Benfica vs. FC Vizela: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

How to Watch Benfica vs. FC Vizela: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Friday in POR 1 will feature Benfica against FC Vizela, with action getting underway from Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica at 3:15 PM ET on Benfica TV. Benfica currently has 57 points, and is third in the league table. FC Vizela has 24 points, and is in 14th place.
How to Watch Benfica vs. FC Vizela
- Match Day: Friday, March 11, 2022
- Match Time: 3:15 PM ET
- TV: Benfica TV
- Stadium: Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica
Benfica and FC Vizela Stats
- Benfica scores 2.6 goals per game (first in POR 1), and FC Vizela gives up 1.7 per game (14th in league).
- FC Vizela is scoring 1.1 goals per game (13th in POR 1), and Benfica is conceding 0.9 per match (third in league).
- Benfica is second in the league in goal differential, at +42.
- In terms of goal differential, FC Vizela is 14th in the league, at -16.
Benfica Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/18/2022
Boavista Porto
D 2-2
Away
2/27/2022
Vitoria Guimarares
W 3-0
Home
3/5/2022
Portimonense SC
W 2-1
Away
3/11/2022
FC Vizela
-
Home
3/20/2022
Estoril Praia
-
Home
4/3/2022
SC Braga
-
Away
4/10/2022
Belenenses Lisbon
-
Home
FC Vizela Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/19/2022
FC Pacos Ferreira
L 2-1
Away
2/27/2022
Portimonense SC
D 1-1
Home
3/6/2022
Santa Clara Azores
L 3-1
Away
3/11/2022
Benfica
-
Away
3/18/2022
FC Famalicao
-
Home
4/3/2022
Estoril Praia
-
Away
4/10/2022
SC Braga
-
Home
