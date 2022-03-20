FC Porto visits Boavista Porto in POR 1 at Estadio do Bessa XXI on Sunday, March 20. The two clubs will face off at 4:45 PM ET, airing on RTPi. FC Porto has 70 points, and is first in the league table. Boavista Porto has 27 points, and is in 13th place.

How to Watch Boavista Porto vs. FC Porto

Match Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022

Sunday, March 20, 2022 Match Time: 4:45 PM ET

4:45 PM ET TV: RTPi

RTPi Stadium: Estadio do Bessa XXI

Estadio do Bessa XXI Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Boavista Porto and FC Porto Stats

FC Porto has scored 67 goals in 26 games (first in POR 1), and Boavista Porto has given up 39 in 26 (11th in league).

Boavista Porto scores 1.2 goals per match (ninth in POR 1), and FC Porto gives up 0.7 per match (second in league).

FC Porto has a goal differential of +48 on the season, which is first in the league.

Boavista Porto's goal differential is -8, which ranks 10th in the league.

FC Porto Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/27/2022 Gil Vicente Barcelos D 1-1 Home 3/6/2022 FC Pacos Ferreira W 4-2 Away 3/13/2022 CD Tondela W 4-0 Home 3/20/2022 Boavista Porto - Away 4/3/2022 Santa Clara Azores - Home 4/10/2022 Vitoria Guimarares - Away 4/16/2022 Portimonense SC - Home

Boavista Porto Schedule