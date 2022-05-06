Benfica vs. FC Porto: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/7/2022

How to Watch Benfica vs. FC Porto: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Benfica plays FC Porto at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET in the Primeira Liga, with the action airing on Benfica TV. With 85 points, FC Porto is currently first in the league. Benfica has 71 points, and is in third place.
How to Watch Benfica vs. FC Porto
- Match Day: Saturday, May 7, 2022
- Match Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: Benfica TV
- Stadium: Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Benfica and FC Porto Stats
- FC Porto has scored 83 goals in 32 matches (first in the Primeira Liga), and Benfica has given up 29 in 32 (fourth in league).
- Benfica has scored 76 goals in 32 matches (second in the Primeira Liga), and FC Porto has conceded 22 in 32 (second in league).
- FC Porto is first in the league in goal differential, at +61.
- In terms of goal differential, Benfica is second in the league, at +47.
FC Porto Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/16/2022
Portimonense SC
W 7-0
Home
4/25/2022
SC Braga
L 1-0
Away
4/30/2022
FC Vizela
W 4-2
Home
5/7/2022
Benfica
-
Away
5/15/2022
Estoril Praia
-
Home
Benfica Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/17/2022
Sporting
W 2-0
Away
4/23/2022
FC Famalicao
D 0-0
Home
4/30/2022
Maritimo Madeira
W 1-0
Away
5/7/2022
FC Porto
-
Home
5/15/2022
FC Pacos Ferreira
-
Away
How To Watch
May
7
2022
SL Benfica x FC Porto
TV CHANNEL: Benfica TV
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)