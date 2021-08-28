August 28, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Birmingham Legion FC vs Louisville City FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Louisville City FC, unbeaten in their last eight games, look to expand their seven-point cushion in the USL Championship's Central Division.
Author:

Louisville City FC heads to Alabama to face Birmingham Legion FC seeking to extend their eight-game unbeaten streak and their seven-point lead in the USL Championship's Central Division.

Led by forward Cameron Lancaster’s 11 goals, Louisville City FC have not suffered a loss since July 10.

Birmingham forward Neco Brett also has notched 11 goals this season, surpassing his 2020 team-leading tally of nine goals.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 28, 2021

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: The CW 

You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Saturday's match marks the third meeting between Birmingham and Louisville this season. On May 8, the two sides settled for a 1-1 draw. Louisville City won 2-0 on June 16 behind a pair of first-half goals by Lancaster and Napo Matsoso.

Birmingham has a 5-3-1 record at home. Louisville has a 3-1-2 record in their last six road matches.

Regional restrictions may apply.

What's on TV
