/2022
FC Pacos Ferreira
L 2-0
Home
3/7/2022
CD Tondela
D 1-1
Away
3/12/2022
Boavista Porto
-
Home
3/19/2022
Santa Clara Azores
-
Away
4/3/2022
Portimonense SC
-
Home
4/10/2022
Benfica
-
Away
How To Watch
March
12
2022
TV CHANNEL:
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)