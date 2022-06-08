Belgium vs. Poland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/8/2022

How to Watch Belgium vs. Poland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Poland hits the pitch against Belgium at Stade Roi Baudouin on Wednesday, June 8. The two squads will battle at 2:45 PM ET in UEFA Nations League play.
How to Watch Belgium vs. Poland
- Match Day: Wednesday, June 8, 2022
- Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Stadium: Stade Roi Baudouin
- Stadium: Stade Roi Baudouin
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Belgium and Poland Stats
- With one goal in one games, Belgium is 32nd in the UEFA Nations League. On the other side, Poland has conceded one goal in one games, 10th in the competition. In World Cup qualifying, Belgium scored 25 goals (3.1 per game) and Poland allowed 11 goals (1.0 per game).
- With two goals in one matches, Poland is 20th in the UEFA Nations League. On the other hand, Belgium has allowed four goals in one games, 44th in the competition. In World Cup qualifying, Poland scored 32 goals (2.9 per game) and Belgium gave up six goals (0.8 per game).
- With 1 goal scored and 4 conceded, Belgium is 41st in the UEFA Nations League in goal differential (and it was +19 in UEFA World Cup qualifying).
- With 2 goals scored and 1 allowed, Poland is 18th in the UEFA Nations League in goal differential. It was +21 during the UEFA World Cup qualification cycle.
Belgium Players to Watch
- Michy Batshuayi has one goal (zero assists) for Belgium in this tournament, and had one goal and one assist in World Cup qualifying.
- Hans Vanaken had three goals and four assists for Belgium in World Cup qualifying.
- Romelu Lukaku had five goals and one assist in World Cup qualifying.
- In 29 matches for Chelsea FC (Premier League) this past season, Lukaku scored eight goals.
- Kevin De Bruyne had two goals and two assists for Belgium during the World Cup qualifying campaign.
- In the Premier League this past season, De Bruyne had 15 goals and eight assists (in 33 games) for Manchester City.
- Dennis Praet had two goals and one assist in the qualification campaign for the World Cup.
- With Torino FC in Serie A this past season, Praet had two goals and two assists (in 23 games).
Poland Players to Watch
- Tymoteusz Puchacz has one assist for Poland in this competition (no goals), and he collected one assist in World Cup qualifying (no goals).
- Robert Lewandowski piled up nine goals and four assists for Poland in World Cup qualifiers.
- In 34 games for Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga, Lewandowski piled up 35 goals (first) and added three assists.
- Karol Swiderski has one goal in this tournament. He also recorded five goals and one assist in World Cup qualifying.
- Charlotte FC's Swiderski has suited up for 12 MLS matches, posting four goals with one assist.
- Poland's Adam Buksa notched five goals during the World Cup qualifying.
- Over the span of 10 MLS games, Buksa has supported New England Revolution's offense with six goals and two assists.
- In the most recent World Cup qualifying, Kamil Jozwiak collected two goals and two assists.
Belgium Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
Netherlands
June 3
L 4-1
Home
Poland
June 8
-
Home
Wales
June 11
-
Away
Poland
June 14
-
Away
Wales
September 22
-
Home
Poland Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
Wales
June 1
W 2-1
Home
Belgium
June 8
-
Away
Netherlands
June 11
-
Away
Belgium
June 14
-
Home
Netherlands
September 22
-
Home
