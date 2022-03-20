How to Watch Boavista Porto vs. FC Porto: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
FC Porto visits Boavista Porto in POR 1 at Estadio do Bessa XXI on Sunday, March 20. The two clubs will face off at 4:45 PM ET, airing on RTPi. FC Porto has 70 points, and is first in the league table. Boavista Porto has 27 points, and is in 13th place.
Boavista Porto and FC Porto Stats
- FC Porto has scored 67 goals in 26 games (first in POR 1), and Boavista Porto has given up 39 in 26 (11th in league).
- Boavista Porto scores 1.2 goals per match (ninth in POR 1), and FC Porto gives up 0.7 per match (second in league).
- FC Porto has a goal differential of +48 on the season, which is first in the league.
- Boavista Porto's goal differential is -8, which ranks 10th in the league.
FC Porto Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/27/2022
Gil Vicente Barcelos
D 1-1
Home
3/6/2022
FC Pacos Ferreira
W 4-2
Away
3/13/2022
CD Tondela
W 4-0
Home
3/20/2022
Boavista Porto
-
Away
4/3/2022
Santa Clara Azores
-
Home
4/10/2022
Vitoria Guimarares
-
Away
4/16/2022
Portimonense SC
-
Home
Boavista Porto Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/27/2022
Estoril Praia
W 3-2
Away
3/5/2022
SC Braga
D 1-1
Home
3/12/2022
Belenenses Lisbon
D 0-0
Away
3/20/2022
FC Porto
-
Home
4/3/2022
FC Famalicao
-
Away
4/10/2022
FC Arouca
-
Home
4/16/2022
Maritimo Madeira
-
Away
