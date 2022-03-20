Skip to main content

How to Watch Boavista Porto vs. FC Porto: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

FC Porto visits Boavista Porto in POR 1 at Estadio do Bessa XXI on Sunday, March 20. The two clubs will face off at 4:45 PM ET, airing on RTPi. FC Porto has 70 points, and is first in the league table. Boavista Porto has 27 points, and is in 13th place.

How to Watch Boavista Porto vs. FC Porto

Boavista Porto and FC Porto Stats

  • FC Porto has scored 67 goals in 26 games (first in POR 1), and Boavista Porto has given up 39 in 26 (11th in league).
  • Boavista Porto scores 1.2 goals per match (ninth in POR 1), and FC Porto gives up 0.7 per match (second in league).
  • FC Porto has a goal differential of +48 on the season, which is first in the league.
  • Boavista Porto's goal differential is -8, which ranks 10th in the league.

FC Porto Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/27/2022

Gil Vicente Barcelos

D 1-1

Home

3/6/2022

FC Pacos Ferreira

W 4-2

Away

3/13/2022

CD Tondela

W 4-0

Home

3/20/2022

Boavista Porto

-

Away

4/3/2022

Santa Clara Azores

-

Home

4/10/2022

Vitoria Guimarares

-

Away

4/16/2022

Portimonense SC

-

Home

Boavista Porto Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/27/2022

Estoril Praia

W 3-2

Away

3/5/2022

SC Braga

D 1-1

Home

3/12/2022

Belenenses Lisbon

D 0-0

Away

3/20/2022

FC Porto

-

Home

4/3/2022

FC Famalicao

-

Away

4/10/2022

FC Arouca

-

Home

4/16/2022

Maritimo Madeira

-

Away

How To Watch

March
20
2022

Boavista x Porto

TV CHANNEL: RTPi
Time
4:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17931020
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
