Benfica vs. FC Famalicao: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

How to Watch Benfica vs. FC Famalicao: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Saturday, Benfica and FC Famalicao will face off in Primeira Liga action. The clubs will battle at 1:00 PM ET, airing on GolTV from Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica. Benfica is third in the league, with 67 points. FC Famalicao is 14th, with 29.

How to Watch Benfica vs. FC Famalicao

  • Match Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022
  • Match Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: GolTV
  • Stadium: Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Benfica and FC Famalicao Stats

  • Benfica is second in the Primeira Liga offensively (2.5 goals per game), and FC Famalicao is 12th defensively (1.5 allowed per game).
  • FC Famalicao has scored 36 goals in 30 games (eighth in the Primeira Liga), and Benfica has given up 29 in 30 (fourth in league).
  • In terms of goal differential, Benfica is second in the league, at +46.
  • FC Famalicao's goal differential is -10, ninth in the league.

Benfica Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/1/2022

SC Braga

L 3-2

Away

4/9/2022

Belenenses Lisbon

W 3-1

Home

4/17/2022

Sporting

W 2-0

Away

4/23/2022

FC Famalicao

-

Home

4/30/2022

Maritimo Madeira

-

Away

5/7/2022

FC Porto

-

Home

5/15/2022

FC Pacos Ferreira

-

Away

FC Famalicao Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/2/2022

Boavista Porto

L 2-1

Home

4/10/2022

Portimonense SC

L 1-0

Away

4/15/2022

Gil Vicente Barcelos

D 2-2

Home

4/23/2022

Benfica

-

Away

4/29/2022

Estoril Praia

-

Home

5/9/2022

Belenenses Lisbon

-

Away

5/15/2022

SC Braga

-

Home

