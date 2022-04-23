Benfica vs. FC Famalicao: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

How to Watch Benfica vs. FC Famalicao: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
On Saturday, Benfica and FC Famalicao will face off in Primeira Liga action. The clubs will battle at 1:00 PM ET, airing on GolTV from Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica. Benfica is third in the league, with 67 points. FC Famalicao is 14th, with 29.
How to Watch Benfica vs. FC Famalicao
- Match Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022
- Match Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: GolTV
- Stadium: Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica
Benfica and FC Famalicao Stats
- Benfica is second in the Primeira Liga offensively (2.5 goals per game), and FC Famalicao is 12th defensively (1.5 allowed per game).
- FC Famalicao has scored 36 goals in 30 games (eighth in the Primeira Liga), and Benfica has given up 29 in 30 (fourth in league).
- In terms of goal differential, Benfica is second in the league, at +46.
- FC Famalicao's goal differential is -10, ninth in the league.
Benfica Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/1/2022
SC Braga
L 3-2
Away
4/9/2022
Belenenses Lisbon
W 3-1
Home
4/17/2022
Sporting
W 2-0
Away
4/23/2022
FC Famalicao
-
Home
4/30/2022
Maritimo Madeira
-
Away
5/7/2022
FC Porto
-
Home
5/15/2022
FC Pacos Ferreira
-
Away
FC Famalicao Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/2/2022
Boavista Porto
L 2-1
Home
4/10/2022
Portimonense SC
L 1-0
Away
4/15/2022
Gil Vicente Barcelos
D 2-2
Home
4/23/2022
Benfica
-
Away
4/29/2022
Estoril Praia
-
Home
5/9/2022
Belenenses Lisbon
-
Away
5/15/2022
SC Braga
-
Home
