Belgium vs. Netherlands: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/3/2022

UEFA Nations League action on Friday will include Belgium playing Netherlands. The two squads will kick things off at 2:45 PM ET from Stade Roi Baudouin, airing on FOX Sports Networks.

How to Watch Belgium vs. Netherlands

Match Day: Friday, June 3, 2022

Friday, June 3, 2022 Match Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Stade Roi Baudouin

Stade Roi Baudouin Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Belgium and Netherlands Stats

Belgium was seventh in UEFA World Cup qualifying play in goals scored (25 goals overall, 3.1 per game), and Netherlands conceded eight overall (0.8 per game).

Netherlands scored 33 goals in 10 matches in World Cup qualifying. On the flip side, Belgium allowed six goals in qualifiers.

In terms of goal differential, Belgium was sixth in UEFA World Cup qualifying play at +19.

With 33 goals scored and eight conceded, Netherlands was fourth in goal differential UEFA World Cup qualifying play.

Belgium Players to Watch

In eight World Cup qualifiers for Belgium, Hans Vanaken scored three goals and had four assists.

Belgium's Romelu Lukaku scored five goals and had one assist in the qualifying campaign.

Lukaku scored eight goals in 29 games for Chelsea FC last season in the Premier League.

Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne scored two goals and had two assists in the qualifying campaign.

De Bruyne is coming off a season with 15 goals and eight assists in 33 games for Manchester City in the Premier League.

Yannick Carrasco added one goal and two assists during the qualifying campaign.

Carrasco had six goals and six assists in 33 games for Atletico Madrid last season in LaLiga.

Netherlands Players to Watch

In 10 World Cup qualifiers, Memphis Depay helped spark Netherlands with 12 goals and eight assists.

In 28 games for FC Barcelona in LaLiga, Depay scored 12 goals (ninth) and added two assists.

In the most recent World Cup qualifying campaign, Davy Klaassen put up four goals and four assists for Netherlands.

Netherlands' most recent World Cup qualifying campaign saw Steven Berghuis put up two goals and three assists in eight matches.

Georginio Wijnaldum played nine matches in Netherlands' most recent World Cup qualifiers, and he provided the offense with two goals and two assists.

In 34 Ligue 1 games, Wijnaldum gave Paris Saint-Germain's offense a spark with one goal and two assists.

Belgium Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Netherlands June 3 - Home Poland June 8 - Home Wales June 11 - Away Poland June 14 - Away

Netherlands Schedule