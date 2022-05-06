Benfica vs. FC Porto: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/7/2022

Benfica plays FC Porto at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET in the Primeira Liga, with the action airing on Benfica TV. With 85 points, FC Porto is currently first in the league. Benfica has 71 points, and is in third place.

How to Watch Benfica vs. FC Porto

Match Day: Saturday, May 7, 2022

Saturday, May 7, 2022 Match Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: Benfica TV

Benfica TV Stadium: Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica

Benfica and FC Porto Stats

FC Porto has scored 83 goals in 32 matches (first in the Primeira Liga), and Benfica has given up 29 in 32 (fourth in league).

Benfica has scored 76 goals in 32 matches (second in the Primeira Liga), and FC Porto has conceded 22 in 32 (second in league).

FC Porto is first in the league in goal differential, at +61.

In terms of goal differential, Benfica is second in the league, at +47.

FC Porto Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/16/2022 Portimonense SC W 7-0 Home 4/25/2022 SC Braga L 1-0 Away 4/30/2022 FC Vizela W 4-2 Home 5/7/2022 Benfica - Away 5/15/2022 Estoril Praia - Home

Benfica Schedule