How to Watch Birmingham Legion FC vs Louisville City FC

Louisville City FC heads to Alabama to face Birmingham Legion FC seeking to extend their eight-game unbeaten streak and their seven-point lead in the USL Championship's Central Division.

Led by forward Cameron Lancaster’s 11 goals, Louisville City FC have not suffered a loss since July 10.

Birmingham forward Neco Brett also has notched 11 goals this season, surpassing his 2020 team-leading tally of nine goals.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 28, 2021

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: The CW

Saturday's match marks the third meeting between Birmingham and Louisville this season. On May 8, the two sides settled for a 1-1 draw. Louisville City won 2-0 on June 16 behind a pair of first-half goals by Lancaster and Napo Matsoso.

Birmingham has a 5-3-1 record at home. Louisville has a 3-1-2 record in their last six road matches.

