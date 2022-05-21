Skip to main content

How to Watch Besiktas vs. Konyaspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Besiktas and Konyaspor will hit the pitch in the Super Lig play on Saturday, May 21. The game at Vodafone Park gets underway at 12:00 PM ET on beIN Sports. With 58 points, Besiktas is seventh in the league. Konyaspor has 67 points, and is in third place.

How to Watch Besiktas vs. Konyaspor

  • Match Day: Saturday, May 21, 2022
  • Match Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Vodafone Park
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Besiktas and Konyaspor Stats

  • Besiktas is sixth in the Super Lig in goals scored (55 in 37 games), and Konyaspor is fifth in goals allowed (44 in 37).
  • Konyaspor is fourth in the Super Lig in goals scored (65 in 37 matches), and Besiktas is sixth in goals conceded (47 in 37).
  • Besiktas has a goal differential of +8 on the season, which ranks fifth in the league.
  • Konyaspor is third in the league in goal differential, at +21.

Besiktas Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/1/2022

Kayserispor

W 3-2

Away

5/8/2022

Fenerbahce Istanbul

D 1-1

Home

5/15/2022

Goztepe Izmir

W 2-0

Away

5/21/2022

Konyaspor

-

Home

Konyaspor Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/30/2022

Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul

L 2-1

Home

5/9/2022

Antalyaspor

L 3-2

Away

5/15/2022

Hatayspor Antakya

W 3-1

Home

5/21/2022

Besiktas

-

Away

How To Watch

May
21
2022

Besiktas vs. Konyaspor

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Besiktas vs. Konyaspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/21/2022

