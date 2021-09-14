September 14, 2021
How to Watch Benfica vs. Dynamo Kiev: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Portuguese giants Benfica travel to Ukraine to face Dynamo Kiev as Group E action kicks off in the Champions League.
Author:

Benfica are regulars at the top of Portugal's Primeira Liga standings, and they have opened their current season with five straight wins. They will aim to mimic this success in the Champions League as they start the group stage on the road against Dynamo Kiev.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 14, 2021

Time: 2:40 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 3

Live stream Benfica vs. Dynamo Kiev on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Dynamo Kiev are at the top of the Ukrainian Premier League with six wins their first seven matches of the season, including a 2-0 against Metalist 1925 last weekend. The club won the league by 11 points last season.

Viktor Tsyhankov anchors the midfield for Dynamo Kiev, and the team will rely on him to provide a steady presence against Benfica.

Benfica will bring top talent to go up against Dynamo Kiev, including defenders Jan Vertonghen and Nicolás Otamendi. The club has yet to concede 

The loan arrivals of Valentino Lazaro and Nemanja Radonjic have bolstered an already strong midfield. Striker Roman Yaremchuk leads the offensive attack.

A win against Dynamo Kiev will go a long way to help Benfica challenge the other two teams in Group E, Barcelona and Bayern Munich. 

September
14
2021

Benfica vs Dynamo Kiev

TV CHANNEL: TUDNxtra 3
Time
2:40
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

