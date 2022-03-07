Benfica is the winningest team in the history of the U-19 National Championship with 24 titles, just one more than historic Portuguese club Porto. The club is in first place in the standings after three matches and look to make it four victories in a row when it hosts Vitória FC.

How to Watch Benfica vs. Vitória FC Today:

Match Date: March 7, 2022

Match Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: Benfica TV (Canada)

Benfica started off the campaign with a slim 1-0 victory over Porto, which was then followed by another win of the same score over Sporting CP. Benfica, Porto and Sporting CP are the teams that have won this championship the most with the latter club having won 17 titles. No other team has won more than five.

Vitória FC started its campaign with a 2-2 draw against Alverca on Matchday 1. The club later visited Braga on Matchday 2 and lost 3-0, which was followed up by the most recent match, a 2-1 loss at home to Porto.

Vitória FC is in last place in Group A with one point in three matches, but a win away at Benfica would put the visiting team just five points below the leaders heading into the second half of the campaign.

