Skip to main content

How to Watch Benfica vs. Vitória FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Under-19 Junior National Championship in Portugal continues at Benfica Campus when Benfica hosts Vitória FC.

Benfica is the winningest team in the history of the U-19 National Championship with 24 titles, just one more than historic Portuguese club Porto. The club is in first place in the standings after three matches and look to make it four victories in a row when it hosts Vitória FC.

How to Watch Benfica vs. Vitória FC Today:

Match Date: March 7, 2022

Match Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: Benfica TV (Canada)

Live Stream Benfica vs. Vitória FC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Benfica started off the campaign with a slim 1-0 victory over Porto, which was then followed by another win of the same score over Sporting CP. Benfica, Porto and Sporting CP are the teams that have won this championship the most with the latter club having won 17 titles. No other team has won more than five.

Vitória FC started its campaign with a 2-2 draw against Alverca on Matchday 1. The club later visited Braga on Matchday 2 and lost 3-0, which was followed up by the most recent match, a 2-1 loss at home to Porto.

Vitória FC is in last place in Group A with one point in three matches, but a win away at Benfica would put the visiting team just five points below the leaders heading into the second half of the campaign.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
7
2022

Benfica vs. Vitória FC

TV CHANNEL: Benfica TV (Canada)
Time
3:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

soccer fans
Soccer

How to Watch Benfica vs. Vitória FC

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
tottenham
Premier League

How to Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton

By Christine Brown31 minutes ago
unlv women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Utah State vs UNLV in Women's College Basketball

By Justin Carter31 minutes ago
byu basketball women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch WCC Semifinal: BYU vs. Portland

By Adam Childs31 minutes ago
Soccer Fans 2
Argentine Primera Nacional Soccer

How to Watch San Telmo vs. All Boys

By Rafael Urbina41 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) celebrates after scoring a goal with right wing Patrick Kane (88) during the third period against the Tampa Bay Lightning at United the Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Anaheim Ducks vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff45 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) celebrates a win against the New Jersey Devils with goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf (15) controls the puck defends by Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during the third period at Honda Center. The Golden Knights won 5-4. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) celebrates his goal against the St. Louis Blues with teammates during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy