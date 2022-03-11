Benfica vs. FC Vizela: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

Friday in POR 1 will feature Benfica against FC Vizela, with action getting underway from Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica at 3:15 PM ET on Benfica TV. Benfica currently has 57 points, and is third in the league table. FC Vizela has 24 points, and is in 14th place.

How to Watch Benfica vs. FC Vizela

Match Day: Friday, March 11, 2022

Friday, March 11, 2022 Match Time: 3:15 PM ET

3:15 PM ET TV: Benfica TV

Benfica TV Stadium: Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica

Benfica and FC Vizela Stats

Benfica scores 2.6 goals per game (first in POR 1), and FC Vizela gives up 1.7 per game (14th in league).

FC Vizela is scoring 1.1 goals per game (13th in POR 1), and Benfica is conceding 0.9 per match (third in league).

Benfica is second in the league in goal differential, at +42.

In terms of goal differential, FC Vizela is 14th in the league, at -16.

Benfica Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/18/2022 Boavista Porto D 2-2 Away 2/27/2022 Vitoria Guimarares W 3-0 Home 3/5/2022 Portimonense SC W 2-1 Away 3/11/2022 FC Vizela - Home 3/20/2022 Estoril Praia - Home 4/3/2022 SC Braga - Away 4/10/2022 Belenenses Lisbon - Home

FC Vizela Schedule