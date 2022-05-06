Benfica vs. FC Porto: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/7/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Benfica vs. FC Porto: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Benfica plays FC Porto at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET in the Primeira Liga, with the action airing on Benfica TV. With 85 points, FC Porto is currently first in the league. Benfica has 71 points, and is in third place.

How to Watch Benfica vs. FC Porto

  • Match Day: Saturday, May 7, 2022
  • Match Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: Benfica TV
  • Stadium: Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Benfica and FC Porto Stats

  • FC Porto has scored 83 goals in 32 matches (first in the Primeira Liga), and Benfica has given up 29 in 32 (fourth in league).
  • Benfica has scored 76 goals in 32 matches (second in the Primeira Liga), and FC Porto has conceded 22 in 32 (second in league).
  • FC Porto is first in the league in goal differential, at +61.
  • In terms of goal differential, Benfica is second in the league, at +47.

FC Porto Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/16/2022

Portimonense SC

W 7-0

Home

4/25/2022

SC Braga

L 1-0

Away

4/30/2022

FC Vizela

W 4-2

Home

5/7/2022

Benfica

-

Away

5/15/2022

Estoril Praia

-

Home

Benfica Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/17/2022

Sporting

W 2-0

Away

4/23/2022

FC Famalicao

D 0-0

Home

4/30/2022

Maritimo Madeira

W 1-0

Away

5/7/2022

FC Porto

-

Home

5/15/2022

FC Pacos Ferreira

-

Away

How To Watch

May
7
2022

SL Benfica x FC Porto

TV CHANNEL: Benfica TV
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1011788751h
Formula 1

How to Watch Miami Grand Prix, Practice 2 in Formula 1

By Phil Watson36 minutes ago
Soccer

Puebla FC vs. Mazatlan FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff39 minutes ago
Soccer

Hellas Verona vs. AC Milan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff39 minutes ago
Soccer

SC Braga vs. FC Arouca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff40 minutes ago
Soccer

Manchester City vs. Newcastle United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff40 minutes ago
Soccer

FC Lorient vs. Olympique Marseille: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff40 minutes ago
Soccer

Villarreal CF vs. Sevilla FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff40 minutes ago
Soccer

Leicester City vs. Everton FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff41 minutes ago
Soccer

Benfica vs. FC Porto: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff43 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy