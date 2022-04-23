Benfica vs. FC Famalicao: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

On Saturday, Benfica and FC Famalicao will face off in Primeira Liga action. The clubs will battle at 1:00 PM ET, airing on GolTV from Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica. Benfica is third in the league, with 67 points. FC Famalicao is 14th, with 29.

How to Watch Benfica vs. FC Famalicao

Match Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022

Saturday, April 23, 2022 Match Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: GolTV

GolTV Stadium: Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica

Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Benfica and FC Famalicao Stats

Benfica is second in the Primeira Liga offensively (2.5 goals per game), and FC Famalicao is 12th defensively (1.5 allowed per game).

FC Famalicao has scored 36 goals in 30 games (eighth in the Primeira Liga), and Benfica has given up 29 in 30 (fourth in league).

In terms of goal differential, Benfica is second in the league, at +46.

FC Famalicao's goal differential is -10, ninth in the league.

Benfica Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/1/2022 SC Braga L 3-2 Away 4/9/2022 Belenenses Lisbon W 3-1 Home 4/17/2022 Sporting W 2-0 Away 4/23/2022 FC Famalicao - Home 4/30/2022 Maritimo Madeira - Away 5/7/2022 FC Porto - Home 5/15/2022 FC Pacos Ferreira - Away

FC Famalicao Schedule