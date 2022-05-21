Besiktas vs. Konyaspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/21/2022

Besiktas and Konyaspor will hit the pitch in the Super Lig play on Saturday, May 21. The game at Vodafone Park gets underway at 12:00 PM ET on beIN Sports. With 58 points, Besiktas is seventh in the league. Konyaspor has 67 points, and is in third place.

How to Watch Besiktas vs. Konyaspor

Match Day: Saturday, May 21, 2022

Saturday, May 21, 2022 Match Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Vodafone Park

Besiktas and Konyaspor Stats

Besiktas is sixth in the Super Lig in goals scored (55 in 37 games), and Konyaspor is fifth in goals allowed (44 in 37).

Konyaspor is fourth in the Super Lig in goals scored (65 in 37 matches), and Besiktas is sixth in goals conceded (47 in 37).

Besiktas has a goal differential of +8 on the season, which ranks fifth in the league.

Konyaspor is third in the league in goal differential, at +21.

Besiktas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/1/2022 Kayserispor W 3-2 Away 5/8/2022 Fenerbahce Istanbul D 1-1 Home 5/15/2022 Goztepe Izmir W 2-0 Away 5/21/2022 Konyaspor - Home

Konyaspor Schedule