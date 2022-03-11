Benfica vs. FC Vizela: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Benfica vs. FC Vizela: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Friday in POR 1 will feature Benfica against FC Vizela, with action getting underway from Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica at 3:15 PM ET on Benfica TV. Benfica currently has 57 points, and is third in the league table. FC Vizela has 24 points, and is in 14th place.

How to Watch Benfica vs. FC Vizela

  • Match Day: Friday, March 11, 2022
  • Match Time: 3:15 PM ET
  • TV: Benfica TV
  • Stadium: Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Benfica and FC Vizela Stats

  • Benfica scores 2.6 goals per game (first in POR 1), and FC Vizela gives up 1.7 per game (14th in league).
  • FC Vizela is scoring 1.1 goals per game (13th in POR 1), and Benfica is conceding 0.9 per match (third in league).
  • Benfica is second in the league in goal differential, at +42.
  • In terms of goal differential, FC Vizela is 14th in the league, at -16.

Benfica Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/18/2022

Boavista Porto

D 2-2

Away

2/27/2022

Vitoria Guimarares

W 3-0

Home

3/5/2022

Portimonense SC

W 2-1

Away

3/11/2022

FC Vizela

-

Home

3/20/2022

Estoril Praia

-

Home

4/3/2022

SC Braga

-

Away

4/10/2022

Belenenses Lisbon

-

Home

FC Vizela Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/19/2022

FC Pacos Ferreira

L 2-1

Away

2/27/2022

Portimonense SC

D 1-1

Home

3/6/2022

Santa Clara Azores

L 3-1

Away

3/11/2022

Benfica

-

Away

3/18/2022

FC Famalicao

-

Home

4/3/2022

Estoril Praia

-

Away

4/10/2022

SC Braga

-

Home

How To Watch

March
11
2022

SL Benfica x FC Vizela

TV CHANNEL: Benfica TV
Time
3:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
