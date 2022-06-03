Belgium vs. Netherlands: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/3/2022

How to Watch Belgium vs. Netherlands: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
UEFA Nations League action on Friday will include Belgium playing Netherlands. The two squads will kick things off at 2:45 PM ET from Stade Roi Baudouin, airing on FOX Sports Networks.
How to Watch Belgium vs. Netherlands
- Match Day: Friday, June 3, 2022
- Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Stadium: Stade Roi Baudouin
- Stadium: Stade Roi Baudouin
Belgium and Netherlands Stats
- Belgium was seventh in UEFA World Cup qualifying play in goals scored (25 goals overall, 3.1 per game), and Netherlands conceded eight overall (0.8 per game).
- Netherlands scored 33 goals in 10 matches in World Cup qualifying. On the flip side, Belgium allowed six goals in qualifiers.
- In terms of goal differential, Belgium was sixth in UEFA World Cup qualifying play at +19.
- With 33 goals scored and eight conceded, Netherlands was fourth in goal differential UEFA World Cup qualifying play.
Belgium Players to Watch
- In eight World Cup qualifiers for Belgium, Hans Vanaken scored three goals and had four assists.
- Belgium's Romelu Lukaku scored five goals and had one assist in the qualifying campaign.
- Lukaku scored eight goals in 29 games for Chelsea FC last season in the Premier League.
- Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne scored two goals and had two assists in the qualifying campaign.
- De Bruyne is coming off a season with 15 goals and eight assists in 33 games for Manchester City in the Premier League.
- Yannick Carrasco added one goal and two assists during the qualifying campaign.
- Carrasco had six goals and six assists in 33 games for Atletico Madrid last season in LaLiga.
Netherlands Players to Watch
- In 10 World Cup qualifiers, Memphis Depay helped spark Netherlands with 12 goals and eight assists.
- In 28 games for FC Barcelona in LaLiga, Depay scored 12 goals (ninth) and added two assists.
- In the most recent World Cup qualifying campaign, Davy Klaassen put up four goals and four assists for Netherlands.
- Netherlands' most recent World Cup qualifying campaign saw Steven Berghuis put up two goals and three assists in eight matches.
- Georginio Wijnaldum played nine matches in Netherlands' most recent World Cup qualifiers, and he provided the offense with two goals and two assists.
- In 34 Ligue 1 games, Wijnaldum gave Paris Saint-Germain's offense a spark with one goal and two assists.
Belgium Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
Netherlands
June 3
-
Home
Poland
June 8
-
Home
Wales
June 11
-
Away
Poland
June 14
-
Away
Netherlands Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
Belgium
June 3
-
Away
Wales
June 8
-
Away
Poland
June 11
-
Home
Wales
June 14
-
Home
