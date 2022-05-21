Besiktas vs. Konyaspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/21/2022

How to Watch Besiktas vs. Konyaspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Besiktas and Konyaspor will hit the pitch in the Super Lig play on Saturday, May 21. The game at Vodafone Park gets underway at 12:00 PM ET on beIN Sports. With 58 points, Besiktas is seventh in the league. Konyaspor has 67 points, and is in third place.
How to Watch Besiktas vs. Konyaspor
- Match Day: Saturday, May 21, 2022
- Match Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Vodafone Park
- Stadium: Vodafone Park
Besiktas and Konyaspor Stats
- Besiktas is sixth in the Super Lig in goals scored (55 in 37 games), and Konyaspor is fifth in goals allowed (44 in 37).
- Konyaspor is fourth in the Super Lig in goals scored (65 in 37 matches), and Besiktas is sixth in goals conceded (47 in 37).
- Besiktas has a goal differential of +8 on the season, which ranks fifth in the league.
- Konyaspor is third in the league in goal differential, at +21.
Besiktas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/1/2022
Kayserispor
W 3-2
Away
5/8/2022
Fenerbahce Istanbul
D 1-1
Home
5/15/2022
Goztepe Izmir
W 2-0
Away
5/21/2022
Konyaspor
-
Home
Konyaspor Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/30/2022
Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul
L 2-1
Home
5/9/2022
Antalyaspor
L 3-2
Away
5/15/2022
Hatayspor Antakya
W 3-1
Home
5/21/2022
Besiktas
-
Away
